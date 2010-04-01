Pharaoh Gold is carefully designed for effective trading of gold and any currency assets with an emphasis on reducing risks and increasing potential profits. Trading is carried out by pending orders in the direction of the trend.

the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller





The advisor is able to adapt to the constantly changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of forecasting accuracy. This allows you to determine the optimal points for opening and closing positions, striving for maximum potential profit. Your long-term financial success is our priority, so the advisor is equipped with advanced deposit protection mechanisms. Using advanced risk management algorithms and customizable slippage parameters, potential losses are minimized and your capital is protected.



Key Features Pharaoh Gold:



Proven price movement patterns: identify statistically significant price patterns to determine optimal entry and exit points.



Adaptability: constantly updates algorithms based on current data to adapt to market changes and take advantage of new opportunities.



Consistent Profitability: Delivers consistent and profitable results in a variety of market conditions.



Robust Account Protection: Minimizes drawdowns and protects capital with advanced risk management features.



Versatility: Suitable for both professional traders and individual investors seeking long-term success.



Pharaoh Gold Advantages:



High Trading Accuracy: Executes trades with high accuracy, increasing trading efficiency and profit potential.



Competitive Advantage: Provides traders with the tools to confidently navigate the market and achieve consistent results.



Risk Reduction: Minimizes the impact of drawdowns and protects capital through effective risk management.



Confidence in Trading: Allows traders to enter the market with a clear understanding and strategy.



Regardless of your trading experience, Pharaoh Gold gives you the ability to trade confidently, execute trades accurately, and consistently achieve your financial goals. A unique combination of AI technologies, proven trading strategies and advanced account protection allows traders to achieve consistent success and confidently navigate the market.



Recommendations:



Recommended timeframe: Any.



Recommended backtesting method: M5 + every tick



Supported currency pairs: XAUUSD + any



Recommended settings: default settings



Key features of Pharaoh Gold:



Effective trading logic.



Advanced trading algorithm based on AI.



High-frequency trading for maximum profitable opportunities.



Fully automated: set and forget.



Intelligent financial management system.



Drawdown protection system.



Accurate entry and exit Algorithms.



Spread protection.



Profit protection system.



Drawdown reduction algorithms.



Important note:



Trading in financial markets involves risks. It is recommended to test Pharaoh Gold on a demo account before using it on a real account. Past results do not guarantee future profitability, and there is a possibility of losses.