Breakout Master EA MT5

Breakout Master EA 是一款全自动交易系统，旨在识别多个时间框架下的突破形态，包括较小的日内波动区间。它提供可配置的参数、清晰的入场逻辑以及集成的风险管理功能。
下一个价格为 1199 美元，仅剩 1 个名额。重要！！购买后请发送私人消息给我，以获取安装手册和设置说明。

该 EA 是专为 XAUUSD（黄金）开发的，帮助交易者在各种市场条件下应用结构化的突破策略。

货币对：XAUUSD（黄金）
时间周期：M5
最低入金：$500
账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor 类型，点差极低
VPS：推荐使用以实现 24/7 不间断运行

评分 4
T
46
T 2025.07.06 04:34 
 

After using the bot for a full month, I can confidently say it’s worth every dollar. I made $1,300 in profit with simple, consistent trading. The bot is powerful, stable, and truly delivers. Also, the developer is a respectful and supportive person, I truly appreciate his work and hope he continues to succeed.

Charles
647
Charles 2025.05.14 02:32 
 

This is a solid EA but needs a little tweaking. I've been running back test on real ticks and showing Duy Van Nguy my results. The developer is super responsive and is working hard to improve this EA. Ill be posting another review in a week or so after back testing the new version and running it on demo.

Update: the developer updated it and its been doing great. This week on demo it made $130 profit from a $500 balance with a 0.1 lot. yes high risk, but its been working!

t I
33
t I 2025.05.13 06:59 
 

Still in the testing phase, but this EA shows great potential so far. The developer is responsive and helpful, and updates are actively being released. Looking forward to seeing how it performs over time!

Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Raja Trading Pro
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
专家
Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
高级自动化黄金交易系统 Gold Catalyst EA MT5 是一款 专为 XAU/USD（黄金） 优化的 全自动 交易解决方案。通过结合 趋势跟随策略 、 价格行为过滤 和 动态风险管理 ，该 EA 在超过一年的真实市场环境测试中展现了 稳定且可靠 的表现。 1. 策略概述 Gold Catalyst EA MT5 采用 系统化 的交易思路，融合以下要点： 趋势分析： 根据预设的市场条件，识别潜在的盈利机会。 价格行为过滤： 仅执行高概率的交易信号，剔除低胜率的进场机会。 动态下单执行： 实时调整进场和离场位置，充分利用市场波动。 结构化风险控制： 每笔交易均设定止损和止盈，并 不使用马丁、多单网格或套利 等高风险策略。 通过这种方式，实现了 稳健增长 与 资本保护 的平衡，同时有效降低总体风险。 2. 主要特点 专注于黄金 (XAU/USD) 的全自动交易： 无需频繁盯盘。 无马丁、网格或套利： 每笔订单都具备严格止损，避免高风险敞口。 可自定义风险设置： 可根据个人风险偏好调整手数、止损及止盈。 长期稳定性： 在不同市场周期中均表现出较低回撤与持续收益。 兼容 MT5： 针对
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
专家
Missy Fab MT5 — 自动化交易系统 Missy Fab MT5 是一款基于市场分析算法和风险管理策略的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易顾问（EA）。它完全自动运行，几乎不需要交易者干预。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取安装和设置说明！ 为什么选择 Missy Fab MT5？ 市场分析算法： 内置模型支持全天候自动交易。 灵活性： 可适应市场波动和条件变化。 现代订单执行类型： 支持 IOC、FOK、Return、BOC。 风险管理： 自适应止损和动态资金保护策略。 快速启动： 所有参数已预先优化。 工作原理 Missy Fab MT5 使用内置算法分析市场，并根据设定条件开仓。资金管理机制帮助控制交易风险。 开始所需条件 货币对： AUDCAD 推荐运行： AUDCAD 其他货币对： 自动激活 账户类型： Raw Spread 杠杆： 1:500 最低存款： 从 $1000 起（推荐以确保算法正常运行） 时间周期： M15 VPS： 推荐用于稳定运行 推荐经纪商： IC Markets Global 免责声明： 金融市场交易存在风险。请仅使用可承受损失的资金。作者
Unobot EA
Mark Joseph Borromeo Juan
专家
UnoBot EA – Your All-in-One Powerful Trading Solution UnoBot EA is a next-generation automated trading system built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and power . With trend-following intelligence , multi-currency execution , divergence & reversal logic , and harmonic + Fibonacci confluence , UnoBot provides a unique edge in today’s fast-moving markets. Key Features Trend Strategy Core – Trades in sync with the market’s dominant direction, capturing bigger moves with optimized e
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
专家
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
专家
Hamster Scalping 是一个完全自动化的交易顾问，不使用鞅。夜间剥头皮策略。 RSI 指标和 ATR 过滤器用作输入。顾问需要对冲账户类型。 可以在此处找到对实际工作以及我的其他发展的监控： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 一般建议 最低入金 100 美元，使用点差最小的 ECN 账户，默认设置为 eurusd M5 gmt + 3。 输入参数 EA 适用于四位数和五位数报价。在输入参数中，我们以点为单位表示5个字符的值，它会自动按4个字符重新计算所有内容。 NewCycle - 模式开启时，顾问工作不停止，模式关闭时，完成一系列交易后，顾问不会开新订单； 周期指标1 - 第一个指标的周期； Up level - 第一个指标的上限，顾问将在其上方打开卖出； Down Level - 第一个指标的较低水平，低于该水平 EA 将开始买入； Period indicator2 - 第二个指标的周期； From - 第二个指标值范围的下限，EA 允许在该范围内建仓； To - 第二个指标值范围的上限，EA 允
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
专家
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
专家
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
LineTrader 2 MT5
Sergei Evstiunichev
专家
夹线机2.0MT5 Version for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67566 实时监控专家在真实账户上的工作: 1. 2020年5月推出的真实账户，起始余额为5,000美元： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/773977 2. 真实账户，起始余额$10,000，于2022年4月推出： 顾问工作背后的想法: 每个人都知道，价格永远不会无休止地朝着一个方向前进，没有修正。 技术分析的规则告诉我们，历史总是重演。 这意味着价格将在一段时间后重复低点和高点。 此外，观察各种金融工具的价格行为图表，我们发现大约90％的时间市场处于具有一定价格范围的横盘走势，只有10％的时间市场出现下行或上行趋势。 基于这种理解，我们开发了一种算法，可以打开和记录具有潜在利润的交易操作。 自2012年以来，EA设置已经过历史数据测试 要从我们的交易账户接收设置文件，请通过电报与我联系： https://t.me/fanaty
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
专家
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
专家
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
回复评论