SilverEdge Trade Console

Description

SilverEdge Trade Console is a fast, layer-based trading console for MT5 that lets you place, manage, and exit trades in a few keystrokes. It combines one-tap market orders, guided pending orders, per-layer TP/SL control, and a built-in break-even/trailing engine—wrapped in a clean dashboard that docks anywhere on your chart. Designed for scalpers and intraday traders who need speed, consistency, and clear logs.

Features

  • Layer-Based Workflow (1–9): Assign and work within layers to separate strategies, timeframes, or trade ideas. Each layer carries its own magic and TP/SL rules.

  • Instant Market Actions: Dedicated Buy/Sell with hotkeys plus one-click “Exit Trades” for the active layer.

  • Guided Pending Orders: “Order Place” walks you through placing the correct pending type with preconfigured distances.

  • Per-Layer TP/SL Automation: Set base TP/SL and optional per-layer increments; apply instantly from the panel.

  • 3 TP/SL Input Modes: Toggle between Price → Pips → Amount to enter targets in the way that makes sense for you.

  • Lock Prices Control: Freeze inputs to avoid accidental edits during fast markets; unlock to auto-recompute TP/SL.

  • Break-Even & Trailing Manager: Optional engine that moves stops to break-even, then trails in steps once price is in profit.

  • Apply-Scope Options: Act on the current layer only—or apply to all layers when needed.

  • Auto Pip Multiplier: Detects symbol precision (2/3/4/5 decimals, gold/indices) to keep pips/points correct across brokers.

  • Dashboard Docking: Snap the console to left/right/top/bottom or reset; show/hide the info panel on demand.

  • Trade Log Clarity: Clean, readable status lines and counters; optional include/exclude EA/non-EA items for actions and views.

  • Safety & Speed: Fast bulk close option and broker stop/freeze-level awareness baked into the manager.

Functions with Shortcut Keys

  • Select Layer: Press 1–9 → sets the active Layer N (updates the panel).

  • Market Buy: Press B → places a Buy at market using current lot/layer settings.

  • Market Sell: Press S → places a Sell at market using current lot/layer settings.

  • Exit Trades (active layer): Press E → closes open positions for the selected layer.

  • Delete All [EA scope]: Press D → removes EA-controlled orders (and configured scope of positions) per the panel’s include settings.

  • Lock/Unlock Prices: Press L → toggles “Lock Prices” (prevents accidental TP/SL edits; auto-recomputes when unlocked).

  • (Buttons on panel)

    • Order Place: Guided placement of pending (Buy/Sell Limit/Stop) with preset distances.

    • TP / SL: Quick-apply target and stop for the active layer (honors current input mode).

    • TP/SL Mode: Cycles Price → Pips → Amount.

    • Previous / Next: Step through layers.

    • Dock Left/Right/Top/Bottom/Reset: Snap the console where you want it.

    • Show/Hide Info: Toggle on-screen guidance.

Who it’s for

  • Scalpers & day traders needing instant entries/exits with consistent risk.

  • Layered strategy users running multiple ideas on the same symbol.

  • Gold/indices/FX traders switching between symbols with different pricing digits.

What it solves

  • Speed under pressure: Hotkeys and one-tap buttons reduce clicks and hesitation.

  • Consistency: Per-layer TP/SL rules and an optional BE/Trailing engine keep trade management disciplined.

  • Clarity: A tidy panel and readable logs keep you focused on price—not terminal clutter.

How you trade with it (typical flow)

  1. Pick your Layer (1–9): Separate trades by idea or timeframe.

  2. Set TP/SL: Choose Price, Pips, or Amount mode; lock if you want to prevent accidental edits.

  3. Enter fast: Hit B or S for market orders—or use Order Place for precise pending's.

  4. Manage automatically: Let the break-even/trailing engine protect gains once in profit.

  5. Exit on cue: Use E to close the active layer quickly, or D to clear orders within your chosen scope.

Why traders like it

  • Muscle-memory trading: Layers on digits and core actions on single keys.

  • Fewer mistakes: Lock prices, clear labeling, and scoped actions.

  • Broker-agnostic pips: Auto-detects symbol precision so your pips/points stay correct.

  • Fits your workspace: Dock anywhere; keep the chart clean.

At-a-Glance Highlights

  • Layer-based execution (1–9)

  • Market & guided pending orders

  • 3 input modes for TP/SL (Price, Pips, Amount)

  • Optional Break-Even + Trailing stop manager

  • Lock Prices safety

  • Dockable console, clean logs

  • Auto pip multiplier & symbol digit handling


