QS Velocity AUDUSD

QuantumScale Velocity AUD

The QuantumScale Velocity AUD combines strictly validated momentum signals with reversal logic to execute high-probability entries on the AUDUSD M15 timeframe. Instead of relying solely on static targets, the algorithm utilizes a dynamic, volatility-based exit mechanism to close positions immediately when trend strength fades, ensuring realized gains are protected.

Strategy Key Facts

Primary Indicators: Awesome Oscillator (AO) for momentum direction, Relative Strength Index (RSI) for reversal confirmation, and Average Directional Index (ADX) for trend-strength analysis.

  • Entry Logic: Trades are triggered only when the AO (Threshold Crossing) and RSI (Reversal Signal) provide a simultaneous, positive decision value.
  • Exit Logic: The primary exit is dynamic based on ADX activity. If the trend loses "energy" (activity drops below threshold), the trade is closed. Hard Stop Loss and Take Profit serve as secondary boundaries.

Our quality commitment

The market is flooded with Expert Advisors that show over-optimized backtest curves but fail in long-term success.

Our focus is not a quick sale, but long-term, robust success. We develop algorithms based on real market principles, designed to adapt to an ever-changing market.

For this reason, we offer our EAs in a fair subscription model:

  • Long-term robustness over short-term hype: We design strategies to survive different market regimes rather than to look perfect in a single backtest.
  • Ongoing updates & maintenance: Active clients receive continuous updates and improvements, ensuring that the EA evolves with changing markets rather than becoming obsolete after a single version.
The goal is long-term client relationships with predictable and manageable costs – not one-off sales based on over-optimised backtests.

Strategy concept

The QuantumScale Velocity AUD is built on the principle of "Signal Confluence." The algorithm does not trade on single indicators but requires a specific alignment of price action, momentum, and volatility before executing a trade.

The Entry Mechanism: The strategy employs a dual-filter verification process. First, it analyzes market flow using the Awesome Oscillator to confirm the underlying directional momentum. Simultaneously, it cross-references this data with the RSI to identify exhaustion points (overbought/oversold conditions). A trade is only opened when the momentum direction aligns with a valid reversal signal, statistically increasing the probability of a successful move and filtering out false breakouts in choppy markets.

The Exit Mechanism: While standard hard Take Profits are in place, the core strength of this EA lies in its "Smart Exit" logic. Using the ADX, the bot continuously measures the efficiency of the current trend. If the market enters a phase of stagnation or the trend intensity drops below a critical threshold, the algorithm overrides the standard targets and closes the position early. This prevents winning trades from turning into losses due to market reversals or stalling liquidity.

Risk Management

Every aspect of our EAs is designed for capital preservation and risk control.

  • Fixed Stop Loss: Every single trade is immediately secured with a fixed Stop Loss upon entry to limit downside risk.
  • No Martingale: The EA never increases the lot size after a loss. Your risk per trade is always constant.
  • No Grid: The EA does not open dangerous "ladders" of positions at fixed intervals.
  • Trailing stop: A built-in trailing stop can be enabled to lock in profits once a trade moves into favourable territory. The trailing logic is simple and transparent, designed to complement rather than replace the ADX-based exit logic.

Setup Guide & Recommendations

  • Symbol: AUDUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread (low spreads & fast execution are crucial).
  • Minimum Capital: € 50 (trading volume: 0,01 lot; with leverage of 1:500; if leverage is lower: increase capital accordingly)

Recommended Brokers:

Our best test results were achieved with:

    About Us

    QuantumScale is a Fintech company based in Munich, Germany. We specialize in the development of quantitative, algorithmic trading systems. Our mission is to create robust, transparent, and long-term successful trading solutions for private and professional traders.

    Disclaimer

    All backtest results and performance data shown for this Expert Advisor are based on historical data. They do not guarantee or predict any future performance. Trading results can differ from backtests due to factors such as specific conditions to your broker and account type.

     


