AMD Adaptive MA MT4
- 指标
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
AMD 自适应移动平均线 (AAMA)
AAMA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的自适应移动平均指标，可根据市场状况自动调整其反应速度。
主要功能：
-
基于 Kaufman 效率比的自适应移动平均线——在趋势行情中快速反应，在震荡行情中过滤噪音
-
自动识别四个 AMD 市场阶段：积累期 (Accumulation)、上涨期 (Markup)、分配期 (Distribution)、下跌期 (Markdown)
-
通过 ATR 实现波动性自适应——根据当前市场状况调整灵敏度
-
实时信息面板显示检测到的市场阶段、置信度和适应速度
-
多指标集成：结合 ADX、RSI 和 MACD 精确识别市场阶段
-
快速/缓慢参考区域，用于可视化自适应行为
使用方法：
指标会根据市场自动调整适应速度——在强趋势时反应更快，在盘整阶段更慢。可视化面板帮助理解当前的市场阶段。所有参数（周期、颜色、灵敏度）都可根据您的交易风格自由设置。
AMD Adaptive MA MT4 is a smart moving average that adjusts to market conditions,
reacting faster in trends while filtering out noise in sideways markets. It’s lightweight and easy to use.
The built-in info panel provides clear insights that help traders make better decisions,
making it a solid tool for analyzing market direction without cluttering the chart.