Auto TPSL MT5

Key Benefits of Using Auto TPSL (Take Profit / Stop Loss)

"Auto TPSL" is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automatically manage Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) for your orders in MetaTrader. This offers significant advantages for traders:

Saves Time and Reduces Workload: You don't need to manually set TP/SL for every order. The EA will handle it automatically as soon as an order is opened. Consistency in Risk Management: Helps you maintain discipline in setting profit targets and loss limits according to your trading plan, preventing emotional decision-making. Reduces Drawdown Risk: SL helps limit losses to an acceptable level, preventing significant damage to your portfolio from unexpected price movements. Secures Profits: TP ensures you lock in profits when the price reaches your target, without needing to constantly monitor the screen. Trading Flexibility: You can choose between two TP/SL setting modes: Fix Pip (fixed value) or ATR (based on market volatility), which suits a variety of strategies. Supports Manual Trades: If MagicNumber is set to 0 , the EA can manage TP/SL for orders you open manually (if they don't already have SL/TP). Automated Order Management for Other EAs: If you use orders opened by other EAs that lack built-in TP/SL functionality, Auto TPSL can complement them by setting the MagicNumber accordingly.

Explanation of Each Input Parameter

Each Input Parameter plays a crucial role in defining the EA's behavior: