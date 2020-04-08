Smart Multi-RSI Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Type: Custom Technical Trading Indicator

Level: Intermediate

Timeframes: All Timeframes (Multi-Timeframe Support)

Trading Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading, Position Trading

Markets: Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies

What Does This Indicator Do?

The Smart Multi-RSI Indicator for MT5 is an advanced version of the traditional RSI that uses two RSI calculations (fast and slow) to provide a deeper look into market momentum and trend strength.

When the difference between the fast and slow RSI lines crosses the zero level, the indicator generates precise trading signals:

Buy signal – when the fast RSI crosses above the slow RSI (difference crosses above 0).

Sell signal – when the fast RSI crosses below the slow RSI (difference crosses below 0).

This setup helps traders catch early reversals, trend continuations, and momentum shifts with high accuracy.

Benefits of Using This Indicator

Accurate Momentum Detection – identifies changes in market strength before price reacts.

Dual RSI Confirmation – combines fast and slow RSI readings for more reliable entries.

Multi-Market Application – works perfectly on Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities, and Indices.

User-Friendly Design – easy to understand, visually clear, and customizable.

Real-Time Alerts – receive instant notifications on every signal for quick action.

Backtest Ready – fully optimized for strategy testing and performance analysis.

Settings & Parameters

Fast RSI Length – default value: 5

Slow RSI Length – default value: 14

Tester Settings – for backtesting and strategy optimization

Alert Settings – real-time alerts and notifications for every signal

Why Choose Smart Multi-RSI Indicator?

This tool goes beyond the basic RSI by giving traders multi-layered confirmation of overbought, oversold, and divergence signals.

It is ideal for both trend-following and reversal trading strategies, helping traders make faster and more confident decisions.

Add the Smart Multi-RSI Indicator for MT5 to your chart today and trade with precision, confidence, and clarity.