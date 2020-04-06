Quantum Multicurrency AI Trading BOT MT4

Quantum Multicurrency AI Robot MT4 is a powerful automated trading expert advisor designed for diverse currency pair trading using intelligent decision-making algorithms. It operates with precision across multiple forex instruments, making it an ideal solution for traders who seek consistent performance in volatile markets.

This EA is engineered to analyze various market conditions using advanced logic to determine optimal entry and exit points. It supports fixed lot size trading with adjustable risk parameters, dynamic take profit and stop loss levels, and multi-symbol pair selection for flexibility. The robot is capable of identifying potential trades across major currency pairs including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, and CHF.

Quantum Multicurrency AI Robot MT4 includes features for:

  • Multi-currency support with selective pair input

  • Adjustable trading parameters such as lot size, stop loss, and take profit

  • Configurable timeframes to align with various trading strategies

  • Intelligent trade management to minimize drawdown and optimize profitability

  • Safe mode logic to control risk exposure

Suitable for traders of all levels, the EA performs efficiently on M15 to H1 timeframes and adapts to trending and ranging markets. It is highly customizable, allowing users to configure key inputs according to their strategy preferences and risk appetite.

Developed by Vyom Tekriwal, this EA reflects professional-grade coding standards and performance optimization, ensuring compliance with MetaTrader 4 platform requirements.



Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.77 (43)
专家
Trend Ai EA 旨在与 Trend Ai 指标配合使用，该指标会结合趋势识别、可操作的入场点和反转警报，自行进行市场分析，并自动接收指标的所有信号！该 EA 包含一系列完全可调的外部参数，允许交易者根据自己的选择定制 EA。 一旦出现绿点，EA 就会准备买入交易。一旦出现蓝色箭头确认上涨趋势，EA 就会在下一个 K 线下单买入。如果市场反转，EA 将采用网格和马丁格尔策略管理一系列交易。如果出现相反信号，并且图表上出现红点，EA 将准备卖出；一旦出现红色箭头，EA 就会在下一个 K 线下单卖出，并采用网格和马丁格尔策略管理一系列交易。 交易对和时间范围： 此 EA 适用于所有上市资产、期货、股票、外汇、商品、加密货币或指数。它适用于 xauusd 或主要货币对，例如 eurusd、gbpusd、usdcad、audusd、audcad、nzdcad、nzdusd，在 m15 或更高时间框架（例如 H1）上可获得更高的准确性。 --------------------------------------------------------------------------
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
专家
2025 年最强自动化交易策略之一 我们将 2025 年最强大的人工交易策略之一，成功转换为一个 完全自动化的交易专家（Expert Advisor） ，该系统基于 TMA（三角移动平均线）与 CG 交易逻辑 构建。 该 EA 专为 高精度入场、智能挂单以及严格的风险控制 而设计，适用于 所有外汇货币对以及黄金（XAUUSD） 仅剩最后一个版本，价格为550美元。之后价格将上涨至650美元和750美元，最终价格为1200美元。 实时信号 >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   点击 本系统在 点差低于 10 点的 ECN 账户 上表现最佳，可确保挂单执行精准并减少滑点。 只需加载到图表中，按照您的风险偏好进行设置，即可享受专业级自动化交易体验。  核心功能 适用于 所有外汇货币对及黄金（XAUUSD） 5 min   SET FILE 采用挂单交易策略（Buy Stop / Sell Stop） 挂单智能跟随价格移动 支持反向交易模式 内置自动资金管理（Auto Lot） 交易时间过滤与均线过滤 连续交易次数限制 高级持仓追踪止
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
专家
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
专家
深度学习重塑黄金交易,智能化助手如园丁般打理交易花园。"黄金花园"EA采用 深度学习智能技术,20年数据训练,大幅提升策略表现。有了它,交易更轻松智能,让我们携手开启智能化时代,将交易变成幸福花园。这将是专属你的Gold Garden Steward 。  MT5 版本 : Gold Garden MT5 618大促，限时优惠200$ 目前有EA试用活动，购买后联系我们可获得“TrendMaster FX”或“AI TradingVision GPX”的使用权限。如需了解详情，请联系我们。 风险设置： 默认为中等风险，ea有多个风险设置，安全可控。谨慎的朋友可以从低风险值开始熟悉使用。 购买后： 用户手册：   点击查看手册 建议给我们发私信以获取最新注意事项或提示。 安全且稳定的EA： 我们的EA不使用网格或加倍策略。每个订单都有止损。采用小手数大波动策略，轻松应对新闻行情，尽可能减少账号的风险。安全且高效。 致力于持续改进： 我们致力于不断优化和增强我们的 EA，以提供最佳的交易体验。选择我们的专家顾问意味着您投资于一个拥有专门研究和开发支持的产品。性能在未来将趋势提升。 关于反
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
专家
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
专家
ChatGPT Turbo 人工智能驱动技术 Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD 和 XAUUSD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验卓越不凡。 加入我们拥有超过 6000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT5 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可以保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
专家
智能交易系统是一个旨在恢复无利可图头寸的系统。 作者的算法锁定了一个亏损仓位，将其拆分为多个独立的部分，并分别平仓。简单的设置、在回撤的情况下延迟启动、锁定、禁用其他 EA 交易、使用趋势过滤进行平均以及部分关闭亏损头寸都内置在一个工具中。 与仅在整个组中关闭订单的网格策略相比，使用部分关闭损失可以让您以较低的存款负载减少损失，从而确保更安全地处理损失。 如何恢复订单： 1 EA 关闭所选工具的其他窗口以关闭无利可图的 EA（可选）。 2 EA 重置所有已处理订单的止盈和止损水平，并删除具有相应标识符的挂单。 3 EA 关闭所有已处理的盈利订单，以便使用其利润来弥补部分非盈利订单并减少总头寸量（可选）。 4 EA 通过打开锁定订单来锁定亏损头寸。 5 然后，通过打开恢复订单，它开始通过部分关闭不盈利的订单来减少损失。 6 当部分关闭时，算法首先恢复定位最不成功的订单，或者最接近盈利的无利润订单。每个无利可图的订单都分为许多部分，顾问分别关闭每个部分。恢复订单以小量开仓，以免大幅增加入金负担 包含注释、设置和测试说明的完整输入设置列表  ->   这里  MT5 版本 ->   这里
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
专家
更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损（Stop Loss），并遵循“一次信号，只开
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
专家
ICMarkets 实盘信号： 点击这里 该 EA 目前以早期阶段价格推出。随着销售数量的增加，价格将逐步上调，并且永不降价。越早购买，价格优势越明显。 要成功使用 KT Gold Drift EA，你需要做什么？ 耐心。纪律。时间。 KT Gold Drift EA 基于专业交易员和私人基金管理人长期使用的真实交易方法构建。它的核心优势不在于短期刺激或快速收益，而在于长期、可持续的稳定表现。 该 EA 适合长期运行。建议至少连续运行一年，以真正体现其交易潜力。与专业交易一样，过程中可能会出现亏损的星期，甚至亏损的月份，这是完全正常的现象。真正重要的是长期累计的整体表现。 许多网格或马丁系统在初期可能表现出快速盈利，但几乎最终都会导致账户爆仓。本 EA 的设计目标正是避免这种风险，专注于稳健、可控的长期增长。 介绍 KT Gold Drift EA 是一款专业构建、即装即用的自动交易系统，专为黄金（XAUUSD）H4 周期设计。 该 EA 使用 100% 建模质量的 Dukascopy 历史数据开发，并在多种市场环境下进行了严格的稳健性和压力测试。 历史行情被划分为不同的市场状态，每
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
专家
仅剩 1/5 份以该价格出售 ---> 后续价格250$ // MT5版本 Gold King AI 采用 TensorTrade 开发，这是一个专为构建、训练、评估和部署基于强化学习的 robust 交易算法而设计的开源 Python 框架。 该算法在纽约交易时段运行。经过数小时的市场分析以识别潜在机会后，它会设置待执行订单，当价格触及这些水平时自动执行。这将迅速触发跟踪止盈以锁定收益。它还拥有名为“智能恢复”的第二策略，该策略在亏损交易后激活。该策略通过执行稍大订单来弥补部分损失。 请注意，神经网络将每4-5个月使用最新历史数据进行训练，以保持AI的更新。 该机器人不使用诸如马丁格尔或对冲等高风险管理方法。所有交易均由跟踪止盈和止损订单保护。 实时信号 功能：   符号 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间框架 M30 最低资本 150$ 经纪商 任何，首选IC Markets 账户类型 任何，首选Raw/ECN 杠杆 1:500杠杆或更高（若杠杆低于此值请联系我) VPS 任意（若需VPS请联系我） 重要信息： 回测：回测应使用GMT+2/美国夏令时+3时区进
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
专家
“BlackCat Grid”是一款专为MetaTrader 4平台开发的自动交易顾问（智能交易系统），专注于网格交易策略。它旨在实现外汇市场的自动交易，最大限度地减少人工干预的需求。 完整列表可 在以下网址查看：https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller 工作原理 该EA会根据预设的步长和手数开立一系列订单。当价格朝某个方向移动时，EA会朝该方向开立新的订单，从而增加整体仓位。当价格反转时，EA会平掉所有订单并获利。这样就形成了一个订单网格，您可以平均入场价格，并在价格回落到预期方向时平掉所有仓位获利。这款EA巧妙地融合了趋势过滤器、精心设计的平均价格网格和灵活的资金管理功能，让您能够对包括外汇货币对、黄金（XAUUSD）和动态指数在内的多种交易品种进行快速剥头皮交易和悠闲的波段交易。 凭借对市场波动的智能适应能力，该交易顾问展现出应对突发波动和不可预测新闻事件的韧性。其算法会仔细分析当前市场状况，动态调整交易参数，以优化盈利能力并最大限度地降低风险。该顾问还配备了一系列高级指标，能够识别潜在趋势和反转点，为交易者提供有价值的信号，
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
专家
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
专家
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
专家
ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - 是全自动多对交易系统 - 非常安全且增长稳定。 这款盈利的剥头皮 EA 确实是目前市场上最稳定的系统之一 - 每月大约需要 70-100 笔交易。 下载用于测试和交易的EA设置文件： USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file EA 的功能： - 附加点差设置。 - 可调波动性自适应止损。 - 多头/空头的 SWAP 显示。 - Fixed_SL 选项。 - 系统安全，不使用任何危险方法，如网格或马丁格尔。每个订单都有自己的 SL 来保护账户。 - 这款 EA 非常用户友好，可供外汇专业人士和新手使用。 - 机器人自动完成所有操作 - 您需要做的就是将其安装到 MT4 并设置相关风险（默认为 2.5%），应用相应的 Set_files，然后让 PC 运行（或仅使用 VPS）。 - 精确的操作时间过滤器，精度为 1
DualGrid MT4
DRT Circle
专家
DualGrid 智能交易系统 DualGrid 是一款多策略网格交易智能交易系统 (EA)，旨在提供灵活的风险控制、先进的网格逻辑和经过严格测试的执行行为。该 EA 集成了两种独立的交易策略，每种策略都采用不同的市场交互方式，使交易者能够根据不同的风险偏好和交易条件调整 EA。 购买后请立即私信我索取设置文件和使用说明。 实时信号： 点击此处 售出5件后，价格将快速上涨！最终价格：1800美元 战略架构 EA One – 延迟网格（可配置马丁格尔） 第一种策略是延迟网格系统，可完全控制马丁格尔策略的使用。交易者可以直接在输入设置中启用或完全禁用马丁格尔策略。将“手数乘以 EA 一”的输入设置为 1，该策略将自动转换为纯网格系统，不使用马丁格尔策略。这使得 DualGrid 成为少数几个可以通过单个输入完全消除马丁格尔行为的 EA 之一，从而为保守的交易策略提供了更大的灵活性。在输入设置中，您可以单独启用或禁用买入或卖出的实时交易。例如，如果将“买入”设置为“是”，将“卖出”设置为“否”，则 EA 将只开立买入仓位，而不会开立卖出仓位。 EA Two – 超级延迟网格（固定马
XGen AI Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
专家
XGen AI 剥头皮交易系统 MT4 | 人工智能驱动的自动化交易系统 XGen AI 剥头皮交易系统是一款采用神经网络算法的先进智能交易系统，该算法直接集成于其核心架构。系统运用机器学习模式，在所有交易品种中识别高概率市场入场点。 核心特性 通用兼容性 兼容所有货币对、贵金属、加密货币及指数 短线交易推荐周期：M5与M15 趋势行情与震荡行情双模式优化 先进AI技术 神经网络集成专有波段扫描算法 基于市场状况的实时自适应学习 代码结构内嵌AI驱动决策流程 自动形态识别与趋势分析 专业交易管理 基于账户余额的自适应仓位管理 动态追踪止损（随波动率调整） 多周期确认机制提升精准度 集成点差过滤功能优化执行效率 控制面板 实时账户指标与绩效统计 波浪可视化呈现AI市场解读 完整交易记录与系统状态监控 风险管理 智能止损与止盈设置 基于波动率的仓位规模控制 最大回撤保护机制 技术规格 平台：MetaTrader 4 兼容资产：所有外汇货币对、贵金属、加密货币、指数 推荐周期：M5、M15（短线交易） 架构：AI集成算法结构 XGen AI剥头皮交易系统融合尖端人工
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
专家
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
