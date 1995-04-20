CCI Crossover Master
- 指标
- Andri Maulana
- 版本: 1.0
Dominate the Market with CCI Crossover Master!
Stop guessing and start trading with confidence! The CCI Crossover Master indicator is your secret weapon for capturing high-probability moves based on proven momentum and trend analysis. It simplifies the complex "CCI Crossover Master" strategy, giving you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals directly on your chart.
Key Advantages That Drive Your Success:
-
Precision Entry Signals: Never miss a high-potential trade again. The indicator generates sharp Buy and Sell arrows exactly when the faster (Entry) CCI crosses the zero line, confirmed by the slower (Trend) CCI. This dual-confirmation process drastically reduces false signals.
-
Built-in Trend Filtering (Optional): Gain an undeniable edge by activating the powerful EMA 200 filter. This ensures you only take Buy signals when the price is above the long-term trend (EMA 200) and Sell signals when the price is below it, keeping you on the right side of the major market flow.
-
Visual Clarity: Clear, unmissable arrows are plotted directly on the main price chart, telling you precisely when to act. No need to stare at multiple windows—the signal is right where you need it.
-
Real-Time Dashboard: A sleek, non-intrusive information panel provides a minimalist overview of the current CCI values, the overall market trend, and the active signal status, allowing for rapid decision-making.
-
Stay Alerted Anywhere: With comprehensive alert options, you’ll be notified instantly via pop-up alert, mobile push notification, or email the moment a new signal forms. This means you can monitor the market without being glued to your screen.
Unlock Custom Control: Input Parameters
Customize the indicator to perfectly match your trading style and the volatility of any currency pair or timeframe.
-
TrendCCI_Period (Default: 14): Adjusts the sensitivity of the slower CCI, which determines the overall market trend.
-
EntryCCI_Period (Default: 6): Controls the sensitivity of the faster CCI, which is used for precise trade entry timing.
-
UseEMAFilter (Default: true): Toggle this feature to turn the crucial EMA 200 trend filter on or off.
-
EMAPeriod (Default: 200): Set the lookback period for the Exponential Moving Average used for long-term trend direction.
-
EnableNotify (Default: true): Master alert control. Enable or disable all notification types globally.
-
SendAlert (Default: true): Get immediate pop-up alerts on your MetaTrader 4 desktop.
-
SendApp (Default: true): Receive instant push notifications on your MT4 mobile app.
-
SendEmail (Default: false): Send signal notifications directly to your email inbox.
-
AlertDelaySeconds (Default: 60): Prevents annoying over-alerting by setting a minimum time delay between new alerts.
-
ArrowOffset (Default: 10): Adjusts the visual distance of the Buy/Sell arrows from the bar high/low for better visibility.
Take Control of Your Trading Today!
Why wait for opportunities to pass you by? The CCI Crossover Master is the powerful, feature-rich tool you need to clearly identify momentum shifts and enter trades with greater conviction.
Click the download button now and start trading smarter!
Empower Your Decision-Making: Use additional indicators for maximum results, such as:
-
Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146143
-
Last High and Low Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133711
-
Multi Timeframe Support Resistance Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133662
-
Scalp Master Pro Download Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/134211
By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.