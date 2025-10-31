CRT Bomb Indicator - MT5 GBPUSD

The CRT Bomb is a professional trading indicator that detects high-probability 3-candle reversal patterns (CRT - Candle Reversal Technique) across all timeframes and symbols. VPS is recomended so that you dont miss any CRT setups as they form , for entries you can use your manual analysis for confirmation like FVG, OBS etc

Works on GBPUSD ONLY BUY THE FULL VERSION WORKING ON ANY INSTRUMENT HERE https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155393

Key Features:

Identifies impulse-trap-reversal candle structures

Provides visual arrows and pattern highlighting

Calculates automatic (TP1, TP2) and SL levels

Sends push notifications at Candle 3 opening

Supports multiple languages (English/French)

Pattern Logic:

Candle 1: Strong impulse move

Candle 2: Small trap candle closing inside previous wick

Candle 3: Powerful reversal candle that engulfs trap candle

Output:

Bullish/Bearish entry signals with calculated risk management

Real-time alerts for new pattern formations

Clean visual presentation on chart

The indicator is designed for systematic traders seeking reliable reversal setups with predefined risk-reward parameters.