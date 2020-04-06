✨ Unleash Your Gold Trading Potential with Easy Scalp System Pro EA! 🚀

Are you ready to dominate the gold market (XAUUSD)? The Easy Scalp System Pro EA is a sophisticated, pre-optimized Expert Advisor (EA) designed to execute high-probability scalping trades on Gold (XAUUSD) with surgical precision. It's built for traders who demand performance, control, and peace of mind.

This isn't just another EA—it's your automated edge, engineered for the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. You can attach it to your chart and start testing right away!

🔥 Key Advantages & Features

Precision Scalping Strategy: This EA uses a powerful combination of three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) (Fast, Medium, Slow) for robust trend identification and a customized MACD signal for precise entry timing. It only trades when there is high confidence, giving you an edge in volatile markets.

Trend Confirmation Filter: A high-level EMA Trend Filter (Daily - D1 Timeframe) is used to ensure trades are only executed in alignment with the major market direction, preventing trades against the prevailing flow.

Intelligent Money Management: The lot size is automatically calculated based on a Risk Percentage and is intelligently scaled by the signal's probability . Higher confidence signals get a larger, but safe, position size.

Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Protection and profit maximization are built-in! The EA features an ATR-based Trailing Stop that automatically activates when the trade reaches a significant profit level (multiplied by the ATR), dynamically securing your gains as the price moves in your favor.

Volatility Control: Trades are executed only when the market volatility, measured by the ATR (Average True Range) , is above a certain threshold, ensuring the EA engages only when there's potential for movement.

Daily Drawdown Protection: Protect your capital! The Daily Cut Loss Percentage feature automatically stops trading for the day and closes all positions if your daily equity loss exceeds a preset limit, ensuring strict risk management.

Safe Trading: This EA employs a pure, directional trading approach and does NOT use risky techniques like Martingale or Grid systems.

⚙️ Customizable Control: Input Parameters

The EA is ready to go, but you can fine-tune its behavior with these easy-to-understand inputs:

RiskPercentage: Percentage of equity to risk per trade (set to 0 to use Fixed Lots ).

Lots: The fixed lot size to use if RiskPercentage is disabled.

StartHour / EndHour: Define your preferred trading window.

ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: For volatility filtering.

EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: The settings for the major trend filter (default is a D1 EMA).

DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum loss percentage allowed in a single day (set to 0 to disable ).

ATR Trailing Parameters: Control the Trailing Stop mechanism.

Easy Scalp System Pro Parameters: Fine-tune the core trading logic (FastEMA, MediumEMA, SlowEMA, MACDFast, MACDSlow, MACDSignal).

