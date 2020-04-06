🚀 MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro – Version 1.6

MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro is a fully automated trading system designed for gold (XAUUSD runs on the M15 timeframe). It integrates internal ZigZag Structure Mapping, multi-layer momentum filters, and a hybrid stop-loss system to deliver stable long-term performance with risk management.

Version 1.5 adds a function to Scan Strateg with 3 time frames, filtering open orders more accurately, and adjusting trade opening and closing times based on daily news events to minimize losses. Closing trades on Fridays (to prevent the EA from trading on Fridays) or closing the EA during important news events can be very beneficial. Version 1.7 This EA includes a Hybrid News Engine with Manual, File, and Indicator modes. Optional free tools are available for automated news filtering.

The names M-G-H represent:

• M – Mutelu : Positive energy, confidence, and luck

• G – Gold : A highly liquid safe asset

• H – Hybrid Stop-Loss : A trailing stop system designed to protect profits and minimize losses





Why is this EA different?

Most EAs use only common indicators.

MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro goes deeper by using market structure and momentum strength. and adaptive volatility control





Internal ZigZag Mechanism

• Detects true swing points, reversals, and continuation patterns





EMA trend framework (30 and 150 timeframes, M15)

• Confirms directional bias

• Eliminates false signals in bearish market conditions





Momentum Strength Level (RSI + ADX)

• Filters out weak or weakening trends





ATR-based volatility control

• SL and TP automatically adjust to gold volatility

• Reduces premature stopouts

• Stabilizes long-term results





Key Strategy Logic

Internal ZigZag Entry

The EA analyzes the internal swing structure to identify:

• Higher highs and lower lows

• Breakout points

• Reversal exhaustion zones

• Trend continuation signals

The EA only trades when the structure, trend, and momentum are perfectly aligned





Trend Confirmation with Multiple EMAs

The multi-EMA system reduces false signals and avoids overtrading

To ensure each position is supported by the medium- and long-term trend structure





Momentum Check

Before entering any trade, the EA checks:

• RSI momentum bias

• ADX trend strength

• Candlestick strength and volume

Only high-confidence market conditions are allowed





Adaptive risk control based on ATR

Gold is highly volatile.

The EA adjusts its stop-loss, take-profit, stop-loss, and break-even points based on the current ATR volatility, increasing consistency and reducing unnecessary losses.





Key Features

• Fully automated professional-grade EA

• Internal ZigZag pattern mapping

• Trend, momentum, and volatility filtering

• No Martingale

• No Grid

• No Averaging

• ATR-adjusted SL, TP, and Trailing Stop

• Specifically designed for XAUUSD on M15

• Low system load

• Ideal for long-term accounts and Prop-Firm trading





Backtesting recommendations

For backtesting $1,000:

minlot = 0.01

maxlot = 0.01





The results are consistent with the performance shown.





About the Developer

The software development team consists of computer science graduates with over a decade of programming experience, along with extensive experience in the Forex market, particularly gold and cryptocurrencies.

This EA is designed for live trading accounts and is built on the philosophy that time is the most valuable asset — let the system work for you.