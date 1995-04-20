Unleash Precision Trading with Fusion Multi-Trend Pro 🚀

Are you tired of conflicting signals and missed opportunities? Introducing the Fusion Multi-Trend Pro, the indicator engineered to cut through market noise and deliver high-convection entry and exit points. This isn't just another indicator; it's a unified trading assistant that merges the power of momentum, trend, and volatility into a clear, decisive signal.

Key Advantages: Why You Need Fusion Multi-Trend Pro

Filter Out the Fakes: Our system combines three primary analyses (MA Crossover, RSI Momentum, and ADX Trend Strength) to ensure you only trade when the conditions are fully aligned. This means fewer false signals and more reliable entries.

Built-In Trend Guard: The optional EMA 200 Filter acts as your high-level trend security. It prevents you from taking "Buy" signals in a long-term bearish market or "Sell" signals in a long-term bullish market, keeping you on the right side of the major trend.

Crystal Clear Visuals: Forget complex charts. The indicator provides simple, non-lagging Green (Buy), Red (Sell), and Yellow (Chill/Hold) histogram signals in a separate window, making instant decisions effortless.

Never Miss a Move: With comprehensive alert options—including Pop-up, Mobile Notification (App), and Email—you'll be notified the moment a confirmed high-probability setup appears, even when you're away from your desk.

Essential Parameters (Your Control Center)

Tailor the indicator's sensitivity to perfectly match your trading style and the asset you trade.

Core Logic Settings:

short_ma : Sets the period for the Fast EMA (e.g., 5) to define short-term movement.

long_ma : Sets the period for the Slow EMA (e.g., 10) to define the medium-term trend.

rsi_period : Sets the lookback period for the RSI (e.g., 21) to measure momentum.

adx_period : Sets the lookback period for the ADX/DI (e.g., 14) to measure trend strength and direction.

Trend Filter Settings:

UseEMAFilter : A True/False switch to activate the crucial EMA 200 long-term trend filter.

EMAPeriod : The period for the moving average filter (default 200).

EMAAppliedPrice : The price used for the EMA filter (e.g., Close, Median).

Notification Settings:

EnableNotify : The main switch to enable or disable all signal alerts.

SendAlert : Enables/Disables the classic Pop-up Alert window on your terminal.

SendApp : Enables/Disables sending instant alerts to your Mobile MT4/MT5 App .

SendEmail : Enables/Disables alerts sent to your Trading Email .

AlertDelaySeconds : Sets a delay (in seconds) between alerts to prevent notification spam.

Visual Settings:

Shift : Shifts the indicator output backward or forward on the chart.

Empower Your Decision-Making

To truly master the market, you need a complete analytical suite. Use Fusion Multi-Trend Pro alongside these powerful tools for maximum results and the highest confidence in your trading decisions:

By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident, high-probability trading decisions.

Don't trade blind—trade with confidence and clarity.

Download Fusion Multi-Trend Pro now and transform the way you see the market!