Oscillator Dominator: The Advanced Edge in Your Trading 🚀

Tired of lagging indicators and mixed signals? The Oscillator Dominator is a powerful, proprietary indicator designed to cut through market noise and pinpoint high-probability trading opportunities. It doesn't just use a standard Relative Strength Index (RSI); it elevates it by applying a Moving Average (MA) to the price first, creating a smoother, more responsive momentum measure—what we call RSIOMA.

This means you get clearer signals, faster confirmation, and a definitive edge in detecting both short-term reversals and long-term trend continuations.

Key Features & Dominant Advantages

Laser-Focused Signal Generation: The core of the Dominator is its specialized RSIOMA Crossover Logic. It identifies optimal Buy and Sell entries when the RSIOMA crosses your custom overbought (OB) and oversold (OS) levels, or when it crosses its own trend midline. This leads to signals that are less prone to whipsaws than a standard RSI. Built-in Trend Confirmation (EMA Filter): Don't trade against the major trend! The optional EMA 200 Filter acts as your long-term market compass. It ensures that Buy signals only fire when the price is above the EMA 200, and Sell signals only fire when the price is below it. This critical feature dramatically reduces false signals and keeps you on the right side of the market. Real-Time, Non-Repainting Alerts: Never miss a critical setup! The indicator provides loud, clear alerts via pop-up alerts, push notifications (SendApp), and Email the moment a signal is confirmed on a closed bar. This guarantees the signals are non-repainting and reliable. Clear Visual Interface: Arrows on your chart clearly mark entry points, while the on-chart information panel gives you an at-a-glance summary of the current trend (Bullish/Bearish) and RSIOMA status (Overbought/Oversold). Also available in EA format. Download here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159345

Your Control Panel: Indicator Parameters

You have full control to customize the indicator to match your personal trading style and instrument.

RSIOMA: Defines the period for the core Moving Average calculation (e.g., 14).

RSIOMA_MODE: Selects the type of Moving Average for the RSI calculation (e.g., MODE_EMA , MODE_SMA ).

RSIOMA_PRICE: Specifies which price the MA is applied to (e.g., PRICE_CLOSE , PRICE_MEDIAN ).

Ma_RSIOMA: Defines the period for the Moving Average applied to the RSIOMA itself (e.g., 21).

Ma_RSIOMA_MODE: Selects the type of Moving Average for the RSIOMA smoothing.

BuyTrigger: The overbought level (e.g., 80). Signals fire when RSIOMA crosses down from this level.

SellTrigger: The oversold level (e.g., 20). Signals fire when RSIOMA crosses up from this level.

MainTrendLong / MainTrendShort: Custom midline levels for trend reversal signals (e.g., 50).

UseEMAFilter: Enables/disables the essential EMA trend filter (Default: True).

EMAPeriod: Period for the market trend filter (Default: 200).

AlertDelaySeconds: Minimum time between successive alerts to prevent spamming.

ArrowOffset: Distance between the signal arrow and the candle High/Low.

Take Control of Your Trading Now!

Stop guessing and start dominating your charts with clearer, filtered, and more reliable signals. The Oscillator Dominator gives you the confidence to execute trades at precisely the right moment.

Don't wait for the market to move against you—get the edge today!

Click below and instantly download the Oscillator Dominator to transform your trading results!

Empower Your Decision-Making

For maximum results, combine the power of the Oscillator Dominator with our premium suite of analysis tools.

