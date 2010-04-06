The Wilis EA

[OFFICIAL RELEASE] THE WiLis HOLYGRAIL EA MT5 – READY FOR BATTLE!



Hello Traders!

The wait is over...



Introducing my latest expert advisor – The WiLis Holygrail EA for MT5



Designed to help you profit more consistently and safely in the market!



Limited-Time Promo Price: Only $500



Key Features & Advantages:

One Shoot / Single Entry System

No Martingale, No Layering

Auto Stop Loss and Take Profit

Max 1 Buy & 1 Sell Position at a Time

Optimized for H1

Minimum Balance: $100 (Standard Account) / $5000 USC (Cent Account)

Pair BTCUSD





Note:

Make sure your broker supports BTCUSD with the following specifications:



Max Spread: 5000

Max Stop Level: 5000

Low latency on broker and VPS is highly recommended



If you're looking for a simple yet reliable EA that gives peace of mind while trading — this is it!





Live Performance Tracking:

Gain 80.000% MyFxbook

MyFXBook https:// www. myfxbook.com/id/members/Yugi27/wilis-ea/11341060

MQL5 Signals

WeCopyTrade https:// wecopytrade.com/top-master/19176

Medium Set Broker ICM

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333452?source=Site+Signals+From+Author





Please contact me privately to get the best set of files, and don't forget to mention the broker you are using.

