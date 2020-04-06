🎯 SR Sniper EA: Master the Gold Market with Precision

Are you tired of staring at charts all day, waiting for the perfect setup? Do you fear waking up to a blown account caused by risky trading bots?

SR Sniper EA is your solution. Designed specifically for the high-volatility environment of Gold (XAUUSD), this Expert Advisor combines classic Support & Resistance logic with advanced momentum filters to enter the market like a sniper—one shot, one kill.

Why SR Sniper EA is Different:

🛡️ 100% Safe Strategy (No Martingale, No Grid): Forget the stress of dangerous recovery strategies. SR Sniper EA does not use Martingale or Grid systems that put your entire equity at risk. It uses a clean, stop-loss protected logic for every single trade.

✨ Fully Optimized for Gold (M5): This EA comes pre-optimized specifically for the M5 timeframe on Gold, capturing the short-term bursts of volatility that XAUUSD is famous for. It is strictly "Plug and Play"—attach it to your chart, and it’s ready to go. We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately. Register Exness here https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

📉 Smart Risk Management: Protect your capital with our built-in Daily Cut Loss feature. You define the maximum percentage you are willing to lose in a single day. If that limit is reached, the EA stops trading immediately to preserve your balance for tomorrow.

🚀 Dynamic Profit Locking: The market moves fast, and so does SR Sniper. It utilizes an intelligent ATR Trailing Stop to lock in profits as the price moves in your favor, ensuring you squeeze the maximum potential out of every trend.

🧠 Trend Filtering: Using a combination of EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and CCI (Commodity Channel Index), the EA filters out bad signals, ensuring you only trade in the direction of the dominant trend.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly. 📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul



⚙️ Adjustable Input Parameters

While SR Sniper EA is ready to use out of the box, it offers full customization to fit your personal trading style:

RiskPercentage: Automatically calculates your lot size based on a percentage of your equity. Set to 0 to use fixed lots.

Lots: Define a fixed lot size if you prefer manual control over volume.

StartHour & EndHour: Control exactly when the EA is allowed to trade (e.g., avoid low-volatility Asian sessions).

DailyCutLossPercent: The "Safety Net." Stops all trading for the day if your equity drops by this percentage.

ATRPeriod & ATRThreshold: Volatility filters that ensure the market is moving enough to generate profit before entering.

EMAPeriod & EMA_Timeframe: The trend filter settings. The EA checks the trend on higher timeframes (like Daily) to keep you on the right side of the market.

ATR_Trailing_Period & Multiplier: Controls how tight or loose the trailing stop follows the price to secure your gains.

DayRange: Calculates the average daily range to determine realistic Take Profit targets.

CCIPeriod & SRLookback: The core "Sniper" settings for detecting Support and Resistance bounces.

Stop gambling. Start trading with precision.

Download SR Sniper EA Now!