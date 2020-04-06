Bicoin Et Futurum

BITCOIN ET FUTURUM – The Future of Crypto Scalping Begins Here

BITCOIN ET FUTURUM is an ultra-advanced Expert Advisor created for traders looking for speed, precision, and next-level algorithmic performance specifically on Bitcoin and major crypto assets.

Developed for the M1 timeframe, this EA leverages intelligent volatility detection, rapid breakout confirmation, and adaptive crypto-focused risk management — all without martingale, grid, or dangerous averaging strategies.
Your capital remains protected while the system extracts high-efficiency movements from fast crypto markets.

Its modular, high-resilience architecture is engineered to handle the unique challenges of crypto trading, including volatility spikes, weekend movements, and exchange limitations.
Compatible with any broker, leverage, and crypto CFD provider, BITCOIN ET FUTURUM delivers uncompromising execution speed for both demo and live accounts.

Optimized for RAW/ECN-style crypto accounts, it excels in environments with tight spreads and low commissions — a key requirement for sustainable crypto scalping.

⚠️ Important Notice

Backtests (tick mode) or demo sessions may not launch or operate correctly without the official configuration I provide.
If you complete your purchase, message me immediately to receive the correct setup and your bonus algorithm.

🚀 Why Choose BITCOIN ET FUTURUM?

Lightning-Fast Execution: Designed for high-volatility environments like BTC/USD, ETH/USD, and other crypto pairs.

🧠 Crypto-Optimized SL Management: Automatically adapts to exchange stop-level rules while preventing “invalid stop” errors.

🔒 Advanced Risk Control: Choose fixed lots or automatic crypto margin-based sizing with multi-layer safety protocols.

🎯 Precision Entry System: Filters and confirms crypto breakouts before executing trades, reducing noise and false signals.

💨 Dynamic Trailing Engine: Tick-by-tick trailing using candle highs/lows and BreakEven mechanics, ideal for crypto volatility waves.

🛡️ Safe & Professional: Zero martingale. Zero grid. Zero risky averaging — fully professional-grade engineering.

⚙️ Advanced Functionality

  • Automated spread and session filtering tailored for crypto markets

  • Full pending-order lifecycle management

  • Anti-error system for high-volatility, weekend gaps, and margin fluctuations

  • Fully compatible with crypto CFD brokers

  • Lightweight, non-intrusive algorithm with minimal CPU usage

💼 Requirements & Recommendations

⏱️ Timeframe: M1

💰 Minimum deposit: 500 $/£

🏦 Broker type: Any (RAW/ECN-style crypto accounts recommended)

Leverage: Any

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Crypto trading involves substantial risk. BITCOIN ET FUTURUM is a professional-grade EA intended for disciplined and responsible traders.
Always run extensive testing on a demo account before trading live.

📩 Support & Community

For setup assistance, questions, and access to exclusive trading bots.

