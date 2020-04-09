QuantumFlow Scalper

 QUANTUM FLOW SCALPER - High-Frequency Scalping System

DESCRIPTION

The Quantum Flow Scalper v2.0 is a high-frequency scalping system for MetaTrader 5 that targets small, frequent profits throughout the trading session. The system operates dual scalping engines for buy and sell directions that can capture price movements in both directions simultaneously.

SCALPING APPROACH

  • High-Frequency Trading

The EA is designed for scalping operations, opening multiple positions throughout the trading day to capture small price movements. The system targets quick profits rather than holding positions for extended periods. Multiple trades can execute within short timeframes as the EA continuously monitors for scalping opportunities.

  • Quick Profit Taking

Profit targets are configured for rapid exits. The system can close entire groups of positions when scalping targets are reached. Partial profit-taking functionality allows securing gains while leaving positions open for additional movement. The scalping approach focuses on accumulating small wins repeatedly rather than targeting large individual gains.

  • Dual-Direction Scalping

Two independent scalping engines operate for buy and sell directions. Each engine can open and manage its own series of scalping positions. This bidirectional approach allows the system to capture profits from both upward and downward price movements during ranging and trending conditions.

POSITION MANAGEMENT FOR SCALPING

  • Entry Methodology

The system builds scalping positions using multiple techniques. Initial positions open when entry conditions are met. Additional positions can be added at predetermined intervals as price develops. Further entries can be added to capitalize on momentum during favorable price movement. This layered approach maximizes exposure during scalping opportunities.

  • Rapid Position Building

When scalping conditions are favorable, the system can accumulate multiple positions quickly. Lot sizing can increase with each position to accelerate profit potential. The speed of position building adapts to market volatility and configured parameters. Maximum position limits prevent overexposure during rapid accumulation.

  • Quick Exit Logic

Positions close when scalping profit targets are reached. The system can exit all positions in one direction simultaneously for efficient profit capture. Individual positions can also reach their own exit points. Breakeven protection secures positions quickly to eliminate risk. Trailing functionality locks in gains as price continues to move favorably.

SCALPING FEATURES

  • Interactive Dashboard

A real-time control panel displays active scalping positions, current profit or loss for each direction, progress toward scalping targets, and position counts. The dashboard updates continuously as positions open and close throughout the scalping session.

  • Strategy Controls

Four scalping components can be toggled independently during operation. This allows adapting the scalping approach in real-time as market conditions change. Strategies can be enabled or disabled without closing existing positions. Users can switch between aggressive and conservative scalping modes through dashboard controls.

  • Scalping Session Management

Time filters restrict scalping activity to optimal trading hours. The system can avoid low-liquidity periods that are unsuitable for scalping. Trading hours can be configured to match periods when spreads are tightest and execution is fastest. The EA automatically pauses at configured times and resumes when conditions are favorable.

  • Spread Filtering

Maximum spread thresholds prevent scalping during unfavorable conditions. When spreads widen beyond configured limits, the EA pauses new entries until costs normalize. This protects scalping profitability from excessive transaction costs. The system monitors spread continuously and adapts entry timing accordingly.

RISK MANAGEMENT FOR SCALPING

  • Stop Loss Protection

Stop losses can be applied to protect capital during adverse price movement. Options include placing stops on all positions or only initial entries. Stop distance can be configured based on typical price movement for the instrument being scalped. Stops can be automated or manually specified.

  • Breakeven Automation

After positions reach a profit threshold, stops automatically move to entry price. This eliminates risk quickly, which is critical for scalping strategies. The breakeven feature protects accumulated small gains from being reversed. Positions become risk-free while remaining open for additional profit potential.

  • Trailing Stops

Trailing functionality follows favorable price movement to lock in scalping gains. Trails activate after configured profit levels are reached. The system maintains a set distance behind price as movement continues. This captures extended moves while protecting against reversals that can quickly eliminate scalping profits.

  • Drawdown Limits

Maximum drawdown thresholds monitor account equity during scalping sessions. If drawdown exceeds configured percentages, the system closes all positions to preserve capital. This prevents excessive losses during unfavorable conditions. Daily and session-based limits can be set.

  • Hedge Protection

Protective hedge positions can activate when scalping generates losses. Hedges open in the opposite direction to offset exposure temporarily. Three levels of hedging are available: per buy scalping engine, per sell scalping engine, and globally. Hedges help manage risk during periods when scalping conditions deteriorate.

CONFIGURATION

  • Scalping Parameters

Initial position sizes for each direction are configurable. Spacing between positions can be adjusted for tighter or wider scalping intervals. Multipliers control how position sizes increase. Maximum position counts limit total exposure per scalping direction. All parameters can be adapted for different instruments and volatility levels.

  • Profit Targets

Scalping profit targets can be set per direction or globally. Targets determine when the system takes profits and resets for the next scalping sequence. Smaller targets generate more frequent wins. Larger targets reduce trade frequency but increase profit per sequence. Target selection balances frequency and profit size.

  • Asset Adaptation

The EA automatically detects Forex pairs versus Gold and adjusts calculations for scalping each asset type. Point values, spreads, and volatility differ between instruments. The system adapts its scalping approach to match the characteristics of the current instrument.

Inter-Engine Communication

An optional feature allows the buy and sell scalping engines to coordinate. Position sizing can adjust based on the performance of the opposite direction. This helps balance bidirectional scalping and manage overall exposure during the session.

DASHBOARD CONTROLS

  • Real-Time Monitoring

The dashboard continuously displays account status, active positions per engine, lot volumes, and profit or loss. Updates occur in real-time as scalping trades open and close. Visual indicators show progress toward configured targets. Spread and volatility metrics help assess current scalping conditions.

  • Manual Controls

Users can close all positions in one direction to quickly take profits. Partial close buttons secure a percentage of gains while leaving positions open. Emergency controls close all scalping activity immediately. Pause functionality stops new entries while managing existing positions. Individual engines can be reset to start fresh scalping sequences from current price.

  • Strategy Toggles

Each scalping component can be enabled or disabled during operation. This allows quick adaptation as market behavior changes. Ranging market strategies can be disabled when trends develop. Momentum strategies can be activated when strong movement appears. Users control which scalping methods are active without restarting the EA.

REQUIREMENTS

  1. Platform: MetaTrader 5 (latest version recommended)
  2. Account Type: Hedging account (required for bidirectional scalping)
  3. Instruments: Forex pairs (major and minor), XAUUSD (Gold)
  4. Timeframes: All supported (lower timeframes commonly used for scalping)
  5. Execution: Fast execution broker required for scalping
  6. Spreads: Low spread accounts (ECN/Raw Spread) strongly recommended
  7. Slippage: Minimal slippage required for consistent scalping results
  8. VPS: Highly recommended for continuous operation and fast execution
  9. Capital: Adequate funding required for multiple simultaneous positions

OPERATIONAL CONSIDERATIONS FOR SCALPING

Scalping generates high trade frequency with many positions opening and closing throughout sessions. Transaction costs (spreads and commissions) significantly impact scalping profitability. Low-cost brokers are essential for successful scalping operations.

The system uses position averaging where additional trades are added as price develops. This builds exposure quickly during scalping sequences. Multiple positions in both directions can be active simultaneously on hedging accounts. Margin requirements increase rapidly with position accumulation.

Position sizing can escalate through multipliers as the system adds to scalping sequences. Higher multipliers accelerate profit potential but also increase risk if price continues moving adversely. Maximum position limits help control exposure but cannot prevent significant drawdown during sustained adverse movement.

Scalping requires consistent execution speed. Slippage and requotes can dramatically affect results. The EA performs best on VPS hosting near broker servers to minimize latency. Internet disconnections during active scalping can disrupt position management.

Bidirectional scalping doubles position count and transaction costs compared to single-direction trading. Holding simultaneous buy and sell positions increases margin usage and requires careful monitoring. Both directions can be in drawdown simultaneously during choppy price action.

Market conditions significantly affect scalping performance. Optimal conditions include sufficient volatility for profit opportunities but not excessive volatility that widens spreads and increases risk. The system includes filters for spread and trading hours to focus on favorable conditions.

RISK DISCLOSURE

Scalping involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. High trade frequency generates significant transaction costs that can quickly erode capital. Even with high win rates, scalping can result in overall losses if transaction costs are not carefully managed.

This EA does not guarantee profits and past performance does not indicate future results. Scalping results vary dramatically based on broker execution quality, spreads, commissions, and slippage. What works on one broker may fail on another due to execution differences.

Grid-based position averaging used in this scalper can accumulate large positions during adverse price movement. Martingale-style lot increases create exponential exposure growth. Substantial capital is required to support multiple position levels. Drawdowns can be severe even with protective measures in place.

Leverage amplifies both gains and losses in scalping. Small adverse movements can trigger margin calls when multiple positions are open with increased lot sizes. Users must understand leverage risks and ensure adequate capitalization.

Hedge protection adds positions rather than reducing risk. While hedges can offset losses temporarily, they increase position count, margin usage, and transaction costs. Hedges do not eliminate risk and can complicate position management during volatile conditions.

Scalping requires constant market monitoring even when using an EA. System malfunctions, internet disruptions, broker issues, or extreme market conditions can result in rapid losses. Users are responsible for monitoring the EA and intervening when necessary.

This system should be tested extensively on demo accounts before live use. Test during different market conditions and times of day. Verify that your broker's execution and costs are suitable for scalping. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose entirely.

Market conditions change and scalping strategies that work during one period may fail during others. Continuous optimization and monitoring are required. There is no guarantee that any scalping system will remain profitable over time.

The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred through use of this system. Users assume all risks associated with automated scalping. Seek professional financial advice if you have any doubts about the suitability of high-frequency scalping for your circumstances.

SUPPORT

Support is provided through the MQL5 Market product comments section or the built-in private messaging system.

FEATURES SUMMARY

This high-frequency scalping EA provides dual-engine bidirectional scalping, rapid position building and exit logic, multiple scalping techniques per direction, automated profit-taking at scalping targets, real-time dashboard for active monitoring, strategy controls for adapting to market conditions, comprehensive risk management including stops and drawdown limits, hedge protection at multiple levels, spread and time filtering for optimal scalping conditions, and support for Forex pairs and Gold scalping.


推荐产品
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
专家
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
Doji Style
Dimpho Simon
1 (1)
专家
[Translated with ChatGPT] 请随意免费下载，如果你喜欢的话，我这里有一个剃头经理： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101312 【欢迎提出可实施的改进建议。这个自动交易程序将永远保持免费。】 时间框架：5分钟以上（1分钟时间框架的蜡烛很短，无法设置止损） 货币：多种 设置： 手数：自动交易程序的交易量 持仓时间：5分钟时间段内持有的时间为900,000毫秒，或等于3个蜡烛 自动交易程序应观察多远：回望10个蜡烛，这是用户可选的，它决定自动交易程序观察多远以确定检测到的十字星是否发生在极端位置（具有最高高点或最低低点） 较短阴影的比例：你希望十字星的短尾有多长 较长阴影的比例：你希望较长尾巴有多长 （通过调整这些设置，你可以影响自动交易程序的盈利能力，例如，如果增加持有仓位的持续时间，在良好的市场反转中，利润可能相当可观。阴影/尾巴会影响交易的频率，如果设置较宽松，将进行更多交易，但十字星的质量也会受到影响。） 自动交易程序概述 正如名字所示，Doji Style是一款用于交易十字星（特别是锤
FREE
Capital Smart
Yvan Musatov
专家
Innovative trading robot Smart Capital: Your reliable partner in the Forex market Smart Capital is an advanced trading robot created for deep analysis of financial markets using specialized algorithms. This robot is designed to evaluate complex market data, which allows it to accurately predict trend changes and make optimal trading decisions. With its help, you can significantly increase the efficiency of your investments. Advantages of Smart Capital Unique analysis system: Smart Capital app
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
专家
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
The Wall Street Player ultimatum
Lancine Stanislas Traore
实用工具
The Wall Street Player (Ultimatum version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and
CAD Sniper X MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
4.92 (12)
专家
BUILDING ON THE SUCCESS OF MY POPULAR FREE EA 'CAD SNIPER'... I PRESENT CAD SNIPER X! THOUSANDS MORE TRADES | NO BROKER LIMITATIONS | BETTER STATISTICS | MULTIPLE STRATEGIES Send me a PRIVATE MESSAGE after purchase for the manual and a free bonus TWO STRATEGIES IN ONE FOR AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCAD and CADCHF Strategy 1 can be used with any broker, trades much more frequently and is the default strategy for CAD Sniper X. It's shown robust backtest success for many years and is adapted from ot
Investmen Guru
Vitalii Zakharuk
专家
Forex Bot Investment Guru Description: Highly Efficient Trading Tool Introduction Among the many tools for trading on the foreign exchange market, the   Investment Guru   forex bot stands out with its advanced internal architecture and unique operating mechanics. Its main goal is to provide traders with the ability to maximize market volatility without promising profits but with a clear structure that encourages purchasing. Operating Principle Investment Guru   employs trend trading methods, all
Trader Panel Alpha
Alvaro Garcia Batelli
专家
Transform Your Manual Trading with the Best Free Order Ticket for MT5! Tired of the default MetaTrader ticket—slow and short on information? Trader Panel Grid Alpha is a professional-grade order panel built to give discretionary traders speed, control, and clarity. This free tool isn’t just another ticket; it’s a command station that puts your most important actions and data right on the chart, letting you focus on what really matters: your analysis. FREE VERSION FEATURES Lightning-Fast Execut
FREE
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
专家
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Rule Plotter Expert
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (8)
专家
该专家顾问旨在测试和执行您在指标 规则绘图工具 中创建的策略。 使用方法： 免费下载指标 规则绘图工具 - 无需编程知识即可创建策略的工具 。 然后，开发在规则绘图工具中创建的策略。 最后，使用该专家顾问执行您创建的策略。 参数： Strategy : 在规则绘图工具中创建的交易系统。 Lot： 交易量；如果设置为0，该专家顾问将以最小交易量交易。 Take Profit： 止盈（以点数表示）；如果设置为0，您的交易将没有止盈。 Stop Loss： 止损（以点数表示）；如果设置为0，您的交易将没有止损。 Magic ID： 该参数允许您在同一资产上运行该专家顾问的多个版本，只需修改魔术编号。 请将我添加为朋友，以便在我发布新项目时得知， MQL5.com 。
FREE
Draggon EA
Albert Andrei Brandel
专家
Draggon is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, with an emphasis on simplicity, efficiency, and consistent profitability. This algorithmic trading system follows market trends and employs a sophisticated combination of indicators to identify high probability trade opportunities in the EUR/USD pair on a 4-minute chart. Backtesting from 01.01.2019 until today showed that, starting with an initial deposit of $300, Draggon was able to generate a profit of $36,788. Key Features:
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
QuantumGold Matrix
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
实用工具
QuantumXAU Matrix – Smart Gold Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 QuantumXAU Matrix is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It follows a smart averaging strategy with controlled risk management, aiming for consistent profits through adaptive lot sizing and precise trade timing. Symbol-specific : Trades only on XAUUSD for optimized performance Automated logic : Opens positions based on market distance and profit targets
Dynamic RSI Guardian Basic
Befe Ltd
专家
动态RSI卫士 – 精准交易与全面风险管理 动态RSI卫士是一款专为重视稳定性能、严格风险控制和灵活性的交易者设计的专业算法交易系统。基于先进的点差计算和智能RSI驱动的过滤器，它确保每笔交易遵循严格的规则，以最小化风险，同时最大化机会。 主要功能 ： 智能入场系统 • 基于RSI的多重过滤器确认 • 检测高概率信号并在图表上以箭头可视化 全面风险管理 • 基于风险百分比的动态手数计算 • 最大持仓量和交易检查（防止过度交易） • 无效止损水平保护 高级退出策略 • 基于ATR或固定点差的追踪止损 • 可调止损和止盈（基于点差） • 自动调整止损以适应经纪商限制 可视化HUD仪表板 • 实时状态（买入、卖出、阻止） • 市场条件显示 • 信号跟踪和分隔线 支持回测与优化 • 专为剥头皮和日内交易设计 • 适用于多个交易对和时间框架 • 易于优化以适应不同策略 策略与使用 ： 动态RSI卫士在低延迟环境（ECN/STP经纪商）中表现最佳。 推荐使用： 交易对 ：EURUSD、GBPUSD、XAUUSD（黄金）、US30 时间框架 ：M1 – M15 低点差经纪商以获
FREE
Stabilized dema cross indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
专家
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Prosperity MT5
Mr James Daniel Coe
5 (2)
专家
High growth, low draw-down bot. Great for beginners AND pros. 5 COPIES LEFT - NEXT PRICE $999 Contact me after purchase for group info, manual and a personal bonus! Prosperity live fund, real money (>$2,000) signal:  CLICK HERE ABOUT A rare diamond in a sea of EAs - 4x improvements in most backtest stats. We read descriptions saying 'no martingale, grid, or 'AI'' - I offer alternate parameters... Original EA No history reading No .set files changing constantly, all built-in as default Not an 'ex
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
专家
Conflux EA 介绍 下次价格 ： 599美元 （在9个副本之后） 概述 Conflux EA 是一款通过分析市场的复杂流动，并基于此进行智能交易的专家顾问（EA）。这款 EA 特别针对黄金（GOLD）、比特币（BITCOIN）以及多种资产，利用波动性和趋势，通过 的力量适应市场。它超越了简单的规则交易，能够综合解读市场数据，帮助交易者探索市场中隐藏的机会。 该 EA 利用 RSI、布林带、MACD、ATR、ADX 等多种技术指标来分析价格的波动性和趋势。 将这些数据融合，生成信号，仿佛一位经验丰富的交易者那样解读市场，支持多头和空头方向的灵活仓位管理。  独特的交易方式 Conflux EA 的核心在于其捕捉市场微妙变化的 A算法。该系统在价格的涨跌、波动性和稳定性之间保持平衡，根据市场的节奏进行交易。例如，通过 RSI 检测超买/超卖状态，利用布林带探索价格边界，并通过 MACD 和 ADX 判断趋势的方向和强度。实时组合所有这些因素，不仅仅依赖数字，而是仿佛理解市场背景般做出交易决策。 在多头仓位中，它通过金字塔策略逐步增加仓位；在空头仓位中，则根据设定条件寻找反向机会。
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.47 (17)
专家
VectorPrime — 多层向量逻辑的算法系统 VectorPrime 是一款自主交易系统，专为在多时间框架市场条件下实现结构化执行而设计。其核心理念是 向量分析 ，通过将价格动态分解为方向性冲动和矩阵结构，构建市场的整体图景。系统并非将行情视作孤立信号，而是作为相互关联的向量网络进行解读。 VectorPrime 的核心模块： Vector Dynamics Engine（向量动态引擎） — 识别主导方向流，过滤短期噪音。 Prime Momentum Layer（主动能层） — 评估微观冲动的强度与持续性，使入场点适应不同波动阶段。 Matrix Vector Module（矩阵向量模块） — 基于矩阵方式解释价格行为，形成多维市场模型。 Adaptive Risk Protocol（自适应风险协议） — 通过结构化回撤阈值与头寸管理来控制风险暴露。 执行逻辑基于预定义的结构条件，不使用马丁格尔、网格策略或外部预测模型。每一笔交易由上下文触发因素驱动，例如波动性变化、方向性聚集和结构性突破，并以固定的止损和止盈水平形成可控的交易周期。 VectorPrime 不依赖新闻事件或概
Quanterly
Samuel Mkandawire
4.75 (4)
专家
[Intentionally Retired/Expired. For DEMONSTRATIVE PURPOSES ONLY!!] Quanterly EA—Precision Meets Automation | Developed by Ravefxt | Contact: Ravefxt@gmail.com Unlock consistent trading potential with Quanterly EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders seeking reliable automation in dynamic markets. This EA combines adaptive sensitivity with robust risk management to capitalise on price movements, offering a seamless blend of performance and control. Key Features: Customisable Se
FREE
SIR IchiMoku with Lot Control
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
专家
Trend-following Expert Advisor that acts based on Ichimoku indicators, programmed to respond for identify strong trend moments and ensure greater precision in entry decisions for better perfomance in ops. It features optional stop-loss control based on the percentage of price change, or "stop and reverse" between these moments, and lot scaling based on balance growth. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a good linear regression making
Nikey
Nikolay Bogomarov
专家
Nikey 顾问基于剥头皮对冲策略和 AI 数学模型创建。 推荐参数： 1- 每 2000 存款 0.01 手（您可以从 1000 开始） 2- 止盈点数不少于 30 + 佣金 + 隔夜利息 3- 交易周期 5 分钟 4- 理想情况下，顾问应每周 5 天、每天 24 小时工作 5- 顾问每年 12 月 25 日关闭所有未结订单，并于每年 1 月 10 日开始交易 即使开单量很大，也不用担心！一切进展顺利！ 交易成功 ................................. 屏幕截图显示了今年 3 个月的盈利情况 然后是当月和当日的盈利情况 ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略
Aura Bitcoin Hash
Stanislav Tomilov
4.89 (37)
专家
Aura Bitcoin Hash EA 是一款独特的专家顾问，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura BTC 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款专家顾问完全自动化，旨在交易货币对 BTCUSD（比特币）。从 2017 年到 2025 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔或网格交易。Aura Bitcoin Hash 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络提供支持，利用它来预测市场趋势和动向。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura BTC 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够做出更准确的预测，从而随着时间
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
专家
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
专家
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
专家
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
专家
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 Local
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 价格将在售出 20 份后上涨。剩余 $90 的副本: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
实用工具
Smart Stop Scanner – 多品种结构化止损扫描系统 概述 Smart Stop Scanner 为交易者提供跨市场的专业止损结构监控。系统基于真实市场结构、关键突破点以及价格行为逻辑，自动识别最有意义的止损区域，并在统一的、高度清晰、DPI 自适应面板中展示所有信息。 适用于 Forex、黄金、指数、金属、加密货币等多种资产。 止损如何计算 本系统并未使用传统指标或任意公式，而是通过纯价格行为识别 突破、更高高点、更低低点 等结构事件。 止损位置基于这些结构节点生成，因此更加真实、自然，并与实际市场行为紧密吻合。 核心功能亮点 • 多品种精准兼容 完整支持外汇、黄金、指数、金属、加密资产及其他工具，自动处理不同的点值和小数位。 • 即时结构识别 实时检测新的、失效的和当前有效的止损结构，并提供方向、形成时间、距离等关键信息。 • SL %ADR – 自适应止损质量评估 每个止损都会与该品种历史的结构性止损事件进行统计对比。 自适应颜色区间清晰显示止损是 极紧、紧、适中、宽、非常宽 。 基于真实波动率，而非固定阈值。 • Dist % – 实时止损距离
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (复制猫MT5) 是一个本地跟单软件，也是一个完整的风险管理和执行框架，专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从资金管理公司挑战到个人投资组合管理，它能适应各种情况，结合了稳健的执行、资本保护、灵活配置和高级交易处理功能。 该跟单软件可在主端（发送方）和从端（接收方）模式下工作，实时同步市价单和挂单、交易修改、部分平仓和对冲平仓操作。它兼容模拟和实盘账户、交易或投资者登录，并通过持久的交易记忆系统确保恢复功能，即使EA、终端或VPS重启也不例外。可以同时管理多个主端和从端，使用唯一ID，并通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理跨经纪商差异。 手册/设置  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 频道  特色功能： 易于设置——快至30秒（见视频）。 快速、稳定、准确——Turbo模式下低延迟复制（见截图）。 高安全性——不使用潜在危险的DLL或WebRequest。 持久交易记忆，避免孤立、丢失或不准确的交易。 可从手动或EA复制，支持所有账户类型。 品种自动前缀/后缀，快速设置；支持MT4和MT5之间复制。 非常灵活的多主端
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
实用工具
MT5 交易复印机是 МetaТrader 5 平台的交易复印机 。 它复制外汇交易 之间   任何账户 MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 对于 COPYLOT MT5 版本（或 MT4   - MT4 MT5   -   MT4 对于 COPYLOT MT4 版本） 值得信赖的复印机！ MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 您还可以在 МТ4 终端 (   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ) 中 复制交易： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 此版本包括在终端 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5 之间 。 交易复制器用于在 2/3/10 终端之间复制交易/头寸。 支持从模拟账户和投资账户复制。 该程序可以在多个终端绑定上运行。 使用它作为您在一个账户上交易的各种投资者账户的交易的同步器， - COPYLOT 会将您的交易复制到其他终端。 从 多个 终端复制到一个； 从一个终端复
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Smart Stop Manager – 专业级自动化止损管理系统 概述 Smart Stop Manager 是 Smart Stop 产品线的执行核心，为需要结构化、可靠且全自动止损管理的交易者而设计。它持续监控所有持仓，根据 Smart Stop 市场结构逻辑计算最佳止损位置，并按照清晰透明的规则自动更新止损。 无论是管理单一品种还是多品种组合，Smart Stop Manager 都能为每笔交易提供纪律性、一致性和全面的风险可视化。它减少情绪化判断，降低手动操作负担，并确保止损始终基于真实的市场结构进行调整。 功能亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损计算 • 自动评估所有持仓，并根据 Smart Stop 逻辑应用最佳止损水平。 一站式组合管理面板 • 显示交易品种、方向、Magic Number、手数、开仓价、当前价、推荐止损、点差距离、浮动盈亏、风险敞口及实时状态标签。 DPI 自适应专业界面 • 在高分辨率屏幕上呈现清晰锐利的显示效果，布局会动态适配窗口。 清晰的状态标签 • 每笔交易都会标注当前状态，让交易者即时了解风险状况。 高级特殊情况识别 • 智能识别逆趋势
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
实用工具
介绍 OrderManager ：MT5的革命性工具 使用全新的Order Manager实用程序，像专业人士一样管理您在MetaTrader 5上的交易。Order Manager设计简单，易于使用，可让您轻松定义和可视化每笔交易的风险，从而做出明智的决策并优化您的交易策略。有关OrderManager的更多信息，请参阅手册。 [ 手册 ] [ MT4版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 主要功能： 风险管理：快速轻松地定义您交易的风险，让您做出更好的决策并提高交易性能。 视觉表示：图形化地查看您的交易和相关风险，以清晰简洁地了解您的开放头寸。 订单修改：只需几次点击即可轻松修改或关闭您的订单，简化您的交易过程，为您节省宝贵的时间。 掌握新闻：一键获取最新市场新闻。 不要错过这个MT5交易员的必备工具。用Order Manager提升您的交易体验，将您的交易游戏提升到新的水平。 OrderManager在startegyTester中 不 工作！ OrderManager 仅与 Windows 兼容。 请考虑给这个产品一
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
实用工具
交易面板一键交易。 处理仓位和订单！ 通过 图表 或 键盘 进行交易 。 使用我们的交易面板，您只需单击一下即可直接从图表中执行交易，执行交易操作的速度比使用标准 MetaTrader 控件快 30 倍。 参数和函数的自动计算使交易者的交易更加快捷、方便。 图形提示、信息标签和有关贸易交易的完整信息均位于图表 MetaTrader 上。 MT4版本 详细描述   +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装     如何获取日志文件     如何测试和优化     Expforex 的所有产品 打开和关闭、反转和锁定、部分关闭/Autolot。虚拟/真实止损/止盈/追踪止损/盈亏平衡，订单网格... МetaТrader 5 中主要订单的交易控制面板 ：买入、卖出、buystop、buylimit、sellstop、selllimit、平仓、删除、修改、追踪止损、止损、获利。 有 5 个选项卡 可用：头寸、挂单、账户信息、信号和总利润。 Description on English VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞赛中 获得二等奖 。 注意！如果
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
实用工具
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
HYT（Help Your Trading）是一款帮助您对亏损持仓进行加仓操作的工具，支持两种主要策略： 标准加仓（Martingale）； 对冲并顺势建仓。 该工具能够处理多个方向相反的订单，无论是买入还是卖出。 HYT 可自动计算下一笔订单的手数、挂单价格、加仓方向以及以设定的止盈水平平仓的逻辑。 此外，您还可以通过 Buy 和 Sell 按钮手动开仓，只需设置所需的止盈点位和初始手数。 使用方法非常简单：将工具拖入图表，设置止盈价格，点击 “Start Averaging” 按钮即可开始。 请确保初始订单手数不过大，并做好资金管理准备，因为在加仓过程中，工具会逐步增加持仓量。 HYT 同时具备自动交易功能。启用后，它将按照您设定的参数自动开平仓。 为什么选择 HYT 实用程序？ HYT 是一款专为应对亏损局面而设计的智能工具，它通过系统化策略帮助您更有效地管理订单。无论是通过加仓，还是通过对冲后顺势开单，HYT 都能自动计算下单方向、手数和价格，协助您理性出场。 该工具支持混合持仓（买单和卖单同时存在）、可通过 Buy/Sell 按钮快速开仓、可设置止盈目标，同时也支持完全自动的
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了   The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) — 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 秒级图表的优势 支持 1至900秒 的时间框架图表。 基于内置的实时报价数据库， 即时加载 历史数据。 数据实时更新， 无延迟或滞后 。 可同时创建 多个秒级图表 。 秒级图表的理想应用场景 剥头皮交易 和高频交易。 精确的入场和出场时机。 在短时间框架下测试交易策略。 时间框架设置 默认设置包含以下时间框架： S1、S2、S3、S4、S5、S6、S10、S12、S15、S20、S30 。 您可轻松自定义时间框架组合，只需按升序列出 1至900秒 的数值且避免重复即可。 其他免费工具 快速交易管理器 ( Quick Trade Ma
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持通过执行在“Market account”上工作，其中 SL / TP 仅在开仓后设置。 如何使用简单的设置复制交易 将供应商终端和接收终端安装在同一台计算机或 VPS 上。 在供应商终端上以“Master”模式安装复印机，然后
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
实用工具
轻松保护您的交易资金 保护交易资金与增长资金同等重要。KT Equity Protector 是您的个人风险管理助手，持续监控账户权益，在达到预设的利润目标或止损水平时，自动关闭所有持仓和挂单，以防止亏损或锁定盈利。 无需情绪化的决策，也不再需要猜测——只需让这个可靠的资金保护工具为您全天候守护账户。 KT Equity Protector 可自动通过关闭所有图表来阻止其他交易机器人继续操作。这确保在您手动重新启动 KT Equity Protector 之前，不会发生任何进一步的交易行为，从而让您完全掌控并安心交易。 工作原理 权益止损（防止亏损）： 假设您的账户余额为 $10,000，设置了 $1,000 的权益止损。一旦账户权益降至 $9,000，KT Equity Protector 将立即关闭所有交易，保护您的资金免受更大亏损。 权益止盈（锁定利润）： 同样地，如果您设置了 $2,000 的权益止盈目标，当账户权益达到 $12,000 时，EA 将立即平仓，锁定收益并保障已获得的利润。 两种强大的资金计算模式： 相对模式（基于百分比）： 按照账户初始余额的百分比计算止损和
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
实用工具
DashPlus 是一款先进的交易管理工具，旨在提升您在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易效率和效果。它提供一整套功能，包括风险计算、订单管理、先进的网格系统、基于图表的工具和绩效分析。 主要功能 1. 恢复网格 实施一个平均和灵活的网格系统，以在不利的市场条件下管理交易。 允许设置战略性进出点，以优化交易恢复。 2. 叠加网格 通过在强劲的市场波动中增加仓位，最大化有利交易的潜在回报。 帮助您通过扩展获利交易来利用趋势市场。 3. 盈亏线 在图表上直接提供潜在利润和损失场景的可视化表示。 调整设置并拖动盈亏线，以在执行之前评估各种交易结果。 4. 篮子模式 简化同一交易品种的多仓位管理，将它们合并为一个聚合仓位。 基于平均价格，便于监控和应用止损、止盈以及其他订单修改。 5. 图表上的新闻 将预定的经济新闻事件整合到您的交易图表中。 帮助您随时掌握可能影响市场波动的即将发生的事件，从而更好地规划交易。 6. 警报 设置基于时间或价格的警报，通知会显示在 MT5 中，或通过 MT5 应用发送到您的移动设备。 对监控关键价格水平或重要的交易时段非常有用。 7. 绩效统计 提供详细的
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
实用工具
图表同步指示器 - 设计用于同步终端窗口中的图形对象。可以用作 TradePanel 的补充。 购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 此处 。 要工作，请将指标安装在您要从中复制对象的图表上。在此图表上创建的图形对象将由指标自动复制到具有相同交易品种的所有图表。该指标还将复制图形对象中的任何更改。 输入参数： exception - 不应复制的图形对象的前缀。您可以通过用“;”分隔来指定多个前缀。 SyncVLINE - 同步垂直线。 SyncHLINE - 水平线。 SyncTREND - 趋势线。 SyncTRENDBYANGLE - 按角度划分的趋势线。 SyncCYCLES - 循环线。 SyncCHANNEL - 等距通道。 SyncSTDDEVCHANNEL - 标准偏差通道。 SyncREGRESSION - 线性回归通道。 SyncPITCHFORK - 安德鲁斯干草叉。 SyncGANNLINE - 江恩线。 SyncGANNFAN - 江恩扇形。 SyncGANNGRID - 江恩网格。 SyncFIBO - 斐波那契水平。 SyncFIBOTIMES
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT5： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 到 MT5 简化您的交易，这款现代化工具可直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天室复制交易信号到您的 MetaTrader 5 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案可确保精准的信号执行、丰富的自定义选项，节省时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 通过用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含异常词（例如“报告”、“结果”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 自动计算指定点而不是价格的信号的切入点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式配置订单大小：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 设置滑点限制、挂单到期时间和重试参数，以实现无缝执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或映射到特定经纪人的符号。 自定义信号和经纪商符号之间
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
实用工具
MT5 的 Expert Advisor 风险管理器是一个非常重要的程序，我认为对每个交易者来说都是必要的程序。 使用此 EA 交易，您将能够控制您交易账户中的风险。风险和利润控制可以以货币形式和百分比形式进行。 要让智能交易系统工作，只需将其附加到货币对图表并以存款货币或当前余额的百分比设置可接受的风险值。 PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 顾问功能 该风险经理将帮助您控制风险： - 交易 - 每天 - 一个星期 - 一个月 你也可以控制 1) 交易时允许的最大手数 2) 每天最大订单数 3) 每天最大利润 4) 设置 Equity 的获利了结 不仅如此，如果您在设置中指定自动设置，顾问还可以为您设置默认的止损和止盈。 顾问会在每个事件中附上警报，并向您解释删除订单的原因。比如你开了，你开了第6个订单，按照你的规则你每天只允许开5个订单，顾问会立即删除6个并说明原因。 例如，您开仓的手数比您最初向自己指示的手数大，顾问将删除订单并解释原因。例如，您每天赚取 5
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
作者的更多信息
CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
实用工具
CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 - 专业模式扫描器 概述 CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 是由 Helios Technologies 开发的高级多品种专家顾问,专门检测和交易 CRT(盘整-操纵-分配)模式,并具有智能趋势对齐功能。该 EA 将机构交易概念与智能信号管理相结合,在多个市场提供高概率交易机会。 主要功能 趋势对齐信号生成 智能趋势分析:仅生成与主导市场趋势一致的信号 多时间框架确认:使用更高时间框架分析来过滤低概率设置 自适应信号方向:看涨趋势 = 仅买入信号,看跌趋势 = 仅卖出信号,中性趋势 = 允许双向 多品种市场扫描器 支持 12+ 种工具:监控 EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY、USDCHF、AUDUSD、USDCAD、EURGBP、XAUUSD、US30、GER40、US100、UK100 实时模式检测:持续扫描所有配置品种的 CRT 模式 经纪商品种自动检测:自动适应不同经纪商的品种命名约定 智能信号管理 止损冷却系统:通过可配置的冷却期防止报复性交易(默认:30 分钟)
FREE
Kensei EA
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
5 (1)
专家
Kensei EA - Professional Smart Money Trading System Kensei EA is an advanced automated trading system built on Conceptual Retail Trading principles. The Expert Advisor identifies high-probability trade setups by analyzing market structure, liquidity sweeps, and institutional order flow patterns. Trading Methodology The EA implements three proven setups that smart money traders use to enter positions with favorable risk-reward ratios: Opening Range Breakout Strategy The system establishes a price
FREE
NYOpen Scalper
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
实用工具
Helios NY Open Scalper EA - Professional Volatility Breakout System Helios NY Open Scalper EA is an advanced automated trading system designed to capitalize on the explosive volatility that occurs during the New York market open. The Expert Advisor combines range breakout methodology with Fair Value Gap confirmation to identify high-probability trade setups during one of the most liquid trading sessions of the day. Trading Methodology The EA implements a disciplined approach to trading the N
FREE
FX Calcuclator
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
实用工具
Professional Dashboard Calculator for MT5 Overview A comprehensive trading calculator designed for serious Forex traders who need instant risk and position analysis directly on their MT5 charts. This Expert Advisor provides real-time calculations of all critical trading metrics, helping you make informed decisions before entering any trade. Key Features Real-Time Position Analysis Instant calculation of risk amount in account currency Profit potential with precise pip calculations Risk/Reward ra
FREE
Gold Rush Helios
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
实用工具
GoldRush Pro EA - 高级黄金交易系统与模式识别 用智能自动化改变您的黄金交易 GoldRush Pro EA v7.0 是一个复杂的自动交易系统,专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金(XAUUSD)交易而设计。结合先进的模式识别和智能趋势分析,这个 EA 提供专业级的交易自动化和卓越的风险管理。 关键功能和优势 双重信号技术 基础入场系统:基于动量、波动性和市场方向的趋势跟随信号 模式识别引擎:识别 6 种高概率烛台模式以增强入场 信号强度评级:每个信号评级为 1-3 以进行质量评估 智能入场过滤:结合多重确认因素以获得最佳交易时机 专业仪表板界面 实时控制面板:完全交互式仪表板,可直接编辑手数 实时性能指标:即时跟踪余额、净值、每日盈亏和胜率 信号监视器:显示所有待处理和活跃信号以及模式指标 一键交易:手动买入/卖出按钮,可自定义手数 状态指示灯:EA 状态和市场条件的即时视觉反馈 高级目标管理 智能部分平仓:在 1.5 倍风险回报时自动平仓 50% 动态止损管理:部分利润锁定后将止损移至盈亏平衡点 模式奖励系统:模式确认交易的增强目标(3.5
FREE
JohnApollo
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
实用工具
JOHN EA - MANUAL TRADING ASSISTANT Professional Order Management and Risk Control Tool PRODUCT OVERVIEW JOHN EA is a manual trading assistant designed to help you efficiently manage multiple pending orders in MetaTrader 5. This is NOT an automated trading robot - you maintain complete control over all trading decisions while the EA provides advanced order management tools, risk management features, and monitoring capabilities. LICENSING & ACTIVATION Activation Policy: Your purchase includes
FREE
Apollo Signals
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
实用工具
APOLLO SIGNALS EA - PROFESSIONAL COPY TRADING SYSTEM Automatically Broadcast Your Trading Signals to Telegram PRODUCT OVERVIEW Apollo Signals is an Expert Advisor that monitors your MetaTrader 5 trading activity and automatically broadcasts professional signal messages to your Telegram channel or group. Whether you trade manually or use other EAs, Apollo Signals captures every trade with precision timing and formats them into professional signals for your followers. LICENSING & ACTIVATION A
FREE
Phoenix Dual Engine
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
专家
Brief Description Advanced dual-strategy Expert Advisor combining grid trading and position management techniques with comprehensive risk management across major currency pairs. Trading Strategy Phoenix Dual Engine is an automated trading system that operates two independent trading engines simultaneously - one for Buy positions and one for Sell positions. This approach allows the EA to execute trades in both market directions while implementing risk control measures. Core Strategy: The EA emp
CRT Professional
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
实用工具
CRT PRO EA - ADVANCED CANDLE RANGE THEORY TRADING SYSTEM Institutional Smart Money Trading with AMD Framework PRODUCT OVERVIEW CRT Pro EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor that implements the powerful Candle Range Theory (CRT) trading methodology combined with the AMD Framework (Accumulation, Manipulation, Distribution). This advanced trading system is designed for serious traders who want to capitalize on institutional market movements and smart money concepts through automated or manual trad
筛选:
无评论
回复评论