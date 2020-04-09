Trade Copier MT5 To MT4

Local Multi-Account Trade Copier EA

Overview

• • • • CopierMT5MT4 is a local multi-account trade copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 4. It ensures ultra-fast, stable, and reliable replication of trades between accounts.

Key Innovations

• Ultra-fast execution (<10ms) – near real-time trade copying.

• Persistent memory & safe recovery – protects trades during disconnects or terminal restarts.

Perfect For

• Multi-Account Traders – replicate trades across unlimited MT5 and MT4 accounts.

• PAMM / MAM Managers – deliver trades to client accounts with precision.

• Professional Traders – fine control over lots, risk, and execution.

• Signal Providers – reliable delivery to subscribers.

• Cross-Broker Investors – unify strategy execution on multiple brokers.

• Demo vs Live Users – run EAs on demo and copy to live to bypass broker restrictions.

Input Parameters

Main Settings

• CopyMode → Select MASTER or SLAVE mode.

• ProviderNumber → Unique ID for pairing accounts.

• Prefix / Suffix → Adjust symbol names for brokers.

• RemoveSuffixes → Auto-clean unwanted suffixes.

Trade Settings

• CopyWithReversal → Reverse trade direction.

• RecopyAttempts → Retry failed trades.

• CopyStopLoss / CustomStopLoss → Copy or set custom SL.

• CopyTakeProfit / CustomTakeProfit → Copy or set custom TP.

• SlippagePips → Max allowed slippage.

Lot Management

• UseBalanceRatio → Scale lots by master/slave balance.

• BalanceBasedLot → Dynamic lot sizing by balance.

• LotMultiplier → Adjusts the lot size on the Slave account.

• FixedLotSize → Use fixed lots (0 = disabled).

• MaxLotSize → Restrict oversized trades.

• FreeMarginPercent → Limit margin usage.

Advanced Settings

• MaxTrades → Maximum simultaneous trades.

• ShowEvents → Show trade alerts/logs.

• SendPending → Copy pending orders.

• SlaveMagicNumber → Magic number for slave trades.

• WeekdayFilter → Enable/disable copying on specific weekdays.

• SendNotifications → Send trade activity notifications to mobile/email.

Setup Guide

• Open both MT5 Master and MT4 Slave terminals.

• On the Master chart, set:

o CopyMode = MODE_MASTER

o No ProviderNumber is required for Master.

• On the Slave chart, set:

o CopyMode = MODE_SLAVE

o ProviderNumber = choose a number between 1 and 34 (each Slave must have a unique number).

• Important: When switching Master and Slave roles between two MetaTrader terminals, restart both terminals once.

• Configure lot sizing, SL/TP, and risk settings.

• Enable Algo Trading in MT5 (Master) and AutoTrading in MT4 (Slave).

• Done – trades are copied in less than 10ms.

Important: The Slave EA must be installed on MT4 under the name CopierMT4MT5 to accept trades from MT5.

To copy trades from MetaTrader 4 to 5 or vice versa, you must purchase the corresponding version directly from us on the MQL5 Market. Important Note: • This version is designed for MetaTrader 5. To copy trades from this version to MetaTrader 4, you must also purchase the MetaTrader 4 version from the link below. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151672 • In other words, to copy from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4, you need to have both versions. If you want to copy from this version to MetaTrader 4, this one must be used as the **Master**. If you want to copy from MetaTrader 4 to this version, it must be used as the **Slave**.

FAQ for CopierMT5MT4

Q1: Does this copier support only MT5 → MT4? A: Yes. This version is designed for MT5 → MT4. The full suite supports MT4 ↔ MT5 and MT5 ↔ MT5 setups.

Q2: Can I use both Master and Slave modes in one file? A: Yes. You just select MODE_MASTER or MODE_SLAVE in the settings.

Q3: What if my broker uses symbol prefixes or suffixes? A: The EA includes automatic prefix/suffix handling. You can add/remove suffixes in the settings to match your broker symbols.

Q4: Does it support trade reversal? A: Yes. Enable CopyWithReversal = true in the settings.

Q5: Can I set my own Stop Loss and Take Profit instead of copying? A: Yes. Disable CopyStopLoss / CopyTakeProfit and enter custom SL/TP values.

Q6: How does lot sizing work? A: Multiple options: Balance-based, Multiplier, Fixed lot size, Maximum lot cap.

Q7: Can I copy pending orders as well? A: Yes, by enabling SendPending = true.

Q8: Is there a maximum number of trades that can be copied? A: Yes. Default is 150 trades, adjustable with MaxTrades.

Q9: What happens if a trade fails to copy? A: The EA automatically retries up to RecopyAttempts times.

Q10: Does it work on weekends? A: Enable/disable trading for each day of the week.

Q11: Can I receive notifications when trades are copied? A: Yes, via mobile push or email.

Q12: Does it support VPS? A: Yes, optimized for low-latency VPS use.

Q13: Recommended setup? A: Install on both accounts, set one to MASTER (MT5) and the other to SLAVE (MT4), sharing the same ProviderNumber.

Q14: Does it work if brokers have different leverage or spreads? A: Yes, as long as symbol names are mapped correctly.

Q15: Can I limit margin usage? A: Yes, with FreeMarginPercent.

Q16: Is this copier safe for prop firms or funded accounts? A: Yes, fully compliant, no DLLs required.

Q17: Does it copy trades instantly? A: Yes. The EA processes orders every 10ms, ensuring near real-time copying.

Q18: Can I monitor events on the chart? A: Yes, with ShowEvents = true.

Q19: Can I run multiple Slave accounts with one Master? A: Yes, unlimited.

Q20: Do you provide support and updates? A: Yes, free lifetime updates included.

Q21: Can I copy trades from multiple MetaTrader accounts on the same computer to a single destination account? A: Yes. Attach the EA in MASTER mode on each MT5 source. On the destination MT4 account, attach one SLAVE chart (CopierMT4MT5). It will receive trades from all connected Masters simultaneously. Ensure each Slave ProviderNumber is unique.

For better understanding of how this copier works and its speed on different MetaTrader platforms, please watch the tutorial video.