Shadow Breaker
- 专家
- Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
- 版本: 1.8
- 更新: 3 十一月 2025
- 激活: 20
PRODUCT
Name: SHADOW BREAKER GOLD PROFESSIONAL EA
Tagline: Rule-Based Trend Expert for XAUUSD (Gold)
CATEGORY
Experts → Trend
SYMBOL & TIMEFRAME
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1
RISK & STRATEGY
Risk Type: Auto lot with Stop Loss / Take Profit
Strategy: Trend-based technical trading
Constraints: No martingale, no grid, no hedge, no machine learning
WHAT IS SHADOW BREAKER?
A rule-driven, trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).
Operates on clear, predefined technical conditions.
Avoids high-risk trading methods — each trade follows a defined, verifiable logic.
PRICING INFORMATION
The product follows a progressive pricing model — prices may evolve as development continues and improvements are introduced.
KEY FEATURES
Trend-following entries (no martingale, no grid, no hedge)
Automatic lot sizing for capital protection
Dual trailing stop modes (ATR-based or pip-based)
Prop-style risk alignment (daily limits, strict SL/TP)
Plug-and-play setup — includes optimized default settings (no external set files required)
STRATEGY FOCUS
Momentum-aware trend logic tailored for Gold (XAUUSD)
Strict Stop Loss / Take Profit discipline with optional trailing
Multiple filters for structured, rule-based execution
TRADE LOGIC & PROTECTIONS
Trend-based entry confirmation
SL and TP applied to every trade
Optional built-in trailing stop
Controlled re-entry logic for stable risk exposure
No martingale, grid, or hedge components
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Trading Pair: XAUUSD only
Timeframe: H1
Suggested Starting Balance: $500+ (depending on risk preference)
Execution Type: Market Execution
Spread Guideline: Tested up to ~3.5 pips
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (low spreads and stable execution recommended)
WHAT IT DOESN’T USE
No Grid
No Martingale
No Averaging
No Tick-scalping
No News-based trading
No Machine Learning / AI predictions
TESTING & USAGE NOTES
Use realistic spread and slippage settings for accurate backtesting
During Strategy Tester runs, the visual dashboard may be auto-disabled for speed optimization
Visual components can be toggled from input parameters
Not broker-specific — results may vary depending on execution quality and market conditions