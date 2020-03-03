Bitcoin Scalper X

Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!!

https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810

Bitcoin Scalper X - Your best assistant in trading with Bitcoin.

A fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Bitcoin currency pair.(BTCUSD)

Does not use dangerous trading methods, no grid, martingale, etc.The strategy is based on breaking through important levels. (fast scalping).

Recommendations:

  • Trading pair: Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum Deposit: 100$
  • Trading leverage : 1:100 and higher
  • Broker: Any broker with low spread 
  • VPS: Use VPS to make the EA work 24/7


How to test the advisor?

Only BTCUSD. Test the EA with default settings, but you can change the lot to a percentage of the balance.

Test the EA on the M5 timeframe.

Please note that results may vary on different brokers, I recommend testing on your broker before using


Main features:

  • Always uses stop loss / take profit.;
  • No martingale / grid / hedging etc.;
If you have any questions, you can write me a private message, I am always happy to help.

Happy trading!
推荐产品
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
专家
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
King of Trades
Renato Takahashi
专家
Let the KING trades!!! KING of TRADES  is a trading system that can be optimized according to: - Trend indicator:  Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (either in different timeframe) - Trigger system:  Fractals - Filter - trade in:  Stochastic Oscillator (values and upper and lower limits) - Stops definition:  ATR (period and long and short takeprofit and stoploss) - General:  magic number, autolot (% balance), symbol digits, max spread and max number of openned orders Default configuration on EURUSD, H1.
Gapscalper AI
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
4 (13)
专家
Gapscalper AI 是一款先进的 AI 交易算法，能够智能检测 公平价值缺口 (FVG) ，并结合传统技术分析，高精度预测价格走势。 该系统核心采用专有的强化学习模型，经过精细训练，可识别市场中的隐藏低效之处， 并利用动态交易执行策略加以利用。这种前沿方法使 EA 能够识别高概率交易机会，并精确执行交易。 与传统交易系统不同，这款智能交易顾问（EA）通过复杂的 AI 架构处理多维市场数据， 发现价格走势、波动性和流动性动态之间的复杂关系。其高度可定制的风险管理框架使其成为 Prop Firm 交易 以及高性能散户账户的理想选择。 注意：此为 限量优惠 ：仅限 10 份中的 1 份 ，当前价格出售。下一个价格： $599 此 EA 的价格将快速上涨，以限制使用该系统交易的用户数量。 实时信号： 查看实时信号 官方社区群聊： 加入我们的社区 安装手册: 阅读安装手册 重要提示： 购买产品后，请通过私信（PM）直接联系我们，以获取更多信息。 功能特点 FVG 检测与可视化： 自动识别 公平价值缺口 (FVG) ，并直接在图表上显示， 提供清晰的交易机会洞察。 追踪挂单： 使用动态挂
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
专家
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Nexus Trading Pro IA
Ronaldo Castor Da Silva
专家
NEXUS TRADING PRO IA - Sistema Profissional de Trading com IA Versão 4.71 | Compatível com TODOS os Ativos e Corretoras MT5 O QUE VOCÊ ESTÁ COMPRANDO Este NÃO é só um robô. É um sistema completo 3 em 1: 1. ROBÔ INTELIGENTE → Negocie automaticamente com IA 2. PAINEL OPERACIONAL → 26 botões para manual de negociação profissional 3. PAINEL DE INFORMAÇÕES → Monitoramento em tempo real de mais de 25 métricas RESULTADO: Você pode operar 100% automatizado, 100% manual OU combinando os do
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
专家
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
Sakhid Ngabduloh
专家
Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
专家
Nexus Stock Trader   Live Signal   ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:  Nexus Community Public Chat About Nexus Stock Trader: Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. The strategy will attempt to ride the long term multi-week trends of the largest market cap stocks in the US market. The EA limits risk by a tight but effective trailing stop. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, I
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
专家
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Gold Heaven
Hiroaki Mitsuta
专家
*self-introduction Hey guy's, myname is Hiroaki Mitstuda. I'm one hundred milione trader. and finace wizard class engineer. I was also interviewed as an investor. https://youtu.be/5Tx9bZrdQtA?si=_JOLnWeBVaDQpTzN Advisor's advantages: Expert Advisor trades during testing fully correspond to the trades in real trading, which is very important.  Does not use parasitic strategies.  Suitable for   PROP FIRMS   ( Works automatically with just one button switch).  Suitable for both beginners and prof
AuricSkeeter
Ioannidis Alexandre Anatolevitch
专家
AuricSkeeter - Professional Breakout EA Fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies and trades breakout opportunities using custom indicator. No external indicators required - everything is built-in for maximum performance and reliability. KEY FEATURES Smart Breakout Detection - Automatically identifies significant highs and lows, placing pending orders at optimal levels Built-in News Filter - Protects your trades during high-impact economic events using the MQL5 Economic Calendar Advanced Ri
MACD all
Cristian Alexander Aravena Danin
专家
MACD ALL is a project where i want to create an EA that can trade every strategy of the MACD indicator, an EA where you can customize every aspect of the trades, such as using filters for the entry signal, the stoploss placement, risk management, trail stoploss, etc. currently working on: Making a news filter. It works on any symbol , but in the developing of the EA i encountered some profitable setups that look promising, on the US100 symbol and the US500 symbol, both using the 4H timeframe, I
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
专家
Maximum Infinity Pro – MT5 高级网格 EA Maximum Infinity Pro 是一款专业级的智能交易系统 (EA)，专为 MetaTrader 5 设计，它将先进的网格交易逻辑与强大的风险管理以及自适应的入场/出场策略相结合。这款 EA 既适合希望获得可靠、灵活且全自动交易解决方案的初学者，也适合经验丰富的交易者。 主要特点 智能网格系统 (Smart Grid System): 通过动态手数调整和网格间距，自动管理买入/卖出网格，以在各种市场条件下实现最佳性能。 自适应入场逻辑 (Adaptive Entry Logic): 使用多种指标和过滤器来识别高概率的交易入场点，减少不必要的交易并提高胜率。 整体盈利平仓与追踪止损 (Basket Take Profit & Trailing): 当达到目标利润时关闭所有网格仓位，或在强劲趋势中使用追踪止损逻辑以最大化收益。 暂停交易与新闻过滤 (Cutoff & News Filter): 在高影响新闻、NFP (非农就业数据) 发布期间或达到每日盈利目标时自动暂停交易，以保护您的资金。 Telegram
Bot DayLong Completo
VINI INVEST
专家
️ SOBRE A ESTRATÉGIA ‍ O robô DayLong foi programado a partir da estratégia desenvolvida pelo engenheiro Vinicius Reis após anos de trading, centenas de alunos formados e milhares de horas operando. Eles utilizam em sua fórmula alguns indicadores e osciladores parametrizados de maneira a prever os pontos explosivos de início de tendência do índice futuro brasileiro.  Com seus parâmetros otimizados pelo histórico de movimentação do ativo, foram configurados para entrar em trades
US500 Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
专家
Your Automated Edge for Consistent Trading Success Tired of emotional trading decisions and inconsistent results? Master the US500 (US S&P 500 Index) with a professional-grade trading robot built for the discipline and consistency required for long-term market success. Get started for just $34/month. License: 20 Devices & Unlimited Accounts.  US500 Pulse is not just another EA. It's a comprehensive, trend-following trading system designed to navigate the fast-paced US500 market with a primary
EA Universe MT5
Sergey Batudayev
专家
宇宙   交易顾问   是一款适用于 MT5 的交易机器人，其功能包括根据以下指标进行交易： MACD CCI 西太平洋 AO 随机 势头 德马克 可以在顾问的内部设置中选择交易指标。 H1 顾问的工作时间范围，但它也可以用于较年轻的 TF，这将分别增加交易数量、盈利能力和风险。 推荐交易对EURUSD、GBPCAD、EURCAD等平盘对。 Universe Expert Advisor 的优势 基本上，大多数交易都会在一小时内完成，很少有交易需要等待一天以上，这样您就不会因为使用顾问而感到情绪压力。 根据1.5个月间隔内的真实交易数据，该EA的盈利系数高达4.13，恢复系数高达15.77（屏幕截图2）。在2022年1月至2022年12月的一年间隔内进行回测时，该顾问显示平均每月盈利约为5%，最大回撤为24%。此EA使用平均法，您可以自行设置最终风险，按净值设置边际风险，或通过限制交易的最大持续时间来平仓。在我的交易中，我会根据预测的市场走势，在回撤增加时追加资金，您也可以这样做，但您必须清楚地了解自己在做什么以及承担的风险，最终的风险始终由您承担，所以不要贪婪，有时最好是止损并继续交
B3 Stock Stryker
Thyago Sousa Mendes
专家
The Stryker Robot was developed for day trade operations in Brazil stock market. It is a strategy that allows configuring the financial risk for each operation as well as the maximum number of operations open simultaneously.  For each stock to be operated, the robot must be added to the corresponding graph. In this case, the same magic number must be kept for everyone.  Keeping the same magic number, you can also choose the maximum number of positions that will be opened among all the chosen
Make Your Own EA for MT5
Bruno Souza
专家
ENJOY THE LAUNCH PROMOTION WITH SUPER DISCOUNT For a complete description of all parameters and EA, check out the article I created:  Make Your Own EA - Main Description :  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/732582 Sets :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67727#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=22585237 Monitoring signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/984624 The idea of this EA is to allow the user to  develop their own strategy  , since few people understand programming. The oper
Disruptor Gold EA
Hanna Hryshchenko
专家
那一天改变了一切。 一切开始得很平静——拿铁、欧洲咖啡馆、新鲜糕点的香味。然后他出现了：优雅、匆忙，钻进一辆时尚的车。什么东西掉了下来——一个U盘。 它并不普通。沉甸甸的，刻着“R.D.”。我按响门铃，无人回应。我把它放进包里，心里有种预感：故事还没完。 机场时我想起它。飞机上打开，里面一个文件夹： alpha_1803 。大多数是我看不懂的代码，但有一个图表文件，线条顺滑，节奏稳定——仿佛有某种模式。 我把它展示给我的丈夫，他是程序员。他立刻看出了门道。这不是偶然。 R.D. 消失了，但留下了线索。 我们决定追寻它。 Disruptor EA 简介 源于一次真实发现的算法交易系统 —— 从被遗忘的代码中提取出的隐藏结构。 Disruptor EA 是一个专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 设计的网格策略EA。 目前仅适用于黄金，其他品种未来可能支持。 主要特点 交易品种： 仅限 XAUUSD 时间周期： 任意（建议 M1/M2） 策略类型： 网格交易 独特的加仓逻辑是该EA的核心亮点。 止损： 不设止损，风险通过资金控制 目标设置： 可自定义日/周/月目标，达成后暂停交易 新闻过滤器：
DYJ BoS EA
Daying Cao
专家
DYJ BoS EA 使用 DYJ BoS 指标作为识别市场结构趋势变化的基本策略。 一旦上升和下降趋势线突破这些UN或DN线，相应的品种将自动从市场上开仓。 通常，为了提高关闭准确性，建议不设置止损和止盈，结束位置一般在相同方向的下一个突破点位置 关闭 ，或者是在反方向的突破点关闭 当您获得某个品种 足够 交易的经验时，你可以使用SL=7*TP的比率， 对于外汇交易品种，设置TP=500（5美元/最小交易量）和SL=3500（35美元/最小贸易量）；每单位点数。 对于 Volatility 75 Index ，设置TP=500000（5美元/最小交易量）和SL=3500000（35美元/最小贸易量）；每单位点数。 对于Boom 1000 Index，设置TP=30美元/最小交易量 和 SL=30美元/最小交易量； DYJ BoS EA适用于各种图表周期。 参数模版请参考截图红色方块内设置。 参数可以优化，或者用此模版继续优化 其他品种 参数。 参数 InpUseLanguage  =  English -- Use Language InpVolume = 0.01 --   V
Crown EA MT5
Ismael Nayif Ismael Ismael
专家
Crown Trading Crown, Expert Advisors for Meta Trader 5    Ultra Global Invest Hub       Crown AI is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes       use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to           learn which indicators are most r
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
专家
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
The Eternal Phoenix
Xian Qin Ceng
专家
全新的，更强大的XAU EA，使用一种前所未有的方法，XAUUSD，XAUEUR/XAUGBP/XAUCHF/XAUJPY/XAUAUD都可以使用它。这是本人在XAU上最好的作品。 很多人喜欢XAUUSD的交易，我也不例外，在积累了一些交易经验之后，经过努力，我制作了这个EA专门用来交易所有与XAU有关的品种。其中我最推荐XAUUSD、XAUJPY、XAUCHF在一起组合。 信号展示与讨论群: 如果你不知如何设置参数或者有其他任何疑问，请点击这里:   Click here 使用onechart,一个图表交易多个货币对时，请保持左侧报价显示所有货币对 一次一单，每个交易订单都有止损止盈。没有马丁，没有网格。在好的年份里，EA会持续增长。当然，也会遇到坏时候。不过坏日子通常不会太久。让我们一起对未来抱有美好期待。 EA的特点: 内置两种优秀的交易方法，买一个EA等于得到两个EA。 使用动态小额止损和动态止盈，内置多种平仓方法，快速平仓，保护利润。 每次只交易一对。没有马丁，没有网格。 只需要一个图表，就可以加载所有货币对。 持仓时间平均在2小时左右。 只需要调大FuHeZhi这个关键性
BASTET19z
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
专家
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +125.52% profit, 20.75% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/me
R1 Deep Seek EA
Canberk Dogan Denizli
专家
R1 Deep Seek EA - The Ultimate Precision Trading Solution! If you are searching for a highly efficient, consistent, and sustainable trading approach in the Forex market, combined with an advanced mathematically-driven averaging system, then R1 Deep Seek EA is the perfect solution for you! What Makes R1 Deep Seek EA Unique? R1 Deep Seek EA is designed with an intelligent strategy that executes precise and calculated trades. It places multiple buy and sell orders at predetermined intervals around
Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
专家
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
PeakFlow
Andre Cavalcante Tavares
专家
EA PeakFlow AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your profits based on the powerful High Low indicator. Developed with Artificial Intelligence algorithms and highly optimized parameters, this EA offers a precise and efficient approach to automated trading in the financial market. Key Features High Low Strategy: Leverage critical market levels for optimized entry and exit points. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Protects profits while minimizing risks in real-time. Artificial In
Supply Demand Brake Out
Domantas Juodenis
专家
Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
Golden Trader IA
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
专家
Golden Trader AI — Professional Expert Advisor for Forex, Metals, Stock Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. Golden Trader AI is an advanced algorithmic system designed for traders seeking real diversification, stability, and precision across multiple markets simultaneously. Built on a professional multi-asset architecture, this EA independently analyzes the behavior of each instrument—Forex, Metals, Stock Indices, and Cryptocurrencies—and seeks only high-quality, high-probability trades . Unlike t
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (84)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略： 定制输入参数以适合您的独特目标。 轻松风险管理： 只需简单选择每笔交易的风险百分比，即可优先保障您
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.86 (42)
专家
首次在此平台上 | 一个了解市场的EA 这是该平台上首个使用 Deep Seek 全部功能的专家顾问（EA）。 结合 Dynamic Reversal Zoning 策略，创建了一个不仅能识别市场动态，更能理解市场行为的系统。 实时信号 __________     设置 时间周期： H1 杠杆： 最低 1:30 入金： 至少 $200 交易品种： XAUUSD 经纪商： 不限 Deep Seek 与反转策略的结合是全新的——这正是它特别吸引人的地方。如果你正在寻找新的交易方式， 不要错过这个EA。它是这里第一个此类系统，可能也是自动化交易的新方向的开始。 与其依赖固定模式或预设策略，不如采用此EA的自适应方式。它能识别并理解  市场变化 – 并据此进行调整。  专注于反转区域和压力分析，它远比传统工具更深入。 Deep Seek 简介 Deep Seek 是一个基于先进数据结构的现代分析模型。 它实时扫描市场，识别模式，评估波动性，并洞察传统指标忽视的部分 。 Deep Seek 在以下方面表现尤为出色： 评估市场强弱 识别过渡区域 适应市场阶段变化 AI 系统 交易能力
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
专家
AxonShift — 具有自适应执行逻辑的算法交易系统 AxonShift 是一款专为 XAUUSD 在 H1 时间周期上开发和优化的自动化交易算法。该系统采用模块化结构，通过分析短期价格动态与中期趋势脉冲的结合来理解市场行为。它避免了对市场噪音的过度反应，不依赖高频操作，而是聚焦于在特定结构条件触发下的可控交易周期。 每一笔交易都基于预设的场景逻辑进行触发，依赖于内部筛选器、价格阈值与波动性上下文。AxonShift 不使用马丁策略、网格系统或仓位加倍方法，从而确保在不同市场条件下执行行为的可预期性和一致性。 该系统在每笔交易中都采用固定的止损（Stop Loss）与止盈（Take Profit）水平，从而维持明确的风险管理框架。此结构使其能够适用于支持市场执行的经纪商，并允许在明确定义的资本模型下部署。AxonShift 的执行机制稳定且不依赖外部指标或随机行为。 系统不依赖新闻事件、外部数据源或概率预测。其核心方法建立在黄金市场特有的行为模式上，包括局部波动区域、方向性微型突破以及短周期内的价格响应。开发过程中特别考虑了 XAUUSD 的非对称波动性与日内流动性节奏。 实盘信号
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比特币 EA？ 掌握不可预
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝 (
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.43 (7)
专家
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 我们有史以来最先进的 EA 版本，完全重构，集成了 人工智能决策 、 多AI投票 和 动态交易逻辑 。 现在它不仅适用于 XAUUSD（黄金） M1，还全面支持 BTCUSD 和 ETHUSD ，具有高频入场、智能风险管理和完全适应性。 该 EA 结合了通过 OpenRouter 连接的免费AI 与高级过滤器，可在任何市场条件下实现精准交易。 交互式手册 V10.1 和预设: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 公开频道 (含实时信号):   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 主要升级: BTCUSD 和 ETHUSD 的完整集成 在 V10.1 中，EA 不再局限于黄金 (XAUUSD)。它现在提供 对 BTCUSD 和 ETHUSD 的完整集成 ，包括预设、优化的手数管理和基于 AI 的决策逻辑。 这使得交易加密货币对时，可以享受与黄金相同的高级功能：多AI投票、动态风险管理
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.44 (27)
专家
Aria Connector EA – V4 (学习机器 + XGBoost学习模型 +112个付费和免费AI + 投票系统 + 外部和可编辑提示) 注意：如果你是中国用户，在购买之前必须确保你能够连接到 YouTube 来观看英文安装视频，并在 YouTube 上启用中文字幕。 你还必须具备使用 VPN 的条件，把 IP 设置在其他国家，这样才能自由地使用 ARIA。 虽然市场上大多数EA声称使用"AI"或"神经网络"，但实际上只运行基本脚本， Aria Connector EA V4 重新定义了真正AI驱动交易的含义。 这不是理论，不是营销炒作，这是您的MetaTrader 5平台与112个真实AI模型之间的直接、可验证连接，结合下一代XGBoost引擎、可编辑提示和多AI投票系统。 从第一天开始，Aria就被设计为一个透明、不断发展的生态系统：首先是直接的GPT连接，然后是自动化，接着是策略审计。 现在，在V4中，Aria成为了真正的学习机器 ，能够适应市场条件，实时优化您的策略，并让您通过外部、可编辑的提示完全定制其智能。 通过分析超过 60,000笔实时交易 ，独特的
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
专家
黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4.25 (8)
专家
价格: 606$ -> 808$ 操作手册:  Manual ENEA mt5 – 状态切换 + GPT5 与隐马尔可夫模型 (HMM) ENEA mt5 是一款先进的全自动交易算法，将人工智能（ChatGPT-5）的强大能力与隐马尔可夫模型 (HMM) 的精确统计分析相结合。它能够实时监控市场，即使是复杂且难以察觉的市场状态（状态模式）也能识别，并根据当前市场情况动态调整交易策略。目标非常明确：在每一种市场阶段 - 无论是趋势、震荡还是高波动 - 都部署最佳交易逻辑，以充分利用机会并有效控制风险。 主要功能： 实时状态检测 ：趋势、震荡、波动和平稳阶段 动态策略切换   取决于市场状态 AI 模型 GPT5   (HMM) 从历史数据中进行无监督学习 自动启用 TP 和 SL 调整 支持 M30 时间周期，基于 XAUUSD 隐马尔可夫模型 (HMM) 如何工作？ 隐马尔可夫模型 (HMM) 是一种统计模型，假设系统（例如金融市场）在不可见（隐藏）的状态之间变化。 这些状态（如上升趋势、下降趋势）不可直接观察，但会影响可测量的变量，例如价格、成交量或波动率。 HMM 使
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
专家
AI MAP 交易系统 AI MAP 交易系统 AI MAP 是一款自动化智能顾问，旨在分析市场状况并基于算法逻辑执行交易。该系统利用多层分析框架来评估价格走势、交易量和市场情绪，无需人工干预。 实时监控（+ 3个月）    || 聊天群组    系统架构 EA 集成了专门的处理模块来处理不同的市场方面： 实时价格走势和交易量分析 新闻情绪和经济日历整合 技术指标综合 风险评估和波动性预测 支撑位和阻力位映射 交易策略 该系统通过根据账户净值和当前市场状况自动调整交易规模来管理持仓。它采用动态止损机制和获利策略来维持风险参数。只有当多个分析模块对市场方向达成一致时才会执行交易。 主要特点 基于账户净值的自动持仓规模计算。 具有经济新闻过滤的市场分析。 动态利润目标和止损调整。 周末持仓保护功能。 多时间框架分析。 推荐货币对 该系统针对具有足够波动性的货币对进行了优化，包括： 主要货币对和交叉盘： GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY 贵金属： XAUUSD（黄金） 账户建议 保守型： 最低余额 $500（建议 $1,000） 时间框架 H
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
专家
AIQ 版本 5.0 - 通过机构架构实现自主智能 从基于规则的自动化演变为真正的自主智能代表了算法交易的自然进步。十多年前机构量化交易台开始探索的内容已经成熟为实际实施。AIQ 版本 5.0 体现了这种成熟：复杂的多模型 AI 分析、独立验证架构，以及通过广泛的生产部署而完善的持续学习系统。 这不是添加了 AI 功能的自动化。这是从基础构建的自主智能，基于多年研究机构交易台如何构建决策验证、管理运营可靠性和实施自适应学习系统。版本 5.0 代表了这种开发方法的顶峰。 版本 5.0 提供超过 300+ AI 模型的访问，包括 55+ 免费集成模型、提供独立验证的双重 AI 分析师和风险管理器角色、具有自动故障转移的主辅 API 架构确保零停机运行、专有的 Sacred Phi 仓位管理系统，以及随市场条件持续演化的高级神经网络权重训练。系统以 10 倍速度执行增强型网络搜索以获取实时市场情报，同时在多个时间框架内执行机构级分析。 基于多年完善的进化增强： 300+ AI 模型生态系统，含 55+ 免费选项： 直接 API 集成机构级提供商，包括 DeepSeek R1、OpenAI
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易  XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
专家
Mean Machine GPT 版本 11.0 - 机构智能与专业交易的结合 自从我们率先在算法交易中实现真正的AI集成以来,我们通过多个市场周期、经济体制和技术演变完善了这种方法。最初作为我们的信念开始,即适应性机器学习代表量化交易的自然进步,已成为行业方向。版本11.0标志着我们迄今为止最复杂的实施。 这不是作为营销术语的AI。这是以机构严谨性应用于专业交易策略的计算智能,通过多年在不同市场条件下的生产部署而完善。支持版本11.0的基础设施代表了在适应性仓位管理、多模型共识系统和神经网络权重优化方面持续研发的高潮。 版本11.0提供超过300+个AI模型的访问,包括55+个免费集成模型、专业的均值回归和趋势跟踪策略、专有的Sacred Phi仓位管理系统、增强的神经网络权重训练,以及经验丰富的从业者继续发现的架构能力。系统以10倍速度执行增强的网络搜索以获取实时市场情报,监控突发新闻、经济事件和情绪,同时执行针对低波动性交易时段优化的复杂多策略方法。 关键演化增强: 300+个AI模型生态系统,包含55+个免费选项: 与机构级提供商直接API集成,包括OpenAI、Anthro
作者的更多信息
Gold Scalper Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold Scalper Super is an easy-to-use trading system. The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system on the M1 time frame, as well as part of your existing trading system. Bonus: when purchasing an indicator, Trend Arrow Super is provided free of charge, write to us after purchase. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redr
System Trend Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 System Trend Pro - This is the best trend trading indicator!!! The indicator no repaint!!!  The indicator has   MTF   mode, which adds confidence to trading on the trend (   no repaint   ). How to trade? Everything is very simple, we wait for the first signal (big arrow), then wait for the second signal (small arrow) and enter the market in the direction of the arrow. (See screens 1 and 2.) Exit on
Trend Arrow Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Arrow Super The indicator not repaint or change its data. A professional, yet very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals. Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations. Buy signal: Arrow + Histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy. Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram o
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely known strategies among traders: the Breakout Strategy! This indicator produces crystal clear buy and sell signals based on breakouts of key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it uses advanced calculations to accurately confirm the breakout! When a breakout occurs, you rec
System Super Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 System Super Trend: Your personal all-inclusive strategy The indicator no repaint!!!  System Super Trend -  is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for Forex and cryptocurrencies. The indicator can be used as a standalone system, as well as part of your existing trading system. How does System Super Trend work? We have 3 options for trading with our indicator. Global Si
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
Gold SniperX
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold SniperX - Your best assistant in gold trading. Fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Gold (XAUUSD) M1 currency pair The strategy is based on breaking through important levels (fast scalping) Does not use dangerous trading methods, no grids, martingales, etc. This is a real trading algorithm - The results of this are a very stable growth cu
Signal Trend Super
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Signal Trend Super Indicator of accurate market entry. Very good entry indicator for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   and    Professional Trade Arrow The indicator does not redraw and does not change its data. Wait until the candle closes. Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram
FREE
Binary Reverse
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 This is a powerful system for binary options and intraday trading. The indicator neither repaints, nor changes its readings. Binary Reverse is designed to determine the points where the price reverses. The indicator fixes both reversals and roll-backs considerably expanding your analytical capabilities. It not only clearly shows correction and reversal points, but also tracks the overall trend dynam
Professional Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Professional Scalper EA - Safe and stable. Parameters: *Lot-Sizing Method Fixed Lot  - a fixed lot will always be used for the initial trade; Low Risk 20% annual - Intelligent lot size calculation based on account balance to generate approximately 20% annualized return; Mid Risk 40% annual -  Intelligent lot size calculation based on account funds to generate approximately 40% annualized return; S
Global Parabolic MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Global Parabolic MT4 Indicator for scalping on M1-M5. A very good indicator for your trading system, it can be used as a standalone trading system, I recommend using it together with - System Trend Pro The indicator does not repaint and does not change its data. Settings: Change the FILTER parameter for accurate market entries. Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in p
Gold Level MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold Level MT4 A great helper for trading Gold. Levels do not repaint and do not change their data We recommend using it with the indicator - Professional Trade Arrow Levels are built every day, so you will trade every day with the indicator. Gold Level. Price markups are shown on the chart, after reaching TP1 or SL1, close half of the position, and the rest is transferred to breakeven. Any quest
AMS Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 AMS Scalper An excellent indicator for the entry point into the market; we use indicator signals only according to the trend. Settings: Range - 50 (range size for signal search.) Maximum candles Back - 3 (after how many candles to set a signal) P.S. For the signal to appear on the zero candle, set 0. We recommend a trend indicator -   Quantum Entry PRO Still have questions? do you need help
Professional Trade Arrow
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Professional Trade Arrow   Non-repaint  MT4 technical indicator. works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe  the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator Aqua arrow look for selling opportunities Crimson arrow look for buying opportunities.  wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades. Settings: Key value - 3.0 ( This
Scalper Box MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Scalper Box MT4 Fully ready strategy for trading on all markets (Stocks, Futures, Forex and Cryptocurrencies). Indicator signals are not repaint!!! How to trade? Wait for a signal from the indicator Scalper Box MT4 (blue arrow - buy, red arrow - sell). After the signal we immediately enter the market, SL set behind the formed box. Using trend filter indicator and template Recommended timeframe
Gold ELF M1
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold ELF M1  - is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD).  It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets.  The Gold ELF M1 Expert Advisor simplifies this experience with automated, well-designed trading strategies. Set files:    GoldELF_Hedging_Impuls 
Buy Sell Storm MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Buy Sell Storm Professional indicator for trading on financial markets, designed for   MT5 platform . Trading on the indicator is very simple,   Blue arrow to buy ,   Red arrow to sell. Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 The indicator does not redraw and does not change its values. ( see the video of the EA on the indicator). In the default settings the   Period   para
Quantum Entry MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Top Quantum Entry MT4 indicator that gives signals to enter trades. Perfect entry points for currencies, cryptocurrency, metals, stocks and indices. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appears, it does not disappear anymore! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy.
Scalper M1 ELF
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
Scalper M1 ELF is an expert advisor designed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets. Scalper M1 ELF EA simplifies this experience with automatic, well-thought-out trading strategies. Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe M1   Capital min.
EA MacDuck
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
MacDuck is an advanced trading system that combines multiple indicators. Its key feature is precise entry point control, which allows the system to demonstrate excellent results even in difficult market conditions. MacDuck offers multiple trading opportunities, is not sensitive to spreads and ensures precise execution of each trade, thanks to strict entry point management. The strategy has proven its effectiveness on real accounts. Regardless of whether you are a beginner or an experienced trad
Smart Level Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Smart Level Pro is a very powerful indicator based on the concept of order blocks and set entries with the right fvg and breakouts to create a very good entry level like a professional trader. Very easy to use interface and easy to enter on buy and sell signals. The indicator does not repaint and does not change its data! Works best on M5-M15 timeframe for gold, bitcoin and currency pairs. 4-5 deals
Gold Trend Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! How to use the indicator! If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for the signal from the indicator and enter
Bomb Signal
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Bomb Signal is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately predicts movements, Bomb Signal is your ally. How does this work: This indicator combines three different methods – volume analysis, candlestick closing and symmetrical trend – to detect and signal buying and selling opportunities. B
GoldingBot
Aleksandr Makarov
专家
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 GoldingBot  - is an expert advisor developed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets. GoldingBot Advisor makes this experience easier with automated, well-thought-out trading strategies. Manual and setup files: Contact me after purch
Golding Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Golding Trend: 100% does not repaint its signals. Designed specifically for Gold GOLD/XAUUSD Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Golding Trend is designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately predicts movements, Golding Trend is your ally. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the a
Arrow Candle
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Arrow Candle   - These are colored candles that show the trend based on volume and trend slope. This indicator will show you the color change on the next bar of the confirmation candle. Blue candles = possible buy (volume is increasing), Red candles = bullish weakness (volume is decreasing) possible sell. Arrow Candle is optimized for trading in any market and can be used in trending and non-trending
Sniper System
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Sniper System Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator 100% does not repaint All screenshots were taken at the time of publication (no adjustment to history!) If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator
System GoldCrazy
Aleksandr Makarov
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Greetings to all investors and traders! I am proud to present my new development System GoldCrazy This is the best indicator for gold and crypto trading The indicator 100% does not repaint and does not change its signals. The indicator is suitable for absolutely everyone, both professional traders and beginners. How to trade? It's very simple, you can trade by the arrow Blue arrow - buy, red - sell
M1 Golding
Aleksandr Makarov
3.67 (3)
指标
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 M1 Golding  —  This is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for the M1-M5 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system, as well as as part of your existing trading system. Bonus: When you buy the indicator, you get a gift - Trend Arrow Super I also provide an additional trend filter indicator absolutely free of charge - Filter The combination of th
筛选:
无评论
回复评论