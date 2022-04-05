Copier MT4 To MT5

Trade Copier MT4 To MT5
Local Multi-Account Trade Copier EA
Overview
CopierMT4MT5 is a local multi-account trade copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 5. It ensures ultra-fast, stable, and reliable replication of trades between accounts.
________________________________________
Key Innovations
 Ultra-fast execution (<10ms) – near real-time trade copying.
 Persistent memory & safe recovery – protects trades during disconnects or terminal restarts.
________________________________________
Perfect For
 Multi-Account Traders – replicate trades across unlimited MT4 and MT5 accounts.
 PAMM / MAM Managers – deliver trades to client accounts with precision.
 Professional Traders – fine control over lots, risk, and execution.
 Signal Providers – reliable delivery to subscribers.
 Cross-Broker Investors – unify strategy execution on multiple brokers.
 Demo vs Live Users – run EAs on demo and copy to live to bypass broker restrictions.
________________________________________
Input Parameters
Main Settings
 CopyMode → Select MASTER or SLAVE mode.
 ProviderNumber → Unique ID for pairing accounts.
 Prefix / Suffix → Adjust symbol names for brokers.
 RemoveSuffixes → Auto-clean unwanted suffixes.
Trade Settings
 CopyWithReversal → Reverse trade direction.
 RecopyAttempts → Retry failed trades.
 CopyStopLoss / CustomStopLoss → Copy or set custom SL.
 CopyTakeProfit / CustomTakeProfit → Copy or set custom TP.
 SlippagePips → Max allowed slippage.
Lot Management
 UseBalanceRatio → Scale lots by master/slave balance.
 BalanceBasedLot → Dynamic lot sizing by balance.
 LotMultiplier → Adjusts the lot size on the Slave account.
 FixedLotSize → Use fixed lots (0 = disabled).
 MaxLotSize → Restrict oversized trades.
 FreeMarginPercent → Limit margin usage.
Advanced Settings
 MaxTrades → Maximum simultaneous trades.
 ShowEvents → Show trade alerts/logs.
 SendPending → Copy pending orders.
 SlaveMagicNumber → Magic number for slave trades.
 WeekdayFilter → Enable/disable copying on specific weekdays.
 SendNotifications → Send trade activity notifications to mobile/email.
________________________________________
Setup Guide
 Open both MT4 Master and MT5 Slave terminals.
 On the Master chart, set:
o CopyMode = MODE_MASTER
o No ProviderNumber is required for Master.
 On the Slave chart, set:
o CopyMode = MODE_SLAVE
o ProviderNumber = choose a number between 1 and 34 (each Slave must have a unique number).
 Important: When switching Master and Slave roles between two MetaTrader terminals, it’s recommended to restart both terminals once.
 Configure lot sizing, SL/TP, and risk settings.
 Note: In the Lot Sizing section, if you need specific settings, enter them. Otherwise, by default you don’t need to change anything.
 Enable AutoTrading in MT4 (Master) and Algo Trading in MT5 (Slave).
 Done – trades are copied in less than 10ms.
  Important: The Slave EA must be installed on MetaTrader 5 under the name CopierMT5MT4 to accept trades from MT4. Without this MT5-compatible Slave EA, trade copying will not work.
To copy trades from MetaTrader 4 to 5 or vice versa, you must purchase the corresponding version directly from us on the MQL5 Market.
Important Note:
This version is designed for MetaTrader 4.  

To copy trades from this version to MetaTrader 5, you must also purchase the MetaTrader 5 version from the link below.  

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151677

Therefore, to copy from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5, both versions are required.  
If you want to copy from this version to MetaTrader 5, this one must be used as the **Master**.  
If you want to copy from MetaTrader 5 to this version, it must be used as the **Slave**.

________________________________________
FAQ for CopierMT4MT5
Q1: Does this copier support only MT4 → MT5?
A: Yes. This version is designed for MT4 → MT5. The full suite supports MT4 ↔ MT5 and MT5 ↔ MT5 setups.
Q2: Can I use both Master and Slave modes in one file?
A: Yes. You just select MODE_MASTER or MODE_SLAVE in the settings.
Q3: What if my broker uses symbol prefixes or suffixes?
A: The EA includes automatic prefix/suffix handling.
Q4: Does it support trade reversal?
A: Yes. Simply enable CopyWithReversal = true in the settings.
Q5: Can I set my own Stop Loss and Take Profit instead of copying?
A: Yes. You can disable CopyStopLoss / CopyTakeProfit and enter custom SL/TP values.
Q6: How does lot sizing work?
A: Multiple options: Balance-based, Multiplier, Fixed lot size, Maximum lot cap.
Q7: Can I copy pending orders as well?
A: Yes, by enabling SendPending = true.
Q8: Is there a maximum number of trades that can be copied?
A: Yes. Default is 150 trades, adjustable with MaxTrades.
Q9: What happens if a trade fails to copy?
A: The EA automatically retries up to RecopyAttempts times.
Q10: Does it work on weekends?
A: You can enable/disable trading for each day of the week.
Q11: Can I receive notifications when trades are copied?
A: Yes, via mobile push or email.
Q12: Does it support VPS?
A: Yes, optimized for low-latency VPS use.
Q13: Recommended setup?
A: Install on both accounts, set one to MASTER (MT4) and the other to SLAVE (MT5), sharing the same ProviderNumber.
Q14: Does it work if brokers have different leverage or spreads?
A: Yes, as long as symbol names are mapped correctly.
Q15: Can I limit margin usage?
A: Yes, with FreeMarginPercent.
Q16: Is this copier safe for prop firms or funded accounts?
A: Yes, fully compliant, no DLLs required.
Q17: Does it copy trades instantly?
A: Yes. The EA processes orders every 10ms, ensuring near real-time copying.
Q18: Can I monitor events on the chart?
A: Yes, with ShowEvents = true.
Q19: Can I run multiple Slave accounts with one Master?
A: Yes, unlimited.
Q20: Do you provide support and updates?
A: Yes, free lifetime updates included.
Q21: Can I copy trades from multiple MetaTrader accounts on the same computer to a single destination account?

A: Yes. Attach the EA in MASTER mode on each MT4 source. On the destination MT5 account, attach one SLAVE chart (CopierMT5MT4). It will receive trades from all connected Masters simultaneously. Ensure each Slave ProviderNumber is unique.


 For better understanding of how this copier works and its speed on different MetaTrader platforms, please watch the tutorial video.

Video Copier MT4 To MT5
推荐产品
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
专家
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
专家
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
专家
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
专家
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
AW Fractals EA
AW Trading Software Limited
专家
AW Fractals EA 根据 AW Flexible Fractals 指标发出的信号运行。分形指标被用作支撑位和阻力位，交易顾问根据这些支撑位和阻力位的分解情况工作。入市时，顾问自动打开市价订单和挂单，出市时，使用智能追踪系统和挂单平均。Advisor 具有自动计算风险管理的内置功能、灵活的设置和多种工作方案。 解决问题 ->   这里  /  Version МТ5  ->   HERE 优点： 灵活的自动化交易系统， 内置可调节尾随系统 顾问内的可定制指标， 输入变量的直观简单设置， 用于平均挂单的内置系统， 用于自动计算风险管理的可连接系统。 笔记！指示标记不会显示在顾问程序中。 策略描述： 分形是由蜡烛组成的几何图形组合，其形状为楔形，中心为峰值。也就是说，当平均价格是一个峰值，而峰值之前的后续和前一个蜡烛图都低于或高于峰值蜡烛图时。这些标志被用作支撑位和阻力位。如果价格突破支撑位，顾问就会建立空头头寸（卖出）。如果价格突破阻力位，顾问将建立多头头寸（买入）。 支撑位是指分形处于下方，即中央烛台低于相邻烛台，阻力位是指中央烛台高于相邻烛台。该顾问根据 AW Flexi
EA Black Lion
Mohamed Hassan
5 (4)
专家
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Golden AI II
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Golden AI is an automated trading advisor (EA) developed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is based on a sophisticated algorithm that utilizes price action and advanced pattern detection techniques to make trading decisions. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Golden AI advisor doesn't just monitor price movements. It analyzes charts, identifying key support and resistance levels, and
Grid HLevel
Sergey Ermolov
专家
MT5版本  |  Valable ZigZag   指標   |  FAQ Grid HLevel Expert Advisor   非常適合那些希望每月在外匯市場上獲得穩定利潤的交易者。   Expert Advisor   根據平均策略工作 ， 我建議您正確使用它。 “ 正確 ” 使用它意味著以市場反轉點的平均數開倉 ， 並且僅在全球趨勢的方向上交易。   至於主要趨勢的方向 ， 我建議通過時間框架   H4   上的   Valable ZigZag   指標來確定。   指標更難確定市場可能發生變化的水平 ， 因此我建議交易者在圖表上手動設置它們 ， 以便使用平均訂單更準確地進入市場。 Telegram 聊天： @it_trader_chat 新的 Expert Advisor Prop Master   - 在您的交易终端中进行测试 https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/115375 因此 ， 我想向您介紹   Grid HLevel Expert Advisor -   一種以手動設置的支撐和阻力水平進行交易的   Expert
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
专家
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
专家
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
EurUsd Binary Options
Daniel Joseph Kibe Wangewa -
指标
YOU CAN ONLY FOWARD TEST THIS INDICATOR. USE DEMO FOR THIS AND SHARE YOUR RESULTS This indicator is a combination of different strategies that in theory drive the market.  Multi-Currency - Using the separate currencies; Euro and Dollar. RSI - from the separate currencies I get two different RSI values that are used to measure the market strength and direction It is important to note that this is not the Holy Grail and you should use a good money management system.  Two signals will appear from
Simple Trade Assistant MT4
Moh Jabbar
实用工具
Features - Showing BALANCE -   Showing  EQUITY -   Showing  PROFIT -   Showing  LOTS -   Showing  SPREAD -   Showing  SELLS & BUYS TOTAL(Current Pair) -   Showing  SELLS & BUYS TOTAL(ALL Pairs) -   Showing   ORDERS TOTAL -   Showing  Lots Value will be used -   Showing  Pips Value for SL/TP will be used -   Showing  Amount of order will be used -   Showing Clock for Current Candle - Button for RESET(Closing all Orders(Opened,Limit and Stop) - Button for  Clearing Open Orders - Butto
Super Grid Nineth Generation
Syarif Nur Arief
专家
Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
专家
解锁您的交易潜力，使用智能资金化HFT EA！ 无需VPS/无需设置文件/享受即插即用/请查看下方的简易设置视频 限时促销价格 我很兴奋地分享我的交易秘密——智能资金化EA。我已经用完美的成功率征服了数百个挑战，现在轮到您提升您的交易游戏了！ 此EA旨在通过允许使用其服务的道具公司的HFT挑战。如果挑战不允许使用HFT/资金账户/实盘账户，请不要使用它。 智能资金化HFT EA的独特之处： 挑战掌控： 在几乎所有HFT挑战中经过验证的成功，确保了100%的成功率。它不仅仅是一个工具；它是一个经过验证的强大工具。 极致简约： 无需陷入复杂的设置或VPS设置。加载它，调整手数大小，然后点击运行按钮——极致简约。 为什么分享？时间宝贵，挑战可能真的令人头疼。由于我不能再承担更多的挑战，我想，为什么不分享财富呢？所以我们来到了这里。 独家限时租赁选项：限时抓住机会在MQL5市场以促销价格租赁智能资金化EA。在您的挑战中测试它，体验它的魔力。 购买它：准备承诺？购买智能资金化EA，将您的交易提升到新的水平。在成功的挑战后请留下真实的评论。 评论激励：对于买家，这里有一个特别的待遇。留下评论后，如
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
专家
機器人使用突破布林帶指標線的交易策略。 該策略的本質在於不斷分析指標線並為其線尋找最有效的突破點。 當價格在其中一個方向突破指標線時，機器人會在該方向開倉並開始跟隨它。但機器人不會在每次指標線被突破時開倉，而只會在它突破的那些地方開倉認為它是最有效的。 這是一個非常可靠的策略，多年來已被全球數以千計的交易者測試過。 這是 GPTchat 提供學習的有效剝頭皮策略之一。 人工智能認為，這是 M5 時間框架內最有效的交易剝頭皮策略之一。 我們也會認同人工智能，並在實踐中證實這一策略的有效性。 機器人優勢： 不使用鞅。 手數由交易者在設置中指定。 餘額每增加10%，手數將增加10% 機器人使用自適應風險管理功能 使用機器人的建議： 貨幣對 GBPUSD M5期 最低初始餘額 $500 起 ECN賬戶類型 機器人設置： Lots - 開立訂單的手數。 TrailingStop - 追踪止損大小。 Open_Order - 開倉交易過濾器。 Spread - 貨幣對的平均交易點差，用於正確計算風險。 Magic - 一個獨特的幻數。
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
专家
Bar Boss   Expert   Advisor 使用 FletBoxPush 指标来分析市场并确定交易信号。该指标内置于“EA 交易”中，不需要在图表上额外安装。交易发生在定义为平台边界的水平上。使用损失限制。 顾问设置说明 TimeFrames - 图表周期，指标设置 颜色 - 定义为平面的价格区域的颜色，为指标设置 矩形 - 显示定义为平坦的价格区域，为指标设置 手数 - 起始交易量 MagicNumber - 订单的幻数 Count_LOSS - 连续亏损交易的数量，之后将设置为零利润（退出为零） FlatPips - 以点为单位确定平台，设置指标 FlatBars - 用于确定平面的柱数限制，为指标设置 MinBarsClosedOutside - 收盘价固定在特定平面水平之上/之下的柱数 CoefficientLot - 亏损后后续交易手数的乘数 CoefficientTakeProfit - 根据确定的平台的通道宽度计算的利润乘数 PercentLoss - 损失百分比，如果顾问带来的总损失低于此值，交易停止，该值必须设置为负数，例如：-33.3 顾问如何工作
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
专家
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
专家
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Forex Climber Scalper
Andrey Kozak
专家
This robot scalper is built on the algorithm of advancing price movement. The robot analyzes the market for the "N" number of bars and sets virtual points of peak minimum and maximum waves of movement on the analyzed history. Further, the robot at each tick measures the speed of price movement. If the price moves at a certain speed to a virtual point, the robot opens a buy or sell order, depending on the situation. After the order is open, StopLoss and TakeProfit are placed, and the transaction
New Moon
Michele Massa
专家
Neew Moon is a Forex Expert Advisor designed for  EUR/USD using a 5 minute timeframe . It was developed based on a statistical study of the forex market. Neew Moon   NOT  use Grid or Martingale. The purpose of New Moon is to last over time, not to stop working in 1 month. It carries out short-term operations to make a long-term profit. Small capitals can become big capitals over time , with a strategy made specifically for this. Tested with multiple spread levels, commissions included. The  ever
Experts Advisors Arjuna
David Antonius
专家
Meet Arjuna, the ultimate trading companion designed to navigate the complex world of financial markets with precision and confidence. Crafted for both novice and experienced traders, Arjuna embodies the spirit of a warrior—relentless, strategic, and unwavering in pursuit of success. With cutting-edge technology at its core, this robot harnesses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades at the perfect moment, maximizing profit potential while managing risk intelligently. Ar
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
指标
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Position Multiplier
Marton Papp
实用工具
With this product, you can - copy signals or positions if this expert is run on the same account , copies appear next to original ones. - lot size can be multiplied... copied position can have multiple of the original position -close all positions if equity goes below a level -copy a position only if the position profit is above a level -set if take profit or close loss is to be copied. -decide what positions are copied.. e.g. that has a comment that contains a certain text -get alerts when copy
Trades Manager AutoBE and Partial
Michele Camerra
实用工具
Questo EA è ha lo scopo di automatizzare lo spostamento dello stop loss a Breakeven e la presa di 2 parziali al raggiungimento di un certo numero di pips di guadagno. Si tratta solo di un assistente al proprio trading manuale, non apre ordini da solo. Dovrai solo preoccuparti di inserire gli ordini con lo stop loss. L'EA si occuperà di gestire l'ordine una volta attivato. Puoi anche non impostare il TP, come faccio io, e una volta presi i 2 parziali cercare di piramidare più posizioni nella dire
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
专家
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
专家
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
AW Equity Protection
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
实用工具
该实用程序的工作是分析其他顾问在所有工具上的工作，以帮助防止存款减少。当超出指定参数时，“权益保护”可以锁定、平仓并发送相关通知。   “权益保护 ” 可以对当前交易品种或所有交易品种起作用，内置功能允许您删除挂单头寸并关闭在您账户上工作的其他顾问。 机会： 当对帐户启动操作时发送所有类型的通知， 只需上传一张图表即可在帐户上的所有工具上使用， 使用选定的幻数或所有幻数，在当前符号或所有符号上， 可以阻止、结束损失或只是通知您损失， 如有必要，禁用所有交易品种或当前交易品种上的其他顾问， 可以删除挂单以及止损和获利， 可定制的面板，能够在面板上手动执行操作。 问题解决->    这里 实用程序启动策略： 该实用程序监控其他顾问在所有工具上的工作，并帮助防止存款减少。如果另一个 EA 交易产生损失，该实用程序将能够将其关闭，然后锁定或删除无利可图的头寸，并向您发送有关此情况的通知。 为了这： 1) 在您的一张图表上运行“权益保护”， 2）调整输入变量， 3) 该实用程序可以从一个窗口操作所有工具， 4) 请勿使用该实用程序关闭窗口并使用其他工具进行操作。 输入变量： MAIN_SETT
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
专家
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
该产品的买家也购买
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT4 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT4 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL4 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT4 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 Local
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。 附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 应用程序说明 - 模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR - 它禁用比率。  
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (复制猫MT4) 不仅仅是一个简单的本地交易复制工具；它是一个为当今交易挑战而设计的完整风险管理与执行框架。从 prop firm 挑战到个人账户管理，它都能通过强大的执行力、资本保护、灵活配置以及先进的交易处理来适应各种情况。 该复制器同时支持 Master（发送端） 和 Slave（接收端） 模式，能够实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及 Close By 操作。它兼容模拟账户与真实账户，支持交易或投资者密码，并通过持久交易记忆系统（Persistent Trade Memory）确保即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启后也能恢复。可同时管理多个 Master 与 Slave，并通过前缀/后缀自动调整或自定义符号映射来处理跨平台或跨经纪商差异。 使用手册/设置: Copy Cat Trading Copier 使用手册 Copy Cat More MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139088 加入频道: https://www.mql5.com/en/cha
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
实用工具
平均助手——这种交易辅助工具将使用两种技术帮助您平均之前无利可图的头寸： 标准平均 对冲，随后根据趋势开仓 该实用程序能够 一次性筛选出多个不同方向的未平仓头寸，包括买入和卖出头寸。例如，您建了一个卖出仓位和一个买入仓位，但两个仓位均未盈利，或者一个仓位亏损，一个仓位盈利但盈利不足，您想对这两个仓位进行平均，以便平仓——我的“平均助手”实用程序可以帮助您。 平均助手实用程序 - 允许您自动计算下一个仓位的规模、下单价格、平均仓位和平仓的方向以及您指定的获利规模。 该实用程序还允许您使用“买入”和“卖出”按钮开仓。您只需指定所需的止盈大小和起始手数即可。实用程序本身将以最初指定的止盈价或平均价平仓，并会尝试以平均价平仓，同时考虑您为平均系列设置的止盈。 事实上，对于那些接受并理解平均线逻辑，同时又了解其风险的人来说，这款工具将是一个非常实用的助手。在 95% 的情况下，这项技术将帮助您全自动平仓并获利。 要开始工作，只需将实用程序拖到图表上，设置平均的 TP 大小并单击“开始平均”按钮，实用程序将尝试通过单个获利来关闭图表上所有未平仓交易。 使用此实用程序时，您初始开仓的交易量不应过大
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
实用工具
Risk/Reward Tool是一款专业级EA（智能交易系统），旨在彻底改变您在MetaTrader 4中规划、可视化和执行交易的方式。无论您是重视精确风险管理的自主交易者，还是需要直观测试交易设置的策略开发者，这款工具都能在一个优雅直观的界面中提供您所需的一切。 与基础的仓位计算器不同，Risk/Reward Tool将可视化交易规划与即时执行功能、实时盈亏监控和全面的交易管理功能相结合。该工具与MT4策略测试器完全兼容，让您能够练习交易策略并完善方法，无需冒真实资金的风险。 完整使用手册请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 主要功能 可视化交易规划 可拖拽调整的入场、止损和止盈线 随交易参数调整实时更新的彩色风险/收益区域 基于ATR的自动止损计算，实现波动率调整的仓位管理 可配置的风险收益比，带可视化显示 支持市价单和挂单（限价单/止损单），根据入场线位置自动判断 智能仓位计算 以账户余额百分比或固定金
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
实用工具
立即在一張圖表上查看按日和按週的已平倉交易歷史記錄、當前未平倉交易以及外匯風險敞口！使用熱圖來識別有利可圖的交易以及您交易組合中的當前虧損情況。 快速關閉按鈕 使用快速關閉按鈕可以關閉單一符號的每筆交易、全部關閉單筆交易，或點擊按鈕以取得部分利潤或損失。不再需要在清單中尋找交易並研究如何關閉部分交易。儀表板還會顯示您在交易外匯對時目前對每種貨幣符號的風險敞口，這可以幫助您識別重大新聞事件發生前可能過度暴露的領域。您可以使用按鈕在新聞發布前立即快速降低您的風險，或者如果新聞已經發生並為您帶來利潤，只需單擊即可快速獲得該利潤！ 開放交易熱圖 交易熱圖是一種視覺化工具，專為使用頭寸交易或波段交易策略的交易者設計，使用美元成本平均法來擴大和縮小交易規模。您可以快速識別您的投資組合中可以存入的單一交易，以及您可以部分平倉的虧損交易。只需使用全部或部分關閉按鈕即可立即賺錢並降低風險。 快速識別控制回撤的機會 虧損控制切換「D 按鈕」將突出顯示您的投資組合中所有虧損高於每個交易符號平均價格的交易。這是透過在所有符號的單一交易周圍添加一個矩形來實現的，這樣您就可以看到首先要關注哪些交易。 這使
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 的交易复制器。     它从任何账户复制外汇交易、头寸、订单。 它是最好的贸易复印机之一     MT4 - MT4，MT5 - MT4     为了   复制 MT4     版本（或     MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5     为了   复制MT5     版本）。 MT5版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 复印机 版本       MetaTrader 5 终端 (   МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5   )-   Copylot 客户端 MT5 独特的复制算法将所有交易从主账户准确复制到您的客户账户。 该产品还以其高运行速度而著称，并且具有强大的错误处理能力。 一组强大的功能。 该程序可以在多个终端绑定上运行。 使用它作为您在一个账户上交易的多个账户的交易 的同步器 ， - COPYLOT 会将您的交易复制到其他终端。 从已关闭的账户中复制 Invest 密码； 部分关闭仅从 mt4 到 mt4 从模拟账户复制到
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro 是一个强大的工具，多账户之间进行远程复制的贸易超过互联网不同的位置。这是一个信号提供商的理想解决方案，谁想要与全球范围内对自己规则的人分享他的贸易。一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以得到贸易额从多供应商也是如此。 供应商和接收器可与供电内置的数据库管理系统来管理他的合作伙伴名单。 这个工具允许全局配置模式（copy过来互联网）和本地模式（在同一台PC/服务器内复制）之间进行选择。 要求： MetaTrader4的4.00版构建670或以上。 参考： 如果你只需要在本地复制与更低的价格，你可以检查Auto Trade Copier在： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/4676 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以从多个供应商收到交易。     供应/接收器可通过供电数据库管理系统，而无需额外的工具管理自己的接收器/供应商名单（添加，删除，编辑，启用/禁用）。     全球模式（copy过来互联网）和本
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
实用工具
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) — 一款专为 MetaTrader 4 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何指标、智能交易系统和脚本，操作方式与标准图表同样便捷。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 秒级图表的优势 支持 1至900秒 的时间框架图表。 即时加载 历史数据，通过从MT5终端导入Tick数据库。 要导入tick数据，首先需要在MT5终端中启动 Tick Database 工具。 数据实时更新， 无延迟或滞后 。 可同时创建 多个秒级图表 。 秒级图表的理想应用场景 剥头皮交易 和高频交易。 精确的入场和出场时机。 在短时间框架下测试交易策略。 时间框架设置 默认设置包含以下时间框架： S1、S2、S3、S4、S5、S6、S10、S12、S15、S20、S30、S40 。 你可以轻松设置你的秒级时间框架，从 1 到 900 秒 。 可配置参
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 MT5版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞赛中 获得二等奖 。 工作标签 职位标签   -使用职位： 开/关买入和卖出， 冲销所有头寸， 锁定一个共同的立场， 更改止损/获利， 设定一般的止损/获利的位置， 启用追踪止损， 实现盈亏平衡 只平
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
实用工具
专业的交易复制解决方案，支持多终端同步。 RS Trade Copier 是一款可靠且灵活的MetaTrader 4交易复制系统。该程序适合专业交易员、信号服务商以及个人投资者使用，能够以高精度和低延迟将一个或多个信号源（Provider）的交易操作同步到一个或多个接收端（Client）。支持简单自动配置和高级手动设置。不会干扰手动或其他EA开的订单。完全 在MT4本地运行 ，无需第三方服务器。 本产品自2008年开始开发，经过多年实际交易环境验证。 核心功能 双模式： 信号源（Provider） 与 接收端（Client） 。 自动发现 活跃信号源。 为每个交易品种设置 灵活的复制规则 。 完整支持 部分平仓 操作。 反向功能 ：多空互换。 自动修正品种名称 ：适配不同经纪商。 极低延迟 ：订单执行仅需毫秒级。 支持 多终端集群配置 。 应用场景 多账户同步 一个信号源和无限个接收端。 信号聚合 多个信号源和一个接收端。 目标用户 管理客户资金的交易员。 信号服务和套利系统。 使用多终端的投资者。 需要克隆交易到多个账户的算法交易者。 RS Trade Copier 设置指南
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT5 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
实用工具
EA 在您的帐户 MetaTrader 4 上重复 交易和头寸或发出预设次数的信号。 它复制所有手动或由另一个“EA 交易”打开的交易。 复制信号并增加信号的数量 ！ 增加其他 EA 的数量。 支持以下功能：复制交易的自定义手数、复制止损、获利、使用追踪止损。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 链接 MetaTrader 的交易复印机可在此处获得：   COPYLOT 注意力 注意：这不是终端之间交易的复印机。 您可以在策略测试器中测试“EA 交易”，并在可视模式下使用我们的 EAPADPRO 工具栏进行交易！ 在 1 个货币对上安装 EA 就足够了。默认情况下，它将监视所有打开的符号。 这个怎么运作？ Duplicator/Dublicator 助手 EA 重复在终端中打开的头寸。 EA 能够复制头寸和挂单。 要复制的位置或顺序称为 源 。重复位置是一个 副本 。 The EA repeats the source the specified number o
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
实用工具
自动网格：  基于您现有交易自动创建网格订单。 自动化复杂交易策略   采用先进的网格系统，检测新头寸并自动创建优化的订单阵列。 多功能工具 ：66+ 功能，包括自动网格工具  |   如有疑问请联系我   |   MT5版本 A. 智能交易检测与监控： 特定品种或全面投资组合扫描 高级订单类型检测与精确分类 策略监控启动：立即、延迟或条件触发 魔术号码集成，兼容算法策略 B. 高级网格配置： 策略性订单布局：   多种定位方法 智能方向逻辑：   同向、反向或基于市场的订单创建 精确订单数量：   可定制的网格密度和结构 高级偏移系统：   固定间距或动态百分比递进 全面水平管理：   止损/止盈继承，保持规模或价格一致性 复杂手数调整：   固定、递增或策略性递减 到期控制：   自定义时间范围或继承原订单设置 C. 高级退出策略自动化： 多种平仓方法，精确执行策略 条件触发终止，提供全面触发选项 投资组合优化，配备最佳入场保留系统 高级自动化管理 一键策略激活，立即实施 全面状态监控，提供详细报告 预设系统，快速部署和优化策略 额外输入设置  （界面）： 字体大小 面板大小（百
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
实用工具
在 MetaTrader 4 中使用利润跟踪功能在达到总利润/亏损时平仓。 您可以启用 虚拟停止（单独订单）   ， 分别计算和平仓 买入和卖出头寸 (Separate BUY SELL)   , 关闭和计算 所有交易品种或仅当前交易品种（所有交易品种）   ， 启用追踪获利（ 追踪 利润） 关闭存款货币、点数、余额百分比的总损益。 该应用程序旨在与任何其他 EA 一起用于任何账户或与手动交易结合使用。 MT5 版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 一旦某些货币对或所有货币对的交易总余额大于或等于设置中指定的值，所有头寸将被关闭并删除订单。 此版本不仅能够在指定的利润水平平仓，而且还可以追踪利润以获得更好的结果。 我们实用程序的主要功能 按所有交易品种的总利润平仓； 按单独交易的总利润结算。 （虚拟模式）； 按总利润结算并追踪利润； 按总利润以点数、百分比或货币结算； 所有交易或单独交易均以总亏损结束； 关闭交易后关闭图表和终端、风险管理器、包含关闭信息的邮件、推送通
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
实用工具
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
实用工具
探索革命性的X2 Copy MT4，体验即时交易复制。仅需10秒设置，您将获得一个强大的工具，以前所未有的速度（低于0.1秒）在单台Windows计算机或VPS上的MetaTrader终端之间同步交易。 无论您是在管理多个账户、跟随信号还是扩展策略，X2 Copy MT4都能以无与伦比的精确度和控制力适应您的工作流程。停止等待 — 以市场领先的速度和可靠性开始复制。立即下载 试用版 。 *重要提示：使用MT5终端需要单独的X2 Copy MT5版本 X2 Copy MT4/5 设置和功能说明 | 如何安装 X2 Copy 试用版 功能特点 高速复制 — 交易传输时间少于0.1秒 支持所有复制类型的通用支持：MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5 直观界面，10秒内即时设置 7/24 稳定运行 — 与Windows PC和Windows VPS完全兼容 灵活的账户间复制：真实 > 真实，真实 > 模拟，模拟 > 真实，模拟 > 模拟，适用于所有经纪商 多通道复制 — 能够从一个或多个发送方账户复制到一个或多个接收方账户 安全复制 (read-only) —
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
实用工具
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
实用工具
跟单->方便快捷的界面交互,用户上手即用       ->>>> 推荐在windows电脑,或者VPS Windows上使用 特色功能: 多样化个性跟单设置: 1.对不同的信号源可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的信号源分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 多样化个性跟单设置2: 1.对不同的品种可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的品种分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 注释过滤,MAGIC过滤，信号手数过滤，本地品种过滤 净持仓模式（该模式下手数计算仅支持倍率） 工作时间设置 反向同步接收端的平仓 订单绑定功能：任意订单可以绑定到设置信号源订单上 （双击表格更改） 账户风险控制  基本功能: 跟单正常交互速度0.5s以下 自动检测信号源,并显示信号源账号列表 自动匹配品种,不同平台常用交易品种(后缀不同等特殊情况)95%自动匹配,基本无需手动设置,品种映射表可随意双击更改对应品种.(映射表具有快速搜索品种功能) 4种手数计算模式(1.倍率 2.固定手数 3.自适应资金风险 4.源账户资金比例风险) 特殊手数模式
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
实用工具
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
实用工具
此筛选器可让您识别在选定时间段（时间范围）内超出通常超买（增长百分比）或超卖（下降百分比）的资产。 市场受法律支配，买得便宜，卖得贵，但如果没有自动扫描仪，您将很难识别比平时更超买或超卖的货币/股票，例如，在本周内，或当前小时或月份。 仪器可能有几十个或几百个，有时只是物理上可能没有时间手动分析所有东西，这些问题可以使用 Screener 轻松解决 筛选器可以做什么 扫描仪可用于任何 TF 扫描仪适用于货币、股票、加密货币、商品、指数和其他工具 识别资产的逻辑是通用的，因为它基于市场的基本规律 在筛选器的帮助下，您可以根据不同的策略进行工作，最常见的一种是 Pump 和 Dump 揭示每种工具的平均值 - SoftimoTrade Screener 不仅可以确定所选 TF 上资产的超买和超卖情况，还可以计算所选时间段内价格变化的平均值。 此外，所有当前增长率或下降率高于平常的工具都被标为红色，之后可以单独打开所选工具并进行更详细的分析。 使用筛选器的策略变体 对于超买资产↓表，我们正在寻找当前超买指数高于平常的资产，转到图表，更详细地分析资产，如果我们看到一个有趣的切入点，则沿着趋势
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
实用工具
这是一个交易网格系统的半自动专家顾问。这个想法是逐渐在市场中占据不同的位置，然后计算它们的盈亏平衡水平。当价格超过此盈亏平衡点达到预定距离时，所有打开的订单都会关闭。 重要信息 这是用户指南：   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 您可以在此处使用我的任何其他产品尝试此 EA： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller 重要功能 EA 具有止损机制，以保护交易资金免受意外结果的影响。 您可以交易任何 MT4 符号，例如 EURUSD - XAUUSD - 石油 - 比特币。 您可以交易任何 MT4 时间范围。 我建议从 VPS 运行 EA。 参数和默认设置 1) 资金管理设置 开始批量。 建议使用默认设置为每 500 美元 0.01，杠杆为 1:400 或更多。 批次指数。 下一个订单的乘法大小。例如，如果起始手数为 0.01，手数指数为 2，则网格的手数大小将如下所示：0.01 – 0.02 – 0.04 – 0.08...等。 以点数获利。 盈亏平衡后的利润距离以点为单
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
实用工具
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
作者的更多信息
Copier MT5 To MT5 TimeLock
Nurhidaya Tullah
实用工具
MT5 Trade Copier – Real-Time  Slave Monitoring  System         Copier MT5 To MT5 (Full Version)                                                  Get the full and latest version of the      copier from the link below:                                                                https://www.mql5.com/en/ market/product/157869   System Copier includes an   advanced Slave (Receiver) Mon
FREE
CopierMT4ToMT4
Nurhidaya Tullah
实用工具
Trade Copier for MT4   Supports multiple master and slave terminals   Local operation without DLL usage   Optional slow monitoring mode   Compatible with prop firm and personal accounts Trade Copier MT4 To MT4 Advanced Multi-Account Trade Copier for MT4/MT5 – Master & Slave Synchronization This Expert Advisor is a fully automated multi-account trade copying system designed for professional traders who require fast, stable, and flexible synchronization between MT4/MT5 accounts. It supports
Copier MT4 To MT4 TimeLock
Nurhidaya Tullah
实用工具
MT4 Trade Copier Timelock     Download the Training Version to test all          copier features:                                    https://c.mql5.com/6/988/ MT4CopierTimelock.ex4   Overview MT4CopierTimelock is an advanced   MT4-to-MT4 trade-copying Expert Advisor   capable of operating in both   Master and Slave modes . It provides seamless trade synchronization between MetaTra
FREE
Copier MT5 To MT4
Nurhidaya Tullah
实用工具
Trade Copier MT5 To MT4 Local Multi-Account Trade Copier EA Overview • • • • CopierMT5MT4 is a local multi-account trade copier Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 → MetaTrader 4. It ensures ultra-fast, stable, and reliable replication of trades between accounts. Key Innovations •   Ultra-fast execution (<10ms) – near real-time trade copying. •   Persistent memory & safe recovery – protects trades during disconnects or terminal restarts. Perfect For •   Multi-Account Traders – replicate trades acro
Trade Copier MT5 Copy Trade Orders
Nurhidaya Tullah
实用工具
Trade Copier for MT5   Supports multiple master and slave terminals   Local operation without DLL usage   Optional slow monitoring mode   Compatible with prop firm and personal accounts MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier (MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5 Copier) | Fast Local Trade Copier Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 Overview MT5 to MT5 Copier (MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5 Copier) is a next-generation, ultra-fast local trade copier (Local Trade Replicator) designed for all traders, especially profe
筛选:
无评论
回复评论