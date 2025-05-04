Breakout Master EA MT5
- 专家
- Duy Van Nguy
- 版本: 2.9
- 更新: 2 十二月 2025
- 激活: 5
Breakout Master EA 是一款全自动交易系统，旨在识别多个时间框架下的突破形态，包括较小的日内波动区间。它提供可配置的参数、清晰的入场逻辑以及集成的风险管理功能。
下一个价格为 1199 美元，仅剩 1 个名额。重要！！购买后请发送私人消息给我，以获取安装手册和设置说明。
该 EA 是专为 XAUUSD（黄金）开发的，帮助交易者在各种市场条件下应用结构化的突破策略。
建议：
货币对：XAUUSD（黄金）
时间周期：M5
最低入金：$500
账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor 类型，点差极低
VPS：推荐使用以实现 24/7 不间断运行
------------------------------------------------------
After using the bot for a full month, I can confidently say it’s worth every dollar. I made $1,300 in profit with simple, consistent trading. The bot is powerful, stable, and truly delivers. Also, the developer is a respectful and supportive person, I truly appreciate his work and hope he continues to succeed.