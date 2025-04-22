ETH Now

ETH Now v1.6 – ETH M15 (English)

New optimized version of the ETH bot on M15 timeframe, now with an interpretative algorithm that reads volatility and session structure more accurately. It will receive weekly or bi-weekly updates, tuning its parameters to adapt to new market movements without losing the core strategy.

Average backtest stats (100 USD initial deposit):

  • Net profit: +1 177.01 USD (about +1 177 % on initial capital).

  • Profit Factor: 2.47

  • Recovery Factor: 18.48

  • Average growth per trade (AHPR): 1.0098 ≈ 0.98 % per trade.

  • Geometric growth (GHPR): 1.0094 ≈ 0.94 % per trade.

  • Total trades: 271 deals.

  • Win rate: around 60 % combining longs and shorts.

  • Max relative equity drawdown: around 18.5 %.

ETH Now v1.6 is designed as a progressive growth engine: it seeks strong winning streaks while keeping drawdown under control, and its interpretative algorithm is recalibrated on every update to adapt to new ETH cycles on the M15 timeframe.

评分 1
Manuel Ricardo Davila Dena
209
Manuel Ricardo Davila Dena 2025.05.14 17:06 
 

Es bueno, hay que seguirlo puliendo pero es bueno y tiene mucho apoyo del vendedor

Manuel Ricardo Davila Dena 2025.05.14 17:06 
 

Es bueno, hay que seguirlo puliendo pero es bueno y tiene mucho apoyo del vendedor

