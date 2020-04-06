Nova BBX Trader is a balanced automation of the Bulls and Bears Power indicators — blending the push and pull of market forces into a single, disciplined system. Where the Bulls show buying strength and the Bears reveal selling pressure, Nova BBX Trader unites them to filter out indecision and highlight only the moments when one side truly dominates.

This isn’t about reacting to every flicker of movement. Nova BBX Trader waits until the battle between buyers and sellers is clear, then trades with structure and confidence. By measuring both forces together, it avoids weak setups and focuses on decisive momentum shifts.

With its dual-indicator core, this EA offers a simple yet powerful framework: let the Bulls and Bears fight — and trade when the winner is obvious.

Why traders choose Nova BBX Trader

Bulls & Bears, Fully Automated:

Implements both oscillators in one system, with clean entry filters.

Two-Sided Momentum Confirmation:

Trades only when bullish or bearish strength clearly outweighs the other.

Disciplined Risk Management:

Every position has a fixed stop loss and optional trailing system. No martingale, no grid.

Versatile Market Application:

Works effectively across forex, metals, indices, and crypto from H1 to daily charts.

Efficient, Clear, Reliable:

Optimized execution, transparent logic, no unnecessary complexity.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

No EA guarantees results — but Nova BBX Trader provides a structured, dual-indicator approach for traders who want clarity in momentum battles.

Try the demo today and secure your discount price.