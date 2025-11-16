Gold Switch

3

GOLD SWITCH – ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE FOR THE GOLD MARKET (XAUUSD)

Every gold trader knows that familiar feeling – the market moves in a clear, predictable trend one day, only to descend into choppy, sideways chaos the next. For years, like many others, I tried to force a single, rigid strategy onto the market. The results were often frustrating and costly. I realized the key wasn't to fight the nature of gold, but to understand and adapt to it.

Gold Switch was born from this philosophy. It is the result of thousands of hours of observation and analysis, during which I discovered that gold constantly "switches" its behavior. Instead of creating a single algorithm that only works in specific conditions, I built a system that can identify the market's current phase and dynamically adapt to it. This isn't another "magic indicator," but a mature tool born from years of experience and humility before the market.

THE PHILOSOPHY – ADAPTATION OVER PREDICTION

At the core of Gold Switch is an advanced analytical engine that constantly monitors the volatility, momentum, and structure of the XAUUSD market. The system doesn't try to "predict" the future. Instead, it classifies the current market conditions and activates one of its three integrated, complementary strategy modules, each optimized for a different market behavior.

This approach allows the EA to avoid entering trades in unfavorable conditions and to engage only when the logic of one of its internal systems aligns with the current "mood" of the gold market.

ESSENTIAL TRADING PARAMETERS – TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Time Frame: H4
  • Minimum Deposit: 300 USD (500+ recommended for optimal risk management)
  • Minimum Leverage: 1:30 or higher
  • Risk Management: Fully adjustable via an intuitive user panel
  • Strategy Architecture: Adaptive system with built-in protective mechanisms
  • Setup: Plug-and-play – no initial configuration required

A FOUNDATION OF SAFETY – PURE POSITION MANAGEMENT

Gold Switch strictly avoids the use of high-risk techniques. 

Every trade is a standalone, independent operation, assigned a precise Stop Loss from the very beginning. Exits are managed by intelligent algorithms, including a dynamic Trailing Stop that adapts to market volatility. The priority is capital preservation and the avoidance of uncontrolled losses.

INTUITIVE AUTOMATION – FOCUS ON STRATEGY, NOT SETTINGS

Gold Switch is designed with a "set-and-forget" philosophy. You don't need to be a technical expert to use it. The EA autonomously and in real-time analyzes the market to calculate optimal Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop parameters.

The only decision left to the user is to select a predefined risk appetite level – ranging from very conservative to aggressive. All of this is accessible through a simple and clean on-chart control panel.

CONCLUSION – ADAPTIVE FRAMEWORK, INTELLIGENT EXECUTION

Gold Switch is a professional-grade tool for traders who value discipline, safety, and a thought-out logic. This is not a promise of fast profits, but a proposal for a systematic and adaptive approach to one of the world's most demanding markets.

To fully evaluate its capabilities, we strongly encourage you to conduct comprehensive backtests across various risk profiles and observe its performance in different market conditions.


评分 3
alitetx
356
alitetx 2025.11.21 19:47 
 

Habe den EA seit einer Woche im Einsatz. Es handelt selten aber bis jetzt immer profitabel. Und was sehr wichtig ist: Backtest entspricht dem realen Verlauf, und zwar minutengenau :).

推荐产品
Statistical Intelligence EA MT5
Marios Demosthenous
专家
Unleash the power of advanced trading with "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5", the Expert Advisor designed to elevate your trading strategy through intelligent market analysis and precision. Here's why "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" is the ultimate tool for traders looking to maximize their potential: 1. Advanced Market Analysis: Harnessing the power of comprehensive market history analysis, "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" makes precise predictions about future market movements. By examining
Neural Nexus MT5
Jesper Christensen
4 (4)
专家
X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 65% discount during the X-mas sale. Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 Neural Nexus represents the cutting-edge continuation of our proven EA series, following the remarkable success of ChronomaX (107% profit on live account) and Gold Matrix (86% profit on live a
No Loss EA MT5
Nikhil T K
专家
No Loss EA 用于 XAUUSD (M5) 该智能交易顾问在M5时间框架上交易XAUUSD，使用对冲策略结合横盘市场过滤器。   它针对美分账户进行了优化，旨在帮助管理回撤并保护账户资金。   主要特点   • 经过优化的默认设置，可直接投入使用   • 最适合美分账户，建议最低余额为30,000美分（约300美元）   • 实现了篮子利润系统，以整体方式管理持仓，提高一致性   • 可用最大手数限制，以在横盘行情中控制风险   风险提示   该EA使用对冲技术，需要保持足够的账户余额。建议保留盈余资金，并定期提取利润，以确保收益并维持长期稳定性。   性能验证   受监控的真实账户交易结果可供透明度和分析使用。   支持   如有关于设置或使用的问题，请在产品页面的评论区留言。   更新: 新增最大手数限制选项，帮助避免在横盘市场中发生账户爆仓。
UV Samurai
Banh Thanh Vi
专家
UV Samurai  UV Samurai   is a specially designed   Expert Advisor (EA)   that automatically opens trading orders at predefined price intervals ( Distance ) to take advantage of market movements in a controlled manner. The EA operates based on a   multiplier distance mechanism   for each subsequent trade, combined with the   DDR (Dynamic Drawdown Reduction)   risk management system to minimize potential losses and maintain account safety during high-volatility market conditions. The Recommended 
FIBO Trend EA mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (6)
专家
月底前享5折優惠（199美元） 原价 399 美元 我们的所有信号现在都可以在 myfxbook 上获取： 点击此处前往 独特的设置文件和所有建议均免费提供。 顾问的所有未来更新均包含在价格中。 购买后，请联系我，我会帮助您正确安装和配置机器人。 我还将与您分享如何从可靠的经纪人处获得免费 VPS 的信息。 这是一个趋势策略，使用FIBO Trend PRO指标并在. FIBO趋势顾问实现了多货币交易功能，如果其中一个货币对的允许回撤水平超过，则阻止其他货币对的新订单的开启. 专家顾问有一个移动交易面板，用于管理自动交易功能和手动打开交易的能力。 交易者在手动模式下打开的所有交易将使用DD Reduce函数的设置以利润关闭. 默认情况下，FIBO趋势顾问在H1时间框架内针对 AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD Timeframe: M15.
Nova TRX Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend. Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trader focuses on sustained momentum changes — combining TRIX crossovers, slope analysis, and optional trend filters to delive
Perfect Candle Scalping
Sopheaktra Phan
5 (1)
专家
Configuration for XAUUSD is in the provided image below: !!RULE: Spread Must Be Maximum at 30points, Leverage 1:500 or HIGHER!! Simple describe follow the above configuration(100$ open 0.1Lot): 1, Fixed lot size 2, Always use SL 3, Always use Trailing SL (to maximize PROFIT) 4, Only one trade(one BUY or one SELL) per day 5, No Grid 6, No Hedge 7, No Arbitrage 8, No Martingale 9, No Compound 10, Another many function and many more to do the back test This EA is so simple to use and especially n
GME trend
Caochunyun Cao
专家
Symbol：only EURUSD; TF:1 min; account type：stand or  ecn; Spread:max 35 point; Worktime:any and all auto; Min capital：200$; mm=true(defaut); risk=5-20; Models:short trend, base ai-rnn ; 500 to 10000 ony 20-40 days; This new ea,best models and test..one day open 40-100 order.keep one order 5-30min. and all day auto work which as miner, best choose Next 10 pay—>1000$;
Ai UC EA MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
专家
This expert is under construction and is not yet completed The development of this expert will be completed in 2 years at most. Our goal in publishing this expert is to attract capital to develop our best expert. This expert will definitely be the best expert of our team. To participate in this project, you can buy this expert at the lowest possible price. This expert will definitely be the most expensive expert of our team in the future. This expert will be built with the latest methods and st
Golden Goal GG
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (1)
专家
Please refer to this   blog post  for additional informations about the strategy, approaches behind it and some backtest examples. Golden Goal (GG) Expert advisor is a complete autotrading system that works on 28 majors-minors forex pairs. Its nature can be described as mean-reversion approach, with custom complex entry, exit and scaling decisions, that can make the EA act like an auto-optimizing expert advisor. Oppositely to my other EA The Forex Exchanger , inputs do not allow to customize in
Winter MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
专家
Winter MT5 — Automated Trading System Winter MT5 is an Expert Advisor that applies advanced analytical algorithms and adaptive methods to changing market conditions. It is designed to trade on price corrections following sharp market movements. The system operates in a fully automated mode and does not require constant monitoring. To start trading, simply attach the EA to the NZDCAD_e chart — other pairs will be activated automatically. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive
Zenith Force
Jhonatan Rodrigo Reyes Ortega
专家
Zenith Forcer 是一款强大的交易顾问，专注于新闻发布期间运行，并对 EUR/USD 货币对的即时波动性作出反应。它结合了高频策略与严格的风险管理，同时具有根据账户余额百分比调整头寸大小的功能，从而以最低的存款实现收益最大化。 此EA通过在盈利交易中展现出色的表现，根据账户余额重新计算手数，承担更高的风险，但也获得更高的收益。 主要特点 简单易用：   Zenith Forcer 以其设置简便和易于理解而闻名，使得任何交易者，无论经验水平如何，都能快速配置并理解其基础策略。您无需成为自动交易专家，即可从此EA中获益。 自动挂单：   在 EUR/USD 市场关键点自动设置 Buy Stop 和 Sell Stop 挂单，无需人工干预即可捕捉重要市场波动。 高级风险管理：   可根据您的偏好自定义手数、止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）。通过新增的可变手数功能，EA会根据账户余额百分比自动调整手数，从而提升每笔交易的风险控制。 止损保本与移动止损：   当价格朝有利方向运行时，将止损移动到保本点以保护利润。此外，移动止损会动态调整，以在波动市场中最大化潜
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比特币 EA？ 掌握不可预
ADX with EMA Verifier and Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
专家
An Expert Advisor that bases its behavior on the ADX trend indicator. Its period can be configured, and as an accessory, it can also incorporate verification of the trade to be carried out with a short-, medium-, and long-term EMA crossover before opening a new trade. It also has a stop-loss mechanism based on percentage changes in price and a system for scaling the lot as the balance increases. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a
Yellow Brick Road
Michael Prescott Burney
专家
Overview Yellow Brick Road for XAUUSD H1 is a purpose-built Expert Advisor that pairs a robust, discretionary-style algorithm with an embedded AI engine. It validates signals, studies trend development, and adapts parameters to your broker’s XAUUSD feed. The goal is a professional workflow that enforces discipline and repeatability—without promises or hype. Architecture & Execution The system runs on MT5 hedging accounts with unique magic numbers per strategy, so every position is isolated and
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
专家
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
专家
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
专家
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
ADM Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
专家
ADM Trade X MT5 is an EA based onAverage Directional Movement Index. Average Directional Movement Index parameters such as Period, BuyShift1, BuyShift2, SellShift1, and SellShift2 can be adjusted. ADM Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through ADM Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
ADX Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
专家
ADX多货币EA MT5  实现了强大的平均方向指数（ADX）策略，已经在多个货币对和时间框架上进行了广泛回测。该EA具备全面的交易能力，包括网格恢复、对冲选项以及马丁格尔策略（可配置，默认未启用）。它提供精准的入场方式（突破、反转、趋势跟随）以及灵活的出场规则（基于指标、基于时间或基于利润），同时具备高级功能，如回撤保护、点差/滑点过滤器，以及高效的非滞后指标，在最小系统资源消耗的前提下实现低延迟交易执行。 该系统包含用于控制交易时段的日期/时间过滤器，并支持历史数据测试以验证性能。实时仪表板展示了当前持仓、账户权益和系统指标，直观的输入菜单使得配置操作简便。所有设置均提供了详细文档说明。 详细文档参考： 常规设置/参数指南   |   指标设置 | 回测报告与优化参数文件 您可以在此下载   MT4   版本 主要功能 具有完全可自定义周期的平均方向指数（ADX）指标策略交易系统 覆盖所有主要货币对的多货币交易能力 多种风险管理选项：止损、止盈、移动止损 高级仓位管理与回撤保护功能 日期/时间过滤器以控制交易时段 实时监控仪表板展示系统运行状态 弹窗、邮件和推送通知支持 兼容 MQ
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
专家
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
BreakoutMaster
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
专家
This trading robot employs a breakout strategy designed to suit various trading styles. It operates by identifying key volatility points in the market. The robot defines a channel between the highest and lowest points of the last X bars and waits for the price to break these levels to decide whether to open or close a position. The robot goes beyond simply detecting price breakouts; it incorporates additional filters to enhance trade accuracy. These filters include market volatility, which helps
Volatility Trend EA
Thabang Ismael Molefe
专家
The EA  follows the market trend and open orders to follow the trend, it closes when the market direction changes. It is best performing when the market is also trending and good with H1 and H4 TF. So far the best settings used currently om moving averages is 10EMA and 40EMA. No Stop Loss and Take Profit as the order gets closed as soon as the trend changes direction. Use Trail Stop to protect all your profits.
Supreme Index B3
Teresa Maria Pimenta
专家
SUPREME INDEX B3 O Supreme Index B3é um sofisticado Expert Advisor (EA) desenvolvido para operar no contrato Mini Dollar da B3, projetado especificamente para a plataforma MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Este EA utiliza uma estratégia altamente sofisticada com um notável histórico de precisão em suas operações. Com o objetivo de aproveitar a volatilidade do dólar nas bolsas brasileiras, o Supreme Index incorpora uma série de recursos avançados para otimizar os lucros e minimizar os riscos. RECOMENDAÇÃO: Ti
Range Breakout EA
BM Trading GmbH
4.6 (15)
专家
Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical concept. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program. I use the strat
Lions share ATR Line MT5
Evgeny Levchenko
专家
Lions share AtrLine MT5 is a  trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for trend-following. Its strategy is based on the      ATR Line indicator, which is built upon the Average True Range (ATR) and a Moving Average (MA). The expert advisor identifies the trend direction when the price breaks the indicator's line and uses an additional filter to confirm signals, helping to filter out false entries. Thanks to its flexible money management settings, a built-in volatility filter, and a t
Promex MT5
Evgeniia Terekhova
5 (2)
专家
Promex is a unique Expert Advisor that trades when there is a strong deviation of the price from the normal value. By opening trades at the moment when it is very likely to move in the opposite direction the Promex Expert Advisor accompanies it with a short trailing stop, thus collecting a small profit from the market, but with a probability of 95%. Trading account requirements. • Account types: ECN and RAW • Leverage: 1:30 or more • Minimum deposit: 100 USD • EURUSD spread: up to 6 pips Prop
UniversalTrader
Remi Passanello
4.64 (11)
专家
通用交易平台（UT） 该EA是RPTrade Pro解决方案系统的一部分。 UT是使用趋势和振荡器指标的交易机器人。 它旨在供任何人使用，即使是交易的绝对初学者也可以使用它。 专为每个时间表而设计 用途止盈，止损和尾随止损。 也可以作为不带SL / TP的交换机使用 适用于任何一对 它是如何工作的 UT是趋势追随者。 它使用A内置的超级趋势指标来查找交易条目，并使用抛物线SAR来止损/追踪/折损甚至头寸 TP / SL / TS或下一个相反的交易将停止交易。 不套期保值，不求平均。 在下一个交易开始之前，交易必须结束。 UT控制每个刻度线或每个柱线，可以以实际刻度线或开盘价进行优化。 测试中 在测试之前必须进行优化。专门的支持站点将很快提供完整的描述和指导。 输入项 IsMicroAccount：[布尔] True将最小手数设置为0.01 False将最小手数设置为0.1 CompletedBars：[布尔] True将仅在新的柱线开盘时交易（开盘价模式） 虚假将交易每一刻 GlobalTimeFrame：[ENUM TIMEFRAME]选择整个EA的时间范围 FiveDig
Krakatau
Johan Gerard W Martens
专家
This Expert Advisor is inspired on YouTube video: Trade Forex with an 91% Win Rate – No Indicators Needed! , Posted by the StatOasis | Ali Casey. Basically, you can run this expert advisor on any asset. However the coding of this EA has been finetuned and tweaked for the Nasdaq 100 . This is not a get quick rich scheme. It can take weeks before the conditions are met to open a trade. Patience is the keyword here.      Safety First! We added risk management features, which are: Risk: You can onl
Triple M
Henny Kurniawati
专家
Welcome to the Triple M Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold market. The Triple M system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable. Setfile   Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next price: 599$ Final price 3.000$ Key Features of the Triple M System: Genuine Trading
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 5 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/US
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.2 (5)
专家
真實監控。誠實測試。零炒作。 LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES 在進入技術細節之前，有兩件事你必須知道： PipsHunter 由真實資金的監控信號所確認。該 EA 已在真實賬戶（Pepperstone）上持續運行數個月，所有監控完全公開。沒有模擬、沒有隱藏賬戶、沒有「完美回測」——真實交易結果證明了它的實際表現。 回測結果 100% 誠實。沒有曲線擬合、沒有歷史操縱、沒有不切實際的建模。你在策略測試器中看到的，正是 EA 在真實市場中的實際行為。沒有魔法、沒有灑金粉式的技巧——只有經過時間驗證的策略，能在實盤與測試中同樣穩定地運作。因此，PipsHunter 是 MQL5 市場上最透明、最誠實的智能交易系統之一，基於一個核心原則打造：構建安全、穩定、真實的交易系統，不做任何人工“增強”。 這個機器人不僅安全——而是超級安全，得益於嚴格的止損保護，以及完全不使用馬丁格爾或加倉平均。 使用說明 — 如何使用 核心策略：日內剝頭皮 + 搖擺反轉邏輯 PipsHunter 在同一引擎中結合兩種專業交易方法： DayTrading 邏輯——捕捉日內波動 , S
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
专家
黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专家顾问 (Expert Advisor)。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期 (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) 触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格 (grid)、马丁格尔 (martingale) 或平均成本技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载 Set 文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时跨多个时间周期分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析最近的一系列特定柱状线，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续的下行趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一个 H4 柱的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易时段低点的价格行为，以识别潜在
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
专家
AxonShift — 具有自适应执行逻辑的算法交易系统 AxonShift 是一款专为 XAUUSD 在 H1 时间周期上开发和优化的自动化交易算法。该系统采用模块化结构，通过分析短期价格动态与中期趋势脉冲的结合来理解市场行为。它避免了对市场噪音的过度反应，不依赖高频操作，而是聚焦于在特定结构条件触发下的可控交易周期。 每一笔交易都基于预设的场景逻辑进行触发，依赖于内部筛选器、价格阈值与波动性上下文。AxonShift 不使用马丁策略、网格系统或仓位加倍方法，从而确保在不同市场条件下执行行为的可预期性和一致性。 该系统在每笔交易中都采用固定的止损（Stop Loss）与止盈（Take Profit）水平，从而维持明确的风险管理框架。此结构使其能够适用于支持市场执行的经纪商，并允许在明确定义的资本模型下部署。AxonShift 的执行机制稳定且不依赖外部指标或随机行为。 系统不依赖新闻事件、外部数据源或概率预测。其核心方法建立在黄金市场特有的行为模式上，包括局部波动区域、方向性微型突破以及短周期内的价格响应。开发过程中特别考虑了 XAUUSD 的非对称波动性与日内流动性节奏。 实盘信号
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
专家
大家好，我先自我介绍一下： 我是 Quantum StarMan，   Quantum EA 家族中最令人振奋、最年轻的成员。 我是一款全自动多币种EA，能够处理多达5种动态货币对： 澳元/美元、欧元/澳元、欧元/美元、英镑/美元和美元/加元 。凭借极致的精准度和坚定的责任感，我将带领您的交易体验更上一层楼。 关键在于：我不依赖马丁格尔策略。相反，我采用专为实现最佳性能而设计的复杂网格系统。为了让您安心，我甚至提供选项，当账户总亏损达到预设限额时，您可以平仓所有交易。 但这还不是全部——我可不是说说而已！我已经开通了直播信号，所以你可以现场观看我直播： IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions  量子星人频道：       点击这里 每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为1999美元 最棒的是？我超级好用。你只需要把我绑定到一个图表（欧元/美元），我就能帮你
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
专家
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
作者的更多信息
Sigma PROP
Piotr Stepien
专家
Sigma PROP – Advanced Multi-Pair Prop Trading EA After years of in-depth research, development, and rigorous testing, Sigma PROP was created – an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) written in MQL5 and specifically designed for both prop firm challenges and professional trading accounts. Unlike conventional EAs that require manual setup on each symbol, Sigma PROP only needs to be attached to EUR/USD . From there, it automatically manages trading across AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, and NZD/CAD , applying its stra
Quant PRO
Piotr Stepien
5 (3)
专家
Quant PRO  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair. Uses genetic optimizations and all its settings are adjusted on an ongoing basis to this it does not require optimization, During its operation all parameters are adjusted to current trends and market volatility. EA automatically selects the currency pairs it works on, You only need to run them on AUDCAD symbol and you don't have to adjust anything. Tested in sample and in o
Volume Profile MT4
Piotr Stepien
5 (1)
指标
This is a volume profile that shows the volume with a fixed constant time frame that you set. The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities. If you need an indicator that shows the variable   volume range frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Profile  is an advanced charting study that displays trading activity over a specified time period at specified price leve
Volume Profile Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
4.2 (5)
指标
This is a volume profile where you can customize the time period you want. You can do this with a line or choose automatic functions such as showing the volume from the last time period. The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume time frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Profile  is an advanced charting
Market Profile MT4
Piotr Stepien
指标
Concept of  Market Profile  was created at Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) by trader   Peter Steidlmayer  and first published during the 1980s as CBOT product. Market profile by itself is not a stand-alone strategy, but a different way how you can view the market and make better trading decisions. They have seen a market as an auction process which is affected by supply and demand the same way as every other auction, for example, development of prices of food, gas etc. The price goes up as long th
Volume Zone Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
指标
This indicator shows the high volume zone. From the last minutes that you set yourself, the image of the volume zone is generated on an ongoing basis. The indicator also shows the V-Poc, Average Volumen and V-WAP lines. if you are using high intervals you must enter a large number of minutes. the zone builds itself up as the chart moves. if you want to build a zone from:  last day - 1440 minutes,    last week - 10080 minutes, ... etc. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume zone
High Volume Zone MT4
Piotr Stepien
5 (1)
指标
This is an indicator that shows high volume zones and very important points such as V-POC, Average Volume and V-WAP, its use is very similar to the volume Profile but has much more use, You can adjust the time interval in which the zone is to be built, I recommend high compartments type D1, W, M. But if you are using very low time intervals you can also use lower TF zones. If you need an indicator that shows the variable   volume zone range frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Zone  is an advan
Channel Signal
Piotr Stepien
指标
通道外匯指標的設計考慮了特定時期的極端價格值。 該指標由類似於布林帶的三個顏色鮮明的線組成。 基本交易信號 買入信號：當價格在指標中線上方開盤和收盤時做多，並沿通道上邊界交易。 賣出信號：當價格在指標中間藍線下方開盤和收盤時做空，並沿著通道下限交易。 退出買入交易：如果在看漲趨勢持續期間，價格收於指標的中線下方，則關閉所有買入訂單。 退出賣出交易：如果在看跌趨勢持續期間，價格收於指標的中線上方，則關閉所有賣出訂單。 尖端： 該指標與其他技術分析工具的良好組合將帶來最好的並產生有利可圖的交易策略。 適用於剝頭皮交易、日內交易和波段交易。  ... 通道外匯指標的設計考慮了特定時期的極端價格值。 該指標由類似於布林帶的三個顏色鮮明的線組成。 基本交易信號 買入信號：當價格在指標中線上方開盤和收盤時做多，並沿通道上邊界交易。 賣出信號：當價格在指標中間藍線下方開盤和收盤時做空，並沿著通道下限交易。 退出買入交易：如果在看漲趨勢持續期間，價格收於指標的中線下方，則關閉所有買入訂單。 退出賣出交易：如果在看跌趨勢持續期間，價格收於指標的中線上方，則關閉所有賣出訂單。
AlphaBot
Piotr Stepien
4.43 (7)
专家
Alpha BOT  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair. The principle of operation is based on support and resistance, uses pullback of currency pairs and deep machine learning, the EA independently adjusts to market volatility. Tested in sample and in out of sample with positive results since 2010y. Requirements: Leverage 1:30 or higher  Minimum deposit 1000 USD, recomended 5000 USD ( or the same in another currency. ) Run E
Manager PRO
Piotr Stepien
专家
Manager PRO is an advanced tool for automated position management in the Forex market, designed to optimize profits and minimize losses. The EA automatically closes positions when a specified profit or loss threshold is reached, enabling precise risk management across multiple symbols simultaneously. This tool is ideal for prop firms, where controlling daily loss limits is crucial. Key Features: Profit and Loss Management: Automatically closes positions when profit or loss reaches the specified
Order Panel MT5
Piotr Stepien
专家
The Automatic Order Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced tool designed for professional traders, offering convenient and efficient management of all types of orders on the MT5 platform. The panel is inspired by professional order management systems used in institutional trading terminals, offering a seamless and fast trading experience. Key Features: Supports all types of orders: The panel handles market orders (buy/sell), as well as all types of pending orders such as: Buy Limit Se
筛选:
Kate_43
148
Kate_43 2025.12.02 06:35 
 

I run in real account last week and got 2 huge loss orders (hit SL at 2000 points), while won orders are just very small profit (100 - 800 points by trailing stop, never hit TP). Totally, I still get loss much more than gain. I stop running in real account and move to Demo account this week, and yesterday, still got one huge loss at SL (2000 points) again. Real result is much worse than back test result before the EA release.

Mohsen Moshiri
267
Mohsen Moshiri 2025.11.25 08:27 
 

I will provide a detailed report soon about what happened.

alitetx
356
alitetx 2025.11.21 19:47 
 

Habe den EA seit einer Woche im Einsatz. Es handelt selten aber bis jetzt immer profitabel. Und was sehr wichtig ist: Backtest entspricht dem realen Verlauf, und zwar minutengenau :).

回复评论