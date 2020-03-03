Gold Submarine

Gold Submarine V1.0: A Robust and Reliable Trading Companion

Thank you for choosing to explore the Gold Submarine V1.0 Expert Advisor (EA) for trading Gold (XAUUSD). We're excited to offer this tool to the community and believe in its potential to assist your trading journey.

Robustness in the Gold Market

The Gold Submarine V1.0 is designed for the high-volatility, high-liquidity environment of the XAUUSD market. Gold's unique role as a safe-haven asset means it often exhibits strong, clean price movements, particularly around certain market sessions or key daily levels. This EA is built to consistently identify and engage with those decisive movements.

The robustness of this Expert Advisor comes from its focused approach:

  • Targeted Time of Entry: By limiting its search for new opportunities to specific, high-probability times ,, the EA filters out much of the lower-quality "noise" of the market. This disciplined execution is key to surviving and thriving in volatile markets like Gold.

  • Built-in Risk Management: The EA incorporates both a Stop Loss and a Trailing Stop functionality. This ensures that every trade is protected from excessive losses and, once profitable, profits are locked in automatically, allowing the EA to adapt to Gold's rapid price changes without continuous manual intervention.

  • Consistent Position Sizing: The Lot Size allows EA to manage risk as a percentage of account balance. This helps ensure that your position size adjusts to your account equity, promoting more consistent risk management over time.

Recommended Usage and Time Frames

The Gold Submarine V1.0 operates on an underlying daily price structure. While the core logic uses daily levels, we recommend attaching the EA to the H1 ,M30, and M15 timeframes on your XAUUSD chart - using different magic number per chart.

  • Minimal User Interaction: Once the EA is attached and configured, it requires very little daily attention. Like, you may close manually trades while in more profits rather than relying on trailing stop loss(optional). 

  • Testing is Crucial: We strongly recommend beginning your use on a Demo Account(Most recommended) or running a thorough Back-test before engaging with a Live Account. 

A Note on the Unique Magic Number

The Magic Number (Magic) is an essential parameter for the proper functioning of the EA.

  • Why it's Crucial: The Magic Number acts as a unique tag that allows the Gold Submarine V1.0 to distinguish and manage only the trades and orders it has opened. This prevents it from accidentally interfering with manual trades you might place, or trades opened by any other Expert Advisor running on your account.

  • Rule for Gold Submarine V1.0: If you decide to run this EA on multiple Gold (XAUUSD) charts (perhaps with different settings, if your broker allows), you must assign a unique Magic Number to the EA instance on each chart. If you are only running it on one Gold chart, you can use the default value.

Why We Are Distributing This EA for Free ?

We are sharing the Gold Submarine V1.0 with the trading community at no cost because we genuinely believe in the power of collaborative testing and optimization.

Your practical application and feedback across various real-world brokerage conditions, network environments, and market situations is invaluable. It helps us:

  1. Validate Robustness: Test the EA's performance under a wider variety of broker execution styles and Gold price action than we can cover internally.

  2. Identify Edge Cases: Discover any unforeseen behaviors or optimization needs in different setups (e.g., various account types, server times, or specific parameter combinations).

We encourage you to share your experiences, performance metrics, and any suggestions for improvement. Your contribution is greatly appreciated and helps us refine this tool for future versions.




推荐产品
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
专家
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
专家
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
CommunityPower MT5
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.69 (89)
专家
CommunityPower EA   — is the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5, created by community and for community. It is free, versatile and very powerful, and allows to trade a wide range of strategies. The idea is simple Your suggestions + my code = a win-win for everyone! Is it a ready-to-use money-making machine? No, it is definitely not. It is a tool, which allows you to create and run your own trading strategy, and it is up to you to find profitable settings and take the responsibility for your tra
FREE
SpikeBoom
Kabelo Frans Mampa
专家
A classic buy low & sell high strategy. This Bot is specifically Designed to take advantage of the price movements of US30/Dow Jones on the 1 Hour Chart, as these Indices move based on supply and demand. The interaction between supply and demand in the US30 determines the price of the index. When demand for US30 is high, the price of the US30 will increase. Conversely, when the supply of shares is high and demand is low, the price of t US30  will decrease. Supply and demand analysis is used to i
FREE
Laodengxi 429 MT5
Xing Yuan Wang
专家
这是 MT5版 ，MT4版： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/135163 警告：这是马丁格尔EA，风险极高！！！ 专家顾问 （EA） 并非万能 ，使用该EA则同意承担EA所产生的一切损失的风险 外汇、黄金等金融产品交易是 高风险 产品，有可能让 本金归零 ，在交易前请一定了解风险 这是老登熙429EA 完全免费！ 这是一款马丁格尔EA，它具有如下特征： （1倍仓位情况下）第一单是0.01手，最后一单（取决于设置的单数）是4.29手 按照等比数列加仓 自定义止盈、止损、加仓间距 自定义魔术号、注释 点差限制 重点：完全免费！ 参数设置： MagicNumber = 20070429;      // 魔术号 TradeComment = "Laodengxi"; // 注释 LotMultiplier = 1.0;      // 仓位倍数 (1.0=标准) MaxLayers = 10;            // 最大单数 StepPoints = 150;         // 加仓间距 GlobalTP = 600;       
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
专家
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
专家
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Gold Bulls Power Trader
Tomas Vanek
专家
The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
专家
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
Allan Graham Pike
专家
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) Overview AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move. No grid, no martingale. Strategy logic Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with opti
FREE
IndexFlow
Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
1 (1)
专家
IndexFlow é uma versão demo que simula as funcionalidades do MiniFullIndexTrader, um robô automatizado projetado para negociação nos índices da B3, incluindo WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Esta edição gratuita permite explorar suas capacidades apenas em contas demo, com validade de 30 dias a partir do primeiro uso. Ideal para testar o desempenho automatizado nos mercados da B3, oferece uma visão inicial das operações do robô. Esta é uma simulação com recursos restritos, e a negociação em conta rea
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
专家
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
LoneWolf Mt5
Dmitriy Prigodich
4.5 (6)
专家
Советник основанный на сигналах индикатора  Relative Strength Index (RSI)  и Stochastic  в зоне перекупленности - продаем, в перепроданности - покупаем. Я рекомендую использовать этот советник только на VPS.  Добавляйтесь в друзья, присылайте свои интересные стратегии. Возможно после обсуждения всех нюансов напишу советника бесплатно . Параметры:                                                                    "_Slippage"    - Проскальзывание;           "_   Magic"    -  Идентификатор ордера; 
FREE
EV Divergence Sniper
Enrique Valeros Muriana
专家
EV Divergence Sniper is a precision-oriented Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability market reversals through true price divergences confirmed by RSI and Stochastic. The system focuses on structural market conditions and enters only when price and momentum show a clear imbalance, significantly reducing false entries and improving signal quality. The EA uses a structural stop loss placed beyond the most recent swing, combined with a fully customizable risk-to-reward take profit. It i
FREE
Range Auto TP SL
Dilwyn Tng
4.47 (38)
专家
Range Auto TP SL  is for you, 100% free for now, download it and give me a good review and you are free to use it for lifetime !!!! Range Auto TP SL is a EA to set Stop Loss and Take Profit level based on range using Average True Range (ATR). It works on both manually opened positions via PC MT5 Teriminals or MT5 Mobiles and EA/robots opened position. You can specify magic number for it to work on or it can work on all the positions. Many EA does not good Stop Loss and Take Profit function and
FREE
MidasZigzag EA
Youju Maesako
4 (3)
专家
MidasZigzag EA This EA is an automated trading system specifically developed for GOLD (XAUUSD) trading. It employs a breakout strategy based on the ZigZag indicator and is optimized for 15-minute timeframe trading. Recommendations: Currency Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe: M15 (15-minute) Minimum Deposit: $500 Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads Brokers: IC Markets, Pepperstone, Exness, and other low-spread brokers Important:   Using a LOW SPREAD account is crucial for optimal
FREE
Grid Machine MT5
Ivan Grachev
4.05 (44)
专家
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
PZ CCI Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.25 (8)
专家
This EA trades using the CCI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NF
FREE
Trend Follower MQLSquare
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
专家
Choose your desired lot size and profit target, and watch the magic happen! Introducing the   Trend Follower EA , your ultimate trend-tracking trading assistant. This intelligent algorithm tirelessly follows market trends and trades in the chosen direction until your profit target in dollars is met. Additionally, we offer a unique "Single Cycle" option. When activated ( strongly recommended ), the EA automatically removes itself from your chart after reaching its profit goal. It patiently wai
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
专家
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
DoubleOB EA
Tomas Dario Fernandez Guzman
专家
DoubleOB 是一款专为欧元/美元 M5 交易设计的自动 EA。它使用订单块、动态退出和跟踪止损以及先进的风险管理。是安全、稳定的剥头皮交易的理想选择。与优化和 VPS 兼容。 针对欧元/美元 (M5) 优化 高度可定制的参数 订单块和 FVGs 检测 动态 TP/SL 管理与枢轴点 自动追踪止损和盈亏平衡 每小时会话过滤 内置每日风险管理 工具和参数包括 每小时设置（StartHour / EndHour） 在交易时段结束时关闭交易 可定制批次 以点为单位的止盈和止损 动态退出 (UseDynamicExits) 使用 PivotPeriodForTP 和 SL (PivotPeriodForTP, PivotPeriodForSL) 订单块设置： 灵活的 FVG (AnyFGSize) 与订单区块的最大距离 (MaxDistanceFromOB) 重用 OB 结构可视化 (ShowOBVisuals) 风险管理： 每天最大交易量 (MaxDailyTrades) 可配置的追踪止损 (UseTrailingStop, TrailStartPoints,
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (2)
专家
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
QuantScalping
Jakub Schwarz
专家
QuantScalping - Precision Scalping for Consistent Profits Join channel here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/quantbreakprop Overview QuantScalp is a cutting-edge scalping trading strategy designed to maximize your trading efficiency and profitability. Built with advanced algorithms and tailored for high-frequency trading, QuantScalp offers a unique approach to the markets, ensuring faster wins and higher win rates. Key Features Optimized Scalping Strategy : Harnesses advanced technical analy
FREE
WalkForwardDemo MT5
Stanislav Korotky
专家
WalkForwardDemo is an expert adviser (EA) demonstrating how the built-in library WalkForwardOptimizer (WFO) for walk-forward optimization works. It allows you to easily optimize, view and analyze your EA performance and robustness in unknown trading conditions of future. You may find more details about walk-forward optimization in Wikipedia . Once you have performed optimization using WFO, the library generates special global variables (saved in an "archived" file with GVF-extension) and a CSV-f
FREE
MT5 iMA For Buy And Candlestick Chart For Sell
Wei Xin Hong
4 (1)
专家
这是自动实现多单和平仓的EA，欢迎大家使用。上架之前已通过多次的历史数据测试。下面是EA的多单和平仓原理： 1、通过两条均线产生的金叉自动实现多单买入，两条均线的周期均可以自行设置，小周期 均线 的默认值为5，大周期 均线 的默认值为20。 2、通过K线图的开盘价和收盘价比较判断是否为下降的K线图，如果连续出现三个降的K线图（即三只乌鸦）形态时，EA就是自动平仓所有多单。 3、用户可以在开启EA时设置买入的数量，如果不设置则默认为0.1手，强烈建议根据自己的资金情况设置这个参数，以防在小资金的情况下出现投资比例过高的情况。 4、也可以设置均线在哪个时间周期内运行， 如果不设置则 默认为1分钟图，这是超短线的设置值。如果你是长线投资者，建议更改此值。
FREE
Triangle Hunter Pro
Mansoor Ali P Cheriaottayil
专家
Triangle Hunter Pro  is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on one of the most reliable chart patterns in technical analysis:  triangle consolidations . By combining triangle pattern detection, candlestick confirmation, and an optional adaptive grid system, this EA identifies high-probability breakout trades while prioritizing risk management. Perfect for volatile forex pair EURUSD on 30 -minute or higher timeframes, it balances aggressive profit potential with robus
FREE
PZ Flexible Breakout EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (2)
专家
Trade donchian breakouts with complete freedom. This EA can trade any breakout period, any timeframe, with pending or market orders- as desired- and implements many other useful features for the exigent trader, like customizable trading sessions and week days, a martingale mode and inverse martingale mode.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Customizable trading direction Customizable donchian breakout period It can trade using
FREE
Eurusd Bollinger Bands Breaker
Tomas Vanek
2.5 (2)
专家
The EU_15_111517128_S_Op_CF_SQ3 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURUSD using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/eurusd-bollinger-bands-breaker/ Key details are: Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe
FREE
PZ RSI Trader EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.5 (2)
专家
This EA trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NF
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (4)
专家
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
NorthEastWay MT5是一种完全自动化的“回撤”交易系统，在热门的“回撤”货币对交易中特别有效：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。该系统在交易中使用了外汇市场的主要模式——价格在任何方向急剧波动后的回归。 时间框架：M15 基本货币对：AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 附加货币对：EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD 购买EA后，务必私信我，我会将您添加到私人群组，发送设置文件和详细说明。 我愿意帮助每位买家安装和配置顾问。 如果您以前从未使用过EA，我会向您展示并教您如何使用。 EA设置： 您可以使用OneChartSetup（仅限M15时间框架）从单个图表运行所有货币对 该EA对点差、滑点或任何其他与经纪商相关的变量不敏感。 仅使用推荐的货币对。 EA测试： 使用MT5测试器的多货币模式同时测试所有推荐的货币对上的EA。 观看示例视频 。 仅在M15时间框架上进行测试 推荐进行5-10年的长期测试，以显示EA在各种市场条件下的稳定性。 输入参数： OneChartSetup — 从一个图表同时启动多个货
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
专家
交易者工具箱是一種多功能工具 基於對常見交易策略的廣泛培訓而創建，以使這些策略和計算自動化。   （由Jason Kisogloo設計和編程） 特徵： 19個獨立信號 -這些信號 中的 每個信號 都 以神經網絡樣式配置進行偏置，以構成最終/整體結果。 每個信號都有其自己的設置 ，可以根據 需要 對其進行 自定義或優化。   綜合上 - 屏 - 顯示 -六搭扣，全面的信息和工具提示走板。 （單擊面板邊框可折疊或折疊...自動為每台儀器保存的設置）：   信號面板 -顯示帶有偏差信息和信號詳細信息的信號分析。   新聞小組 -和未來甚至有消息 牛逼 小號 基於 預測 的 影響與倒計時事件當前的儀器。 （ 針對此功能，必須將 內部M   T   5經濟日曆與 外匯工廠刮板的 選項 -https:   // www.forexfactory.com 添加到Metatrader中允許的網站上）     EA設置面板 -根據止損和資金設置提供有關當前EA設置和輸入信息的信息。   損益面板 -提供8個不同時間段內歷史交易的整體損益表現。   切換面板 -一鍵切換開關，用於顯示屏幕指示器和圖表。
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
专家
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
专家
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
专家
Scalper EA Pro - 高精度自动交易机器人!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD 3.0版本有哪些新功能? 经过数月的开发和严格测试,我们推出了最先进可靠的Scalper EA Pro版本!拥有智能过滤器、改进的风险管理和更精确的入场,这款EA专为高效市场操作而设计。 主要更新: 可调趋势过滤器 现在使用可定制EMA(默认21/50)来识别最佳趋势 波动率过滤器(ATR) 避免在波动小的市场中交易,确保只进行有潜力的交易 RSI确认 在超买/超卖区域过滤信号以提高胜率 价格行为(可选Pin Bars) 通过蜡烛图形态进行额外确认,实现更精确入场 智能风险管理 可选择固定手数或余额百分比,自动计算风险 动态追踪止损 保护利润并最大化盈利交易的收益 可定制交易时间 根据策略选择最佳交易时间 为什么选择Scalper EA Pro? 高准确率 - 多层过滤器确保最佳交易 灵活 - 可用于多种货币对和时间框架 易用 - 直观设置,适合新手和经验丰富的交易者 稳健 - 经过不同市场
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
专家
只在亚洲盘进行剥头皮交易 几个独特指标用于检测市场波动 根据市场情况动态止盈止损 保护性硬止损，使得账户风险降低 不需要配置文件，对每一个货币对使用相同的设置 此EA适用于以下货币对： EURAUD 推荐在 M15 周期上使用此EA 建议在一个真正的 低点差 ECN平台上使用该EA 推荐将Risk参数设置为10以下 推荐使用99.9%模型质量的历史回测 信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008 回测 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog 参数 Lots - 使用固定手数 Risk - 根据账户净值自动计算手数，只有当Lots是0时才有效 Auto_GMT_Offset - 实盘交易时，如果设置为true，GMT_Offset会由EA自动计算 GMT_Offset - 历史回测时输入你的经纪商的GMT时间，实盘交易时不用设置此参数，系统会自动计算GMT时间 EA_Comment - 设置自己的评论信息 MAGIC - Magic数字，无需更改 Max_Spread - 开
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
专家
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
专家
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
专家
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
专家
Reactor MT5是用于日内交易的全自动EA交易。它基于许多指标。专家顾问能够获得很高的获胜率。 专家在EURUSD，GBPUSD，USDCAD，AUDUSD和USDJPY M15货币对的整个可用历史时期内进行了测试，并获得了出色的结果。您可以下载演示并自己进行测试。我的测试使用的是实际报价日期，准确度为99.90％，实际价差和附加滑点。 基于EA分析，基本策略始于逆序趋势和跟随趋势的市场订单 最大跌幅将为％0,1-％15％。您可以检查图片上6年的回测结果。 反应堆是如此低风险的专家。系统正在使用不同类型的算法打开订单。 坦率地说，输入太多，但请放心，我会为您提供帮助。 Ea在星期一和星期五不开放任何订单。如果您愿意，可以自己打开它。 了解了输入之后，您可以找到最适合自己的设置。 请不要将ea与假回测ea进行比较。所有结果都是真实的。 在电报上关注我们： https://t.me/joinchat/RXjxgdlM1aRZA3A4 推荐建议 推荐的时间范围是M15- M30-H1-H4。 专家可以继续使用EURUSD，GBPUSD，USDCAD，AUDUSD和USDJPY。 从20
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
专家
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
专家
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
专家
介绍 Marvelous EA：您终极的交易伙伴 通过 Marvelous EA 释放外汇市场的全部潜力，这是一款最先进的自动化交易解决方案，旨在最大化您的利润并减少风险。这个精心设计的交易算法具有先进的功能，能够精确导航动态的外汇市场。GOLD - XAUUSD - M5 真实账户表现: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1973370 主要功能: 验证的交易策略: 由经验丰富的交易员开发，并在不同的市场条件下进行了测试。 自动化交易: 24/5 无需情绪干扰或人工干预自动执行交易。 风险管理: 复杂的风险管理系统保护您的资本。 自适应技术: 持续学习并适应不断变化的市场条件。 多货币支持: 使用优化的设置交易多个货币对。 实时监控: 随时了解性能和市场分析。 优势: 提高效率: 通过自动化交易节省时间和精力。 提高准确性: 减少情绪化交易决策并将损失降到最低。 增强盈利能力: 24/5 优化交易机会。 降低风险: 先进的风险管理保护您的投资。 体验 Marvelous EA 的力量 发现更聪明的外汇交易方式。今天试试 Marvelou
FX SCI Hit the pairs
Eadvisors Software Inc.
专家
The FX 2021 release | Eadvisors The Expert Advisor FXScalper works trading the 5min forex main timeframe looking for small market variations in the pairs, it uses new trading technology, intraday results are amazing. This is the last release version we brought to you at the mql Market, you can active the expert in 5(five) personal accounts. Initial informations about the strategy Strategy used: Grid x Distancing. Initial Lot:       From 0.01 (Micro Lots). StopLoss and Take Profit Adjustable.
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
专家
AI Nodiurnal EA是一款先进的外汇机器人，利用尖端的机器学习技术优化交易策略，在动态的外汇市场中提升性能。术语“Nodiurnal”反映了它的适应能力，不仅在典型的白天交易时间内运行，而且在非标准时段也能持续运行，为外汇交易提供连续和适应性的方法。 设置：货币对的默认设置：EURUSD H1。特殊设置仅在购买后提供。 实时账号信号在这里： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1270367 MT4版本在这里： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/69905 市场推出促销！仅剩下10份中的3份，价格为：5,500美元，下一个价格为：7,500美元，最终价格为：10,000美元 主要特点： 机器学习算法：AI Nodiurnal EA的核心优势在于利用机器学习算法。这些算法分析大量的历史市场数据，识别模式、趋势和潜在的交易机会。通过不断学习，系统优化其策略，适应不断变化的市场条件。 适应性交易策略：与静态算法的传统交易机器人不同，AI Nodiurnal EA设计为适应不断变化的市场动态。它可以动态调整交易参
Arrival
Yuriy Bykov
专家
易于设置和安装自动专家顾问. 不是网格，也不是鞅。 我把它忘了。 在同一时间交易几个工具。 分析波动性和趋势和单位的存在,以产生打开位置的信号.   5本售价30美元。 当存款从$100到$800时，使用一组积极的策略。 对于超过$800的帐户大小，EA会自动切换到适度策略。 建议安装在EURGBP M15上。 对于多货币交易，一个运行的专家顾问实例就足够了。 在参数中，指定幻数和已开仓位大小的乘数（建议使其等于1.0） 它同样适用于净额结算和对冲账户。 适合在小肩膀的帐户上工作。 在真实账户上启动之前，请务必在测试仪和模拟账户上测试Ea交易的工作。 对于翻译中可能存在的不准确之处，我深表歉意。 对于翻译中可能存在的不准确之处，我深表歉意。
Robo executivo gjs
Gabriel De Jesus Santos
专家
It is recommended to use the robot on a netting account. the robot works with the best configuration from the previous day on the current day. the robot works on the mini index. the robot works on the mini dollar. the robot works on forex. the robot works using indicators. the robot works using market orders and pending orders. before using the robot, put it into optimization and save the settings (in a .set file) to use for the current day. past history does not guarantee future profit, but is
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
专家
一个多货币专家顾问，它结合了许多同时工作的简单策略。在波动性增加的市场时刻，每种策略都基于简单的交易算法。在过去五年中，每项策略都得到了优化。 EA 使用“人群的正确性”的统计原则：它平均来自不同策略的信号，并在首选方向上开仓。 这一原则，连同相关交易工具的同步工作，可以大大提高对不利市场阶段的抵抗力和增长期分布的均匀性。 选项 预期最大回撤 (%)       -- 预期的近似最大回撤。据此，自动选择开仓参数，使回撤不超过设定值。该参数基于过去 5 年的测试数据，在进一步工作期间可能发生的实际回撤可能与声明的回撤略有不同，无论是向上还是向下 交易定期存款     -- 设置用于交易的固定金额的资金。开仓的大小将根据指定的资金数额计算。要使用所有设施，请将此参数设置为 0。 推荐设置 预期最大回撤 (%) = 10 .. 30 交易定期存款 = 0
Palicent
Yuriy Bykov
专家
多货币专家顾问，可同时处理 15 对主要货币 EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY。 Expert Advisor 结合了许多同时起作用的简单策略。每个策略都基于一个简单的算法，用于在抛物线转向指标的信号发生变化并确认两个较早的时期时开仓。每项战略都在过去五年中得到了优化。 Expert Advisor 使用“人群正确性”的统计原则：它对来自不同策略的信号进行平均，并在首选方向上开仓。这一原则，连同相关交易工具的同步工作，可以大大增加对不利市场阶段的抵抗力和增长期分布的均匀性。 EA 中不使用 Martingale 或网格。 选项 所有参数均已优化，无需调整。只剩下两个参数： 预期最大回撤 (%)       -- 预期的近似最大回撤。据此自动选择开仓参数，使回撤不超过设定值。此参数基于过去 5 年的测试数据，在进一步工作期间可能出现的实际回撤可能与宣布的略有不同，无论是上升还是下降 交易定期存款     -- 设定用于交易的固定资金数额。开仓的大小将根据指定的资金数额计算。要使用所有设施，请将此参数设置为 0。 推荐设置 预期最大回撤 (%) = 10 .. 30 交易
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
专家
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
Propfirm Challenge Helper
Jonatan Esteba Rojas Villegas
专家
资金账户助理 此 Expert Advisor 已通过 MFF 挑战的第 1 阶段（照片和视频证据） 入门价（前 3 个月优惠） 该算法基于价格和行为结构，更具体地说是定界 的支持和阻力。 在开头呈现特定模式时 NY 或 JPN 的会话，它的定位是 1:7 的奖励风险 从而设法利用趋势的开始。 具体注意事项 检查哪个资金账户提供商允许您使用 EA 仅使用 USD JPY - 时间范围 5 分钟 止损和获利自动化 支持和协助电报 https://t.me/TradingFloorPropfirm 需要在纽约和日本的 PC 上登录，EA 将开始自动运行 在这些空缺中 每个会话最多接受 1 个订单 全自动操作（TP-SL 交易量计算等） 每笔订单 1% 的风险 其他建议 最大止盈 6%（通过资金挑战后） 货币对：美元日元 平台：MetaTrader 5 下面是 MFF 中第 1 阶段通过的示例视频
Gemini EA MT5
Hong Yi Li
专家
限量優惠：還剩下 3 / 10 份，每賣出十份，價格將增加 1200 美元，最終價格為 29000 美元。 訂閱頻道： https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/sqrcltd （在第一時間收到最新的 產品優惠訊息與EA 上市消息） 1.) 交易信號 Gemini EA MT5 High risk：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309494 我的所有 EA 與信號列表： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sqrc/seller 2.) 產品特點 在 MQL5 上罕見的 SPX500 + XAUUSD 投資組合，不是單一交易策略。 由10組SPX500交易策略與10組XAUUSD交易策略組成，共20組交易策略。 SPX500和XAUUSD 具有長期上漲的性質，因此 EA 只進行做多交易，確保交易長期與大趨勢同方向。 安全第一！不是馬丁格爾和網格交易策略，確保了資金的安全，只要做好資金管理就不會爆倉。 根據回測結果，利潤因子約為 2.48，長期勝率約為 50%，風險回報比約為 1:5。 每筆交易
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Komo MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor places buy stop and sell stop at certain distance above and below current price. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop, breakeven of orders. Below is description of some inputs. Trade   – option of moment for placing of orders (“Time” – placing of orders at certain time, “Candle” – placing of orders since certain candles count after last order closing or deleting) Candle   – candles count after last order closing or deleting Time 1,2,3   – time for placing of orders Lot
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
专家
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
US30 Dow Jones Scalper
Ali Abdulrahman
专家
Dow Jones US30 NY Scalper is an EA designed for scalping during the New York markets open. This means that the EA will only place a maximum of 0-2 trades per day. With that being said, the EA does not utilize any grid, martingale, or topping-up strategies. Each trade has a strict Stop Loss and Take Profit in place. As shown in the backtesting results, there will be losing days or weeks, but the EA manages to recover and generate profits over time. The extent of the drawdown depends on your chose
作者的更多信息
Daily hedge
Ad Hock Technologies Pty LTD
指标
Introducing Daily Hedge - Your Advanced Custom Hedge System for Forex Trading Unleash the Power of Daily Hedge - Your Ultimate Trading Companion Experience the next level of trading sophistication with Daily Hedge, an advanced custom hedge system designed to revolutionize your Forex trading experience. With its cutting-edge features and intelligent algorithms, Daily Hedge empowers you to make informed decisions and seize profitable opportunities like never before. Unlocking Advanced Trading Str
SMC Sniper Entry System
Ad Hock Technologies Pty LTD
指标
Presenting breakout strategy indicator, influenced by the insightful Smart Money Concept. This sophisticated tool aims to assist traders in spotting potential trading opportunities characterized by breakouts in the market. The foundation of the Smart Money Concept lies in the actions of seasoned investors and astute market participants. It's important to clarify that this indicator does not guarantee profits; rather, it's designed to empower traders with valuable insights into
SuperTrend System
Ad Hock Technologies Pty LTD
指标
Welcome to the Super Trend System The Super Trend System has been running live for over 18 months with consistent performance and proven reliability. Powered by an advanced trend-detection algorithm, it delivers strong results on over 88% of forex pairs. The system analyzes multiple timeframes to determine the overall market direction and improve the quality of each signal. We've also included trade management screenshots to help you get started quickly and confidently. How to Use the System Sel
筛选:
无评论
回复评论