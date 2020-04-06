Gold Invertio scalping

⚡ MEGA 30% DISCOUNT ON ALL ROBOTS! ⚡

Gold Invertio Scalp – Next-Generation XAUUSD Scalping EA

Gold Invertio Scalp is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand a professional, precise, and uncompromising approach to algorithmic trading on XAUUSD.

This fully automated system is built to operate on the M1 timeframe, using advanced breakout detection, dynamic trailing logic, and intelligent risk management – without martingale, grid, or averaging strategies that put capital at risk.

Its modular architecture allows the EA to adapt to changing market conditions, minimize operational errors, and ensure full compliance with broker restrictions. It works with any broker and is compatible with all leverage settings, giving you full flexibility for live trading.

The algorithm is optimized for accounts with low spreads and minimal commissions, which is essential for sustainable and profitable scalping.

"After completing your purchase, send me a message right away to receive an additional, high-performance EA."

⚠️ Important Notice:

Please note that without the correct setup provided by me, backtests (in tick mode) or demo runs may fail to start, run improperly, or produce errors.

If you make a purchase, contact me immediately to receive the proper settings and the additional bot.

Thank you for your understanding.

Why choose Gold Invertio Scalp?

🚀 Ultra-fast execution: reacts instantly to breakout levels using rapid confirmation windows.

🧠 Smart SL management: automatically sets and trails Stop Loss in compliance with broker StopLevel and FreezeLevel, avoiding “invalid stops” errors.

🔒 Integrated risk management: supports fixed lots or dynamic lot calculation based on available margin, with built-in safety checks to prevent overexposure.

🎯 Precise entries: confirmation system validates breakout before placing orders, with ultra-fast pending order expiry.

⚡ Dynamic trailing: follows market price tick-by-tick using candle highs/lows, including BreakEven logic.

🛡️ Safe strategy: no martingale, no grid, no risky averaging techniques.

Advanced Features

Automatic control of maximum spread and trading hours.

Full pending order management with safe cancellation of invalid tickets.

Anti-error system for challenging market conditions (low liquidity, freeze levels, insufficient margin).

Broker-independent but optimized for RAW/ECN accounts.

Lightweight and efficient algorithm with minimal CPU/RAM consumption.

Requirements and Recommendations

📊 Recommended timeframe: M1

💰 Minimum capital: 500 € / $

🏦 Account type: any broker, recommended RAW/ECN with low spreads

⚡ Leverage: any

Main Features at a Glance

Ultra-smart Trailing Stop based on candle highs/lows

Automatic broker-compliant Stop Loss

Configurable BreakEven with offset

Breakout confirmation before order placement

Fast-expiry pending orders to avoid stale positions

Maximum open trades limit

Dynamic spread filter

Automatic lot management (fixed or margin-based)

Full protection against: Invalid Stops Insufficient funds Null order modifications

No martingale, no grid, no averaging

⚠️ Important Note

Trading involves risk. This EA is a professional tool intended for use only with reliable brokers and suitable market conditions. Always run extensive tests on a demo account before going live.

