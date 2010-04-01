🔥 Unleash the Power of Apex Trend Detector EA for Gold Trading! 🚀

Are you tired of guessing the next move in the volatile Gold market? The Apex Trend Detector EA is a sophisticated, ready-to-use expert advisor designed to help you capture trends and manage risk effectively on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe for XAUUSD (Gold) on the Exness broker.

For brokers other than Exness, you may need to slightly optimize the Risk Percentage parameter to adjust for that broker's unique spread and execution conditions. Always perform backtesting and demo trading first..

This EA is not just another automated system; it's a meticulously crafted strategy that combines multiple technical indicators to identify high-probability entry points. Best of all, it's designed with smart risk management at its core—it does not use risky Martingale or Grid trading techniques, making it a safer choice for long-term trading.

Key Advantages & Features ✨

Ready-to-Use Gold Strategy (M5): The EA comes pre-optimized for the Gold (XAUUSD) symbol on the M5 timeframe . Simply attach it to your chart, and you're ready to go!

Intelligent Apex Entry System: It uses a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB), Relative Strength Index (RSI), Average Directional Index (ADX) , and a price/EMA filter to detect trend reversals and high-momentum opportunities with confirmation from the previous bar.

Advanced Risk Management: You can choose between a Fixed Lot Size or an Auto Risk Percentage calculation that scales your trade size based on your account equity and the strategy's calculated entry probability .

Daily Cut Loss Protection: Protect your capital with the built-in Daily Cut Loss Percentage . If your equity drops below a set threshold in a single day, the EA stops trading and closes all positions, safeguarding your account from excessive drawdowns.

Dynamic ATR Trailing Stop: Once a trade is in profit, the EA activates an Average True Range (ATR)-based Trailing Stop. This smart trailing mechanism locks in profit as the price moves in your favor while letting the winner run, only moving the stop when a significant profit level is achieved.

If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.



Customizable Trading Parameters ⚙️

The Apex Trend Detector EA offers a high degree of flexibility through its input parameters, allowing you to fine-tune its performance to your risk profile:

Risk Percentage: Sets the percentage of equity to risk per trade (set to 0 to disable and use Fixed Lot).

Lots: Specifies the fixed lot size if Risk Percentage is disabled.

StartHour / EndHour: Defines the specific trading hours, allowing you to avoid low-volatility or high-impact news periods.

ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Used to filter out low-volatility conditions, ensuring the EA only trades in active market environments.

EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: Sets the parameters for a higher-timeframe EMA used as a powerful trend filter.

Daily Cut Loss Percentage: The maximum percentage of your starting daily balance you are willing to lose before trading stops for the day.

ATR Trailing Parameters: These inputs (Period, Multiplier, Profit Multiplier) control the sensitivity and activation of the trailing stop mechanism.

DayRange: Used to calculate the Take Profit level based on the average daily range.

Apex Trend Detector Parameters: Allows you to adjust the core logic indicators: BB_Period, BB_Deviation, ADX_Period, RSI_Period, and Apex_EMA_Period.

