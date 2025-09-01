Trend King EA


 Trend King (MT4) – v4.4 AO
Adaptive Trend–Pullback EA with AO Baseline Snap, 3-EMA Mapping, and Hybrid Exits
 What is Trend King?
Trend King is a professional trend–pullback EA that combines a clean 3-EMA regime model with an Adaptive Optimization (AO) core. The AO learns market volatility via percentiles and snaps your baseline to symbol/timeframe conditions, then maps entry strictness, stops and exits around those baselines (no recompile).

It adds robust risk controls, volatility exits, a hybrid trailing system (Donchian + Chandelier), break-even hop, scale-out, session & daily guards, and a lightweight policy layer (“Bandit”) that can switch between sensible trailing/ADX policies automatically.

 Key Features

         3-EMA Trend Engine (Fast/Mid/Slow) with optional slope check and pullback confirmation

  • AO Baseline Snap (dual-horizon ATR percentile, smoothing + hysteresis) that adapts:
    • effective EMA periods (Fast/Mid/Slow)
    • Donchian stop/trail periods
    • ATR TP/SL multipliers
    • optional ADX threshold mapping
    • pullback target switch (Fast → Mid) based on AO percentile
  • Entry Strictness Auto (AO-driven): loose / normal / true 3-EMA zone touch
  • Pullback Confirmation Candle (default ON: green for long, red for short)
  • Regime Filters:
    • Phase Filter (ADX & ATR slopes + ATR14/ATR50 ratio)
    • Higher-TF ADX gate (configurable TF + threshold)
    • Overstretch guard (blocks exhaustion/news spikes vs ATR14)
  • Execution Guards: spread filter (absolute or ATR-relative), session window, Friday cutoff, flip-guard bars, cooldown after trade, code-134 cooldown, max open positions
  • Risk & Sizing:
    • LotMode 0 = Fixed
    • LotMode 1 = Per Balance Unit
    • LotMode 2 = True Risk % per trade (by stop distance)
    • LotMode 3 = Margin-based (legacy)
    • Margin checks, min free margin %, auto downscale to broker limits
  • TP/SL & Trailing:
    • RR-based TP or ATR-based TP
    • ATR-based SL (effective multiplier via AO)
    • Hybrid Trailing: Donchian/ATR, pure Chandelier, or Hybrid (max/min)
    • TrailOnlyAfterR (start trailing after configurable R)
    • Volatility Exit: when ATR14 collapses vs ATR50, push a hard stop (often to BE)
  • Break-Even Hop (once) and optional Scale-out
  • Equity & Daily Guards:
    • Equity guard: reduce risk or block new entries beyond DD thresholds
    • Daily loss guard in R (cumulative R for the day)
  • Quality of Life:
    • On-chart P/L label (corner, color, refresh rate)
    • CSV logging (per day or per run, throttling, cleanup)
    • Magic auto-derivation per Symbol/TF (overridable)
AO (Adaptive Optimization) – under the hood
Trend King computes ATR percentiles on two horizons, blends them, smooths with alpha and adds a hysteresis band to avoid flip-flop. That single AO percentile re-parametrizes the EA around your snapped baselines:
  • EMA periods (Fast/Mid/Slow)
  • Donchian stop & trail periods
  • ATR TP/SL multipliers
  • Pullback target switch (Fast→Mid)
  • Optional ADX threshold mapping
This yields a stable, volatility-aware behavior across pairs and timeframes without endless retuning. 📈 Recommended Use
  • Pairs: Majors & liquid crosses (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD)
  • Timeframes: M5–H1 (M15/M30 are a sweet spot)
  • Risk: 0.5–1.0% per trade (LotMode 2) or small fixed lots (0.01–0.05)
 Notable Inputs (high level)
  • Trend/Filter: Fast/Mid/Slow EMA, optional ADX, PhaseFilter, HTF ADX
  • Pullback & Stops: Mid/Zone touch, Donchian SL baseline, confirm candle
  • Execution: new-bar execution, slippage/spread guards, max concurrent
  • Risk: Risk % per trade, per-balance unit, fixed lots, margin checks
  • TP/SL/Trail: RR TP, ATR TP/SL, Donchian/ATR trail, Chandelier/Hybrid, trail-after-R
  • BE/Scale-out: BE hop (pips & R), single scale-out with fraction
  • Session/Day: hours window, Friday cutoff
  • Equity/Daily: DD thresholds for risk cut/block, daily max loss in R
  • AO: dual horizon N, smoothing alpha, hysteresis, baseline version/resnap
  • CSV/UI: CSV modes & throttling, on-chart P/L settings
Quick Start
  1. Attach to a liquid pair (e.g., EURUSD) on M15 or M30.
  2. Keep defaults, set LotMode = 2 and RiskPerTradePct = 0.5–1.0.
  3. Optionally enable UseSessionFilter and NoFridayAfter.
  4. Run forward for a week and evaluate CSV and on-chart P/L label.
 Disclaimers
No martingale, no grid. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading CFDs/FX involves risk.
作者的更多信息
Trend Range King
Frank Paetsch
专家
中文（简体）— Trend Range EA：趋势 + 均值回归的双引擎 基于 五星好评的 Trend King EA （在   H4   等高周期表现稳定），现加入 强力均值回归模块 ，在趋势与震荡两种行情中均可运作。整体为 按K线收盘驱动的稳健结构 。 亮点 双核心 ： •   趋势模块 ——以 ATR 标准化的 EMA 差 +   滞后带（Hysteresis）   + RSI（平滑切换到趋势，而非频繁翻转）。 •   震荡模块 ——价格相对 EMA 带的   ATR 偏离   + RSI 中枢；可选   吞没/内包   K 线确认。 验证/券商友好 ：仅 开盘价模式 （Open prices only）， 每根K线一次 计算；轻量代码； 无网格/马丁 、 无 DLL ，ECN 友好下单。 风险管理 ：ATR 止损/止盈，可选 ATR 移动止损/保本； 固定手数或百分比风险 ；自动魔术号；点差保护、交易时段过滤、波动尖峰防护。 易优化 ：参数清晰、步进较粗，易形成**平台区（Plateau）**而非尖峰；趋势/震荡可分别开关，便于独立优化。 周期与品种 ：适用于外汇与贵金属；趋势
Raschke 3 10 und Friends
Frank Paetsch
专家
Raschke & Friends – Multi Asset Expert Advisor (MT4) A portfolio-driven, regime-aware trading system Designed for robustness, not perfection Overview Raschke & Friends is a multi-module, multi-asset Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, built around a portfolio mindset rather than single-setup optimization. It combines several classical trading concepts — Trend, Mean Reversion, Breakout and Inside Bar — but does not attempt to make every module profitable on every symbol . Instead, the EA focuses on
Evergreen Stop Raid EA
Frank Paetsch
实用工具
Evergreen Stop Raid EA The Evergreen Stop Raid EA is a precision trading system built around one of the most powerful and reliable concepts in modern price action: liquidity sweeps , also known as stop raids . These events occur when the market intentionally pushes beyond a key support or resistance level to trigger stop-loss orders, capture liquidity, and then sharply reverse. This EA is designed to detect those reversals in real time and trade them with an intelligent, rule-based engine tha
Evergreen Pivot EA
Frank Paetsch
实用工具
Evergreen Pivot Trader EA  The Evergreen Pivot Trader EA is a clean, smart, highly adaptive trading system built around classical daily pivot levels , enhanced with modern price-action logic. It captures both: Reversal trades (fakeouts at S/R levels) Trend continuation trades (break & retest setups) This makes it extremely flexible and suitable for a wide range of market conditions. How It Works Every new trading day, the EA calculates the core pivot levels: P (Central Pivot Point) S1 / S2
hwschmidt
258
hwschmidt 2025.11.03 14:26 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Frank Paetsch
7549
来自开发人员的回复 Frank Paetsch 2025.11.03 16:24
Thanks for the feedback! Glad to know Trend King is performing well in live conditions — that’s exactly what it was built for.
Grom191986
20
Grom191986 2025.10.04 20:04 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Frank Paetsch
7549
来自开发人员的回复 Frank Paetsch 2025.10.04 22:33
Many thanks for your review and support.
Руслан Мирасов
38
Руслан Мирасов 2025.09.03 14:32 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Frank Paetsch
7549
来自开发人员的回复 Frank Paetsch 2025.09.03 16:24
Thank you very much for the evaluation and for your trust.
Arkadii Zagorulko
77489
Arkadii Zagorulko 2025.09.03 13:03 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Frank Paetsch
7549
来自开发人员的回复 Frank Paetsch 2025.09.03 14:17
Thanks so much for your review. It really means a lot to me.
br0dim
34
br0dim 2025.09.03 10:03 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Frank Paetsch
7549
来自开发人员的回复 Frank Paetsch 2025.09.03 10:30
Thank you for your purchase of Trend King EA. We’re thrilled to have you as a customer. If you need any help, just reply to this message.
回复评论