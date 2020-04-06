🚀 Beyond The Bands EA: Unlock Your Gold Trading Potential!

Ready to take your Gold trading to the next level? Introducing Beyond The Bands EA—an expert advisor designed to capitalize on volatility and momentum in the XAUUSD market. Forget complex setups and endless screen time; this EA is your automated partner for pursuing consistent profits.

This is a ready-to-use, high-performance EA optimized specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Simply attach it to your chart on the Exness broker. If you don't have an Exness account, you can register via the link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

For brokers other than Exness, you may need to slightly optimize the Risk Percentage parameter to adjust for that broker's unique spread and execution conditions. Always perform backtesting and demo trading first.

Key Advantages & Powerful Features:

Precision Entry Strategy: The core of the EA uses a sophisticated "Beyond the Bands" logic, based on Bollinger Bands, to identify high-probability reversal signals. It looks for moments when the price has extended far beyond the normal range, signaling a potential snap-back or continuation.

Intelligent Trend Filtering (Optional): We’ve integrated an EMA Filter to ensure trades are only taken with the prevailing trend on a higher timeframe (D1), significantly enhancing signal quality and reducing false entries.

Dynamic Money Management: Risk is paramount. The EA employs a probability-based lot size calculation, meaning it adjusts the trade size based on the strength of the signal. The stronger the signal, the higher the calculated lot size (up to your defined risk percentage).

No High-Risk Strategies: Trade with confidence! This EA is built on sound logic and does NOT use risky techniques like Martingale or Grid trading.

Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Protect your profits dynamically! The EA uses an Average True Range (ATR) -based system to activate a trailing stop only after the trade is already in a good profit (4x ATR), moving your Stop Loss to secure gains as the market moves in your favor.

Built-in Daily Cut Loss Protection: Protect your capital from severe market events. You can set a maximum daily loss percentage to automatically stop trading for the day if a certain drawdown limit is hit, ensuring disciplined risk management.

Customizable Trading Hours: Define your preferred trading window to align with the most volatile or desired market sessions.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly. 📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul



Download & Start Your Journey Today!

Stop missing out on the biggest moves in the Gold market. Beyond The Bands EA offers a blend of smart entry, robust risk control, and dynamic profit protection, giving you a powerful tool in your trading arsenal.

🔥 Experience the power risk-free! You can test this professional-grade tool with a very affordable 1-month rental option. Get your copy and attach it to your chart—your golden opportunity awaits!

⚙️ EA Input Parameters for Full Customization:

Here are the key settings you can adjust to perfectly tailor the EA to your trading style and risk tolerance: