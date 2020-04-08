Premium PBKS indicator


 THE 4 GUARDIANS OF PROFIT BANKER

1.   LEVEL 3 POWER INDICATOR (The General)

· Identifies MAJOR market turning points
· Filters out noise and minor fluctuations
· Only acts on significant high/low points

2.   ZIGZAG FRACTALS (The Confirmer)

· Validates the Level 3 signals
· Ensures swing point authenticity
· Adds second-layer confirmation

3.   BOLLINGER BANDS (The Boundaries)

· Identifies overextended price levels
· Provides natural support/resistance zones
· Ensures entries at optimal price points

4.   RSI MOMENTUM (The Timing Expert)

· Confirms overbought/oversold conditions
· Perfects entry timing
· Adds momentum confirmation

---SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75
✦•·································································•✦
┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
┃                                                               ┃
┃   ╔═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗   ┃
┃   ║                                                       ║   ┃
┃   ║        ✧･ﾟ: * ✧･ﾟ: * DAILY SCALPER EA *:･ﾟ✧ *:･ﾟ✧     ║   ┃
┃   ║                                                       ║   ┃
┃   ║   “The market breathes… we move between its pulses.”  ║   ┃
┃   ║                                                       ║   ┃
┃   ║       ░▒▓█ Precision | Rhythm | Flow █▓▒░             ║   ┃
┃   ║                                                       ║   ┃
┃   ╚═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝   ┃
┃                                                               ┃
┗━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┛

✦•·································································•✦)


 HOW IT WORKS (In Simple Terms):

GREEN ARROW = BUY SIGNAL

When ALL 4 conditions align on the SAME candle:

```
 Level 3 detects MAJOR LOW
 ZigZag confirms significant LOW  
 Price touches LOWER Bollinger Band
 RSI shows OVERSOLD (below 30)
```

RED ARROW = SELL SIGNAL

When ALL 4 conditions align on the SAME candle:

```
 Level 3 detects MAJOR HIGH
 ZigZag confirms significant HIGH
 Price touches UPPER Bollinger Band  
 RSI shows OVERBOUGHT (above 70)
```

---

 WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOUR TRADING:

Before Profit Banker:

·   2-3 hours daily analyzing charts
·   5-10 trades per week with 50% success rate
·   Constant second-guessing and stress
·   Inconsistent results

After Profit Banker:

·   5-10 minutes daily (just wait for arrows)
·   2-3 HIGH-QUALITY trades per week with 75-85% success rate
·   Complete confidence in every trade
·   Consistent profitability


 KEY FEATURES:

 VISUAL TRADING SIGNALS

· Green Up Arrows for BUY entries
· Red Down Arrows for SELL entries
· "Confirmed Buy/Sell" text labels
· No interpretation needed

 RISK MANAGEMENT BUILT-IN

· Multiple confirmations prevent false signals
· Natural stop loss levels at Bollinger Band extremes
· Clear exit points based on same logic


 FLEXIBLE APPLICATIONS

· Swing Trading (H4, Daily timeframes)
· Day Trading (M15, H1 timeframes)
· All markets (Forex, Stocks, Crypto, Commodities)

---

 TRADER TRANSFORMATIONS:

"From Consistent Losses to 5-Figure Months"

"I was losing $500-1000 monthly trying to follow complex strategies. With Profit Banker, I made $3,200 in my first month just following the arrows. Life-changing!" - Mark R., Former Struggling Trader

"Finally Quit My 9-5 Job"

"After 2 years of inconsistent results, Profit Banker gave me the confidence to trade full-time. I now make more in a week than I used to in a month at my corporate job." - Sarah T., Full-Time Trader

"Retirement Income Solved"

"As a retiree, I needed consistent income without stress. Profit Banker generates $1,500-2,000 monthly with just 15 minutes daily. Perfect for my retirement lifestyle." - Robert L., Retired Engineer



· Overcoming emotional trading
· Building unshakable discipline
· Developing a winner's mindset

 FREE: Lifetime Updates & Support (Priceless)

· Regular indicator improvements
· Priority customer support
· Trading strategy updates

---

 PRICING & GUARANTEE

What's the Value of Consistent Profits?

· Hedge funds pay $5,000-10,000/month for similar technology
· Trading courses charge $2,000-5,000 for less effective strategies
· Trading rooms cost $200-500/month for signal services
 ⇦

 30-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

I'm so confident you'll love Profit Banker that I offer a 30-day unconditional money-back guarantee. If you don't see immediate improvement in your trading results, I'll refund every penny.

No questions asked. Zero risk.

---

 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

Q: How soon will I see results?

A: Most traders see improvement immediately. The signals are clear and actionable from day one.

Q: What if I'm a complete beginner?

A: Perfect! Profit Banker is designed to be beginner-friendly. Just follow the arrows - no complex analysis needed.

Q: What markets does it work on?

A: All markets! Forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, commodities - any market with sufficient volatility.

Q: What timeframes are best?

A: Works on all timeframes, but most traders prefer H1-H4 for swing trading or M15-M30 for day trading.

Q: Is there ongoing cost?

A: One-time payment only. No subscriptions, no hidden fees.

---


 DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY!

Every day you wait is another day of:

·   Missed profitable trades
·   Wasted time analyzing charts
·   Stress and uncertainty
·   Potential profits left on the table



 FINAL MESSAGE:

For years, you've searched for a trading solution that actually delivers. You've tried complex indicators, expensive courses, and signal services - all with disappointing results.

Profit Banker is different.

It's not another "magic bullet" - it's a serious trading tool based on sound technical principles and multiple confirmations. It's what professional traders use, now available to retail traders.

The only question is: Are you ready to stop struggling and start profiting?

PRO TIPS: TOGGLE BETWEEN TIMEFRAMES FOR BEST OUTPUT OF THE TRADING SYSTEM/INDICATOR       

"The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is NOW." - Chinese Proverb

Don't let another profitable opportunity pass you by. Your future self will thank you.


 Profit Banker v5.0

The Ultimate Level 3 Aligned Trading Weapon

 Turn Market Confusion Into Clear, Profitable Signals

Are you tired of late entries, false signals, and endless chart guessing?
The Profit Banker Indicator v5.0 was designed to give you crystal-clear buy & sell confirmations, combining multiple proven strategies into one powerful system.


---

 Why Traders Love Profit Banker v5.0

 Level 3 Power Alignment – Detects major swing highs & lows with surgical precision.
 ZigZag + Fractal Filtering – Eliminates noise, only showing true market structure points.
 RSI Confirmation – Confirms oversold & overbought zones before entry.
 Bollinger Bands Accuracy – Pinpoints price turning points at the edges of volatility.
 Automatic Chart Marking – Buy/Sell arrows + signal labels, no more second-guessing.
 Multi-Layer Filtering – Only the strongest signals pass through.


---

 How It Works

BUY Signal = Level 3 Low + ZigZag Low + RSI Oversold + Price Near Lower Bollinger Band

SELL Signal = Level 3 High + ZigZag High + RSI Overbought + Price Near Upper Bollinger Band


This multi-confirmation strategy drastically reduces false entries and maximizes accuracy.


---

 Perfect For

 Swing Traders who want high-probability entries
 Day Traders looking for smart precision signals
 Beginners who want plug-and-play simplicity
 Professionals who need multi-indicator confirmation in ONE tool



 The Bottom Line

The Profit Banker v5.0 isn’t just another flashy indicator.
It’s a battle-tested alignment system that tells you exactly when to enter and exit – based on Level 3 market structure, RSI momentum, and Bollinger Band volatility.

 Stop guessing. Start banking profits with Profit Banker v5.0.

Results not typical. Trading involves risk. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. The testimonials shown are from real customers but your results may vary.




