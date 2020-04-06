Nova CBO Trader is built on a clean and tactical Candle Breakout strategy — a method that captures price expansion following key consolidation candles. By identifying structured pauses in price and trading the break, this EA focuses on momentum with discipline, not guesswork.

Whether it's inside bars, narrow ranges, or volatility compressions, Nova CBO Trader monitors price structure in real time and strikes when price decisively breaks out — with built-in filters to avoid false moves and noise.

Ideal for breakout traders who value simplicity, structure, and strict risk control, Nova CBO Trader turns candlestick logic into a reliable, automated trading edge.

Why traders choose Nova CBO Trader

Clean Breakout Logic:

No indicators, no fluff — just price-action-based breakout entries from defined candle formations and structure.

Dynamic Range Filtering:

Avoids low-quality setups with volatility and spread filters, ensuring only decisive moves are taken.

Risk-Defined Execution:

Every trade is protected by a fixed stop and trailing logic — no martingale, no grid, no doubling down.

Simple and Effective:

Designed for traders who prefer price over indicators — runs light, clean, and transparently across all markets.

Works Across Timeframes:

Optimized for intraday scalps or higher-timeframe momentum trades — giving you flexibility without complexity.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.

Nova CBO Trader offers a clear, structured approach to breakout trading — using price action, not prediction.

Test the demo and claim your copy before the discount offer ends.



