Signal Compass Pro EA

Signal Compass Pro EA: Your Guide to Gold Trading Success 🥇

Are you ready to elevate your gold trading? The Signal Compass Pro EA is a powerful, smart, and fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4, specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. Forget complicated manual analysis and emotional trading—this system is designed to navigate the volatile gold market with precision.

It's ready-to-use—simply attach it to your M5 Gold chart and let it work its magic! Most importantly, the EA employs a safe, trend-following strategy and does NOT use risky techniques like Martingale or Grid trading, protecting your capital with a robust daily loss limiter.

We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately. Register Exness here https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/5g580k1fko

For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

The optimization results were tested on Exness Cent Account, showing:

Maximum drawdown: 29.51%

Profit factor: 1.82

Initial capital: $100

Key Advantages & Features

  • Precision Entry Signals: The EA uses a unique "Signal Compass" logic, combining multiple powerful indicators (CCI, WPR, and Force Index) for high-probability trade setups. This multi-indicator approach filters out noise and increases the reliability of entry points.

  • Intelligent Trend Filtering: A built-in Multi-Timeframe EMA filter ensures the EA only takes trades aligned with the larger underlying trend (defaulted to Daily), dramatically improving success rates and avoiding counter-trend traps.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: The innovative money management system scales your trade size based on the signal's calculated probability. A stronger signal gets a larger lot, maximizing profit potential while maintaining disciplined risk control.

  • Advanced ATR Trailing Stop: Trades are protected by an ATR-based Trailing Stop. This sophisticated stop-loss system automatically moves your protection level to lock in profit as the market moves in your favor, converting floating profit into realized gains.

  • Daily Capital Protection: The configurable Daily Cut Loss Percentage acts as a safety net. If your daily drawdown hits a set limit, the EA closes all open positions and stops trading for the day, shielding your account from catastrophic loss.

🛠 NEED ASSISTANCE? Whether you are testing the demo or have already purchased the EA, I am here to help you with the setup. If you have questions about settings feel free to contact me directly.

📥 Send me a Message here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrimaul


Ready-to-Use Parameters

The Signal Compass Pro EA is highly customizable, allowing you to fine-tune its behavior to match your personal risk appetite.

  • RiskPercentage: The percentage of equity to risk per trade (e.g., set to 2 to risk 2%). Set to 0 to use a fixed lot size.

  • Lots: A fixed lot size if RiskPercentage is set to 0.

  • StartHour / EndHour: Defines a specific window for trading hours (e.g., only during the London/NY session).

  • ATRPeriod / ATRThreshold: Used to filter out periods of extremely low volatility, ensuring the EA only trades in a lively market.

  • EMAPeriod / EMA_Timeframe: The period and timeframe for the major trend filter (default is 150 EMA on D1, providing a strong long-term trend bias).

  • DailyCutLossPercent: The maximum percentage of your starting balance you are willing to lose in a single day (set to 8.0 by default for account protection).

  • CCIPeriod, WPRPeriod, FIPeriod: The input periods for the core "Signal Compass" entry indicators.

  • SCP_EMA_Period / SCP_UseTrendFilter: The period for a local trend filter, used alongside the core indicators.

  • ATR_Trailing_Period / ATR_Trailing_Multiplier / ATR_Profit_Multiplier: Settings to control the ATR-based Trailing Stop activation and distance.

  • DayRange: The number of daily bars used to calculate a dynamic, market-appropriate Take Profit level.

Don't Wait—Download Your Trading Edge!

Stop guessing and start trading Gold like a professional. The Signal Compass Pro EA offers a perfect balance of safety, intelligence, and profit potential.

Your reliable, non-Martingale, M5 Gold trading partner is here.

Click to download the Signal Compass Pro EA and experience automated gold trading mastery today! 🚀


推荐产品
该产品的买家也购买
作者的更多信息
