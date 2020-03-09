GoldingBot

GoldingBot - is an expert advisor developed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets.

GoldingBot Advisor makes this experience easier with automated, well-thought-out trading strategies.


Manual and setup files: Contact me after purchase to get the manual and setup files.

Price: Price increases depending on the number of licenses sold.


Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD)
Timeframe M5

Capital Min 500$
Broker any broker
Account type any, preferably with a low spread
Leverage  1:500
VPS desirable but not required


  • One of the main advantages of GoldingBot is its ability to automatically adjust the frequency of trades depending on the current market volatility. When volatility is high, the advisor increases the number of trades, maximizing short-term opportunities. During periods of low volatility, the frequency of trades decreases, focusing only on the highest quality signals with a high probability of profit.

This adaptive logic allows the robot to trade efficiently and in a balanced manner. All processes are fully automated, without requiring constant intervention from the trader.

  • GoldingBot's default settings are optimized for an easy start, making it accessible even for beginners. However, for experienced traders, there is the option of detailed settings - frequency of trades, strategy used, distance between orders, lot management parameters and much more.

GoldingBot is not just a trading tool, but a reliable partner in gold trading. Regardless of your experience, it provides a flexible and personalized solution that combines high accuracy and long-term capital protection. The integration of advanced analysis and proven strategies provides you with the opportunity to earn and confidently cope with all the challenges of the gold market.

  • Take the next step in your trading career - add GoldingBot to your trading arsenal and discover a new level of accuracy, security and efficiency.

I wish you great success in trading!

专家
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
专家
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
MicroTrend Scalping for Gold XAUUSD
Mahmud Hisso
专家
Alles klar Ich mache jetzt alle Sprachen identisch , gleicher Inhalt , gleiche Struktur , MQL5-ready , ohne zusätzliche Überschriften , nur Text . Zwischen den Sprachen sage ich auf Deutsch , dass die nächste Sprache kommt. Russisch – fertig, jetzt kommt Chinesisch MicroTrend Scalping EA for Gold XAUUSD (MT4) Автоматический скальпинговый Expert Advisor для MT4 для Gold (XAUUSD) , торговля XAUUSD M1 , скальпинг золота , микротрендовый скальпинг , тик-моментум , стратегия входа по откату
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
专家
这   开盘区间突破大师 是一个专业的算法交易系统，旨在利用机构交易概念，例如     ICT（内部交易者）、智能货币概念（SMC）以及基于流动性的策略 。该专家顾问可自动检测和执行   开盘区间突破（ORB）     在全球主要外汇交易时段，包括   伦敦、纽约、东京和午夜杀戮地带 ，允许交易者与   做市商的动向、流动性追逐以及时段驱动的波动性 。 专为关注以下交易者打造   基于时间的价格行为、订单流动态和机构交易方法 ，该 EA 通过在价格突破时系统地进入交易来消除情绪决策   初始余额高或低   会议的重点   干净的突破   同时纳入可调整的风险参数，     会话选择和突破确认过滤器   提高贸易准确性。 工作原理 – 智能货币突破自动化 EA 的运作方式是识别   每个主要交易时段的第一个小时（TimeBox）   ，标志着   开盘区间的高点和低点 ，并监控突破这些水平的情况。该策略基于以下原则：     机构交易者通常会在反转或延续势头之前，通过扫荡关键水平来诱导流动性 。通过自动化这一过程，EA 可以捕捉   早期突破走势、假突破和盘中横扫   在整合的同时  
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
专家
KonokaSystemNEO 是基于KonokaSystem的三姐妹（ NEO、JOY、FUN ）之一，具有全新的个性，是一款原创EA。 交易风格是日间交易，目标是日本时间午夜至中午。 货币对是 "USDJPY"，在开盘价M5时入场。 三姐妹中的每一个都有不同的逻辑，并配备了两种类型的进场和两种类型的出场。 没有使用网格或马丁格尔逻辑。 内部逻辑重复盈利和亏损，吞噬损失和增长。 KonokaSystemNEO 不强调胜率。 TP和SL都是稍大的100点。(停止猎取的措施）。 虽然这些损失很大，但本质上最危险的是一连串的损失。 KonokaSystemNEO 的设计是为了减少由反弹和崩溃造成的连续损失，这也是逆向交易的薄弱之处。 EA是NEO的来源： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517 ＜参数说明＞ ・MagicNumber = 1007;   Magic Number（运行多个EA时需要） ・MaxSpread = 20;   最大点差（日本时间清晨点差扩大） ・Slippage = 30;   滑移 ・MaxOrders = 3;
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
专家
ThraeX – M1剥头皮交易   (DAX, XAU, etc) 受罗马时代的纪律与精确精神启发， ThraeX 是一款专为 MetaTrader 4 平台设计的 高频交易智能顾问（EA） ，特别适用于 1分钟图表（M1） 。 它旨在处理市场的快速波动，以极高的速度和适应性识别并响应短期价格变动。 主要特性： ️ M1剥头皮逻辑 – 基于实时数据进行高频决策。 ️ 快速执行系统 – 针对波动性强的市场中微小价格波动，具备迅速响应能力。 自适应参数 – 内置算法可根据市场动态自动调整，无需外部数据或平台连接。 持续优化机制 – 系统会根据最新市场数据不断改进自身行为，使策略随着时间推移更加精炼。 ️ 无外部依赖 – 完全自主运行；无需连接外部平台、API或文件。 紧凑型剥头皮结构 – 针对低延迟、高执行速度的交易环境而优化。 技术参数： 时间周期： 1分钟（M1） 执行方式： 高频剥头皮交易 输入数据： 由内部逻辑自动管理 兼容性： 适用于手动和自动化交易环境 本工具按“原样”提供，不保证任何交易结果。建议用户根据自身交易偏好与市场条件进行独立测试与
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
专家
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
专家
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (1)
专家
黄金王座 EA – 黄金（XAUUSD）非马丁格尔网格交易系统 Gold Throne EA 是一款专为黄金 (XAUUSD) 交易设计的 EA。它采用结构化的网格交易方法，避免使用马丁格尔资金管理。该 EA 不会在亏损后指数级增加交易手数，而是采用固定或逐步调整交易手数的方法，让交易者更好地控制风险敞口和风险。 Gold Throne EA 摒弃了马丁格尔逻辑，旨在提供更稳定的仓位调整框架，使交易者能够规划资金配置，而无需突然增加交易手数。这使得它非常适合那些喜欢系统化网格结构，但又不想承受马丁格尔策略通常带来的复合风险的交易者。 购买 Gold Throne EA，即可免费获赠 AllPair Engine 以及您所选的任意 EA。租赁不适用！请私信了解更多详情 产品链接： 点击此处 售出 5 件后，价格将上涨 100 美元，最终价格为 1300 美元 新闻过滤集成 该 EA 配备了集成的新闻过滤功能，可以在重大经济事件发生时暂停交易。此功能有助于降低在极端波动期间执行交易的风险，这对于经常出现剧烈波动的黄金市场尤为重要。 时间框架和交易风格 Gold Throne
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
️ 三只小鸟 EA 源于亏损，历经痛苦臻于完美，目标明确地发布。️ 结构，而非投机。 三只小鸟 EA 并非普通的交易机器人。它是一个历经多年真实失败磨练的引擎，专为一个使命而设计： 在市场变得残酷时，保护、恢复并增值您的资产。 它 完美地结合了 三种强大的策略： 使用 Martingale 的损失网格 ：吸收损失并朝着完全恢复的方向发展。 使用 Martingale 进行网格获胜 ：利用动力，同时复合智能收益。 利用手数倍增进行对冲 ：抓住逆转并强制获利退出。 时间范围： H4 平台： MetaTrader 4（MT4） 最低余额： 10,000 美元 经纪商： 任何经纪商 货币对： 任何货币 对（默认设置： XAUUSD、BTCUSD、OIL、US30、US100、US500 ） 为什么选择 H4？ 因为力量源于沉默。H4 能穿透噪音。它等待。它观察。它只在结构清晰时出击。 名字？ 三种策略。三条市场路径。三只小鸟。 不是随机的。不是被动的。而是在时机到来时冷静、执着、致命。 基于经验。历经
