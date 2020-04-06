✨ Golden Fractal Cross EA: Your Path to Smarter Gold Trading! ✨

Tired of manually chasing gold movements? The Golden Fractal Cross EA is a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor designed to automate your Gold Trading Strategy. It's built on a sophisticated blend of technical analysis to help you capture high-probability moves in the dynamic XAUUSD market.

🚀 Key Advantages & Features

🎯 Precision Entry with the Golden Fractal Cross System

This EA utilizes a unique strategy combining Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) and Fractals. It seeks out strong trend alignment, confirmed by a recent Fractal Breakout, giving you entries with a higher statistical edge.

🛡️ Robust Risk Management Built-In

The EA prioritizes protecting your capital:

Dynamic Lot Sizing: It intelligently calculates the optimal lot size based on a Risk Percentage and the trade's Probability , ensuring you never over-leverage a single trade.

Daily Cut Loss: A strict Daily Cut Loss Percentage stops all trading activities for the day if your equity drops below a certain level, enforcing discipline and preventing catastrophic losses.

No Martingale or Grid: This is a safe, single-trade-per-signal system, avoiding risky money management techniques like Martingale or Grid trading.

📈 Smart Trailing Stop for Maximum Profit

It employs an ATR (Average True Range)-based Trailing Stop that only activates once the trade has reached a significant profit milestone (determined by the ATR Multiplier). This method secures profits as the market moves in your favor while giving the trade enough room to run.

⏱️ Optimized and Ready-to-Go

This EA is already expertly optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. It’s designed to be ready-to-use—simply attach it to your chart and let the automation begin! We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately. Register Exness here https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.

📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul

⚙️ Fully Customizable Parameters

While the EA is ready-to-use, you have full control to fine-tune its performance to your risk profile and market conditions.

RiskPercentage: The percentage of equity to risk per trade (e.g., 3.5%) for dynamic lot calculation. Set to 0 to use a fixed lot size.

Lots: A fixed lot size if the Risk Percentage is disabled.

StartHour / EndHour: Define your preferred daily trading window.

ATRPeriod: Period for ATR calculation used for volatility checks.

ATRThreshold: The minimum ATR value required for the EA to consider placing a trade (ensuring sufficient volatility).

MagicNumber: A unique identifier for the EA's trades.

EMAPeriod: Period for the long-term EMA used as a trend filter.

EMA_Timeframe: Timeframe for the long-term EMA filter (e.g., D1).

DailyCutLossPercentage: The maximum percentage drawdown allowed in a day before trading is stopped (e.g., 8.0%).

ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Settings for the ATR-based Trailing Stop distance.

ATR_Profit_Multiplier: The multiple of ATR profit required to activate the Trailing Stop.

DayRange: The number of daily bars to use for calculating the Take Profit distance.

GFC_EMA6_Period / GFC_EMA12_Period / GFC_EMA34_Period: The periods for the three EMAs used in the Golden Fractal Cross entry system.

GFC_FractalShiftPips: A small buffer added to the fractal level before a breakout signal is confirmed, helping to filter out false breakouts.

⬇️ Take Control of Your Gold Trading Today!

Stop missing out on critical moves. The Golden Fractal Cross EA gives you the automation, the precision, and the risk control you need to approach the gold market with confidence.

Don't wait! Download this Expert Advisor now and attach it to your M5 Gold chart to start automating your trading success!