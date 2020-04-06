Nova AC Trader is a modern automation of the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) — a Bill Williams momentum tool designed to detect shifts in market acceleration before trends fully form. This EA transforms the indicator’s early-warning nature into a structured trading system that reacts only when momentum changes are clear and consistent.

Instead of waiting for the trend to be obvious, Nova AC Trader identifies when market acceleration starts to turn — offering opportunities at the earliest stage of momentum development. By filtering out noise and demanding confirmation, it avoids false starts and focuses on meaningful changes.

This is about staying one step ahead, not chasing the move after it’s gone.

Why traders choose Nova AC Trader

Accelerator Oscillator, Fully Automated:

Implements Bill Williams’ AC logic with disciplined trade filters.

Early Momentum Signals:

Designed to catch acceleration shifts before a trend fully forms.

Risk Management Built In:

Each trade comes with a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

Cross-Market Versatility:

Works on forex, metals, indices, and crypto — effective from H1 to daily charts.

Efficient, Clear, Simple:

Streamlined execution and transparent logic without overcomplication.

A free demo is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees results — but Nova AC Trader gives traders a structured, momentum-focused system to react to acceleration with discipline.

Try the demo today and secure your discount price.