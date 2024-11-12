Bitcoin MT5 Bot

奖励: 购买后联系我，可免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 2 个账户）

用 Bitcoin MT5 Bot 自动化您的比特币交易！

利用专为比特币交易设计的交易助手抓住加密货币市场的机会。

Bitcoin MT5 Bot 是一款高级交易助手 (EA)，经过优化，可在 MetaTrader 5 平台上进行比特币交易。它采用趋势策略和风险控制，分析多个时间周期的趋势和超买/超卖水平，以最大化在波动的加密货币市场上的获利机会。

主要优势

  • 自动风险管理： 根据账户余额和市场状况调整头寸大小，确保您的资本安全。
  • 每分钟扫描： 通过每分钟持续分析，比特币价格的快速变化可以被迅速捕捉。
  • 适应性强： 易于调整至不同的时间周期和策略，允许完全自定义。

技术特点

  • 趋势、超买和超卖分析： 检测并跟随比特币趋势，评估超买和超卖条件，以便在牛市和熊市中进行交易。
  • 盈利优化： 根据目标利润和风险水平自动计算头寸大小。
  • 动态回撤控制： 控制损失，提高长期交易稳定性。

建议使用要求

  • 建议资本： $1000
  • 建议杠杆： 1:100 或更高
  • 建议资产： BTCUSD

工作原理

Bitcoin MT5 Bot 实时分析比特币价格趋势，根据高级技术信号和超买/超卖配置调整头寸大小并执行交易。

免责声明： 加密货币交易具有风险。Bitcoin MT5 Bot 不保证盈利，可能会导致部分或全部资本损失。

不要错过自动化您的比特币交易的机会！ 今天就获取 Bitcoin MT5 Bot 并优化您的交易。

关键词：自动化交易，交易助手，Bitcoin MT5 Bot，风险管理，加密货币，算法交易，市场分析，高频操作，MT5 交易机器人，盈利 EA。

KingroadCZ 2025.01.08 19:00 
 

I'm writing this first review after 16 days of use and I'm putting a screenshot of the trad dump in the comments. I must admit I have mixed feelings about using this EA. There is no stoploss as such. You set the percentage of the account size you want to risk. Initially I set 5% but 5 out of 9 trades I lost and ended up in the negative. After talking to the developer I found out that the program is basically designed to lose 100% of the account. The developer is willing to make you setup for 5% risk for a fee.So I set it to 50% and 1,2% target profit for one trade and let EA work on 1K account. In 9 her and 12 tradu there was not a single loss and a profit of about $100. 10% profit in 9 days is very nice but it only takes one loss and the account is half. Which scares me. For the next two weeks I will try to reduce the risk to 40% and the profit to 1,5%. I must add that I trade at 1:2 leverage because the IC market does not allow more.After that I will do an Edit review.

6.2. Edit:Unfortunately, this EA did not appeal to me. Unfortunately, it happened to me several times that one trade was open for 10 days. When it returned to the purchase price, I stopped it, of course with a loss. Almost immediately another trade was opened, which lasted 5 days and was closed with a loss.

Ariston Carvalho
280
Ariston Carvalho 2024.11.23 16:15 
 

I am using for a week by now and I am having good profits (1% or more per day) with low DD. Antonio is very helpfull and patient to help. I hope this EA can perform well on the low season as well!

Alexander Seidel
1025
Alexander Seidel 2024.11.22 18:41 
 

Über 6 % Profit am ersten Tag lassen hoffen…

Scalper Deriv
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4.9 (20)
专家
现成配置文件适用于：AUDUSD、BTCUSD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD、USDCHF、XAUUSD、VOLATILITY 75 INDEX,... 实时信号 ： 点击这里 新的set文件会不断添加到我的频道 ： MT5 Set Files 价格即将上涨。 介绍 Scalper Deriv：提升您的剥头皮交易体验。 你是那种在剥皮中找到激情，并希望最大化资本利用的交易者吗？无论您的账户余额是$20、$200、$2000、$20000还是$200000，我们都为您提供了完美的解决方案！我们为您介绍 Scalper Deriv ，这是一个旨在改善您的交易策略并利用市场机会的专家顾问(EA)，无论您的初始投资大小如何。 关键特性 创新体验 ：基于多年的EA经验和知识，Scalper Deriv代表了金融市场剥皮策略的顶峰。 适应不同资本 ：Scalper Deriv对所有人都开放。虽然使用它的最低资本要求为$20，但EA会自动适应任何账户大小。无论是$20、$200、$2000、$20000还是$200000，Scalper Deriv都会适应并最大化您的机会。
Ultra Risk
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
专家
官方指南： 要详细了解每个参数和配置，您可以在此查阅官方手册： Ultra Risk 用户指南 Ultra Risk 理念：速度与安全 在购买此软件之前，您必须了解其本质： Ultra Risk 的设计只有一个目的： 在最短的时间内实现账户的激进增长。 在交易中，利润与风险成正比。为了取得由非凡的成果，该系统 在数学上承担了极高的风险水平 。这不是一个用于保守财富保值的工具；它是一个用于投机的资本加速引擎。 1) 为什么要承担这种风险？ 大多数交易者浪费时间试图规避风险。Ultra Risk 通过智能网格（Grid）架构来管理风险： • 买入逻辑： 与随机系统不同，Ultra Risk 耐心等待价格下跌以 “低价买入” （Entry Drop Percent）。它从不追逐价格；它让市场走向它。 • 适应性： 如果市场走势不利，系统不会崩溃；它会扩展。其 自适应网格 根据实际波动率调整距离，避免了静态网格典型的过早崩溃。 • 智能退出： 系统通过在极端位置积累交易量来转移操作的“重心”。这拉近了盈亏平衡点，增加了关闭的概率，寻求与所承受的风险（回撤）成正比的利润。 2) 价格结构
Gold AI Robot
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
专家
价格即将上涨。 Gold AI Robot – 面向XAUUSD（黄金）的高级交易机器人，具备AI与回撤识别功能 AI过滤器与关键回撤识别，用于在黄金市场中寻找精确的交易机会。 Gold AI Robot适用于XAUUSD（黄金）1小时周期。通过分析价格走势识别重要回撤，分批建仓，并应用全局风险管理来优化每一笔交易。 基于人工智能的信号过滤器 关键回撤识别与分批入场 总止损功能控制累计亏损 全局止盈机制统一管理所有持仓 AutoLot自动批量调整 根据账户资金与风险的动态仓位管理 EA通过AI过滤器检测关键回撤深度，在初始回撤点建立首仓，并在确认新信号后分批加仓。全局止盈功能基于账户余额计算目标收益比例并应用于所有仓位；当总利润超过设定百分比时，系统将关闭所有交易。总止损功能以类似方式运行，用于限制账户整体亏损。 推荐设置： 交易品种：XAUUSD（黄金） 周期：H1 最低推荐入金：1000美元 杠杆：1:100或更高 推荐经纪商：任何受监管的经纪商 核心优势： 不使用马丁策略 基于AI的全自动交易 完整的全局风险控制 设置简单，启动快速 支持与文档： 通过MQL5消息提供客户支持
Money Mind BTC
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
4.77 (22)
专家
Money Mind BTC — BTCUSD 在 H1 (v13.00) 具有全球风险管理和自适应行为的自动化系统 Money Mind BTC 13.00 是一款专为 BTCUSD 设计的智能交易顾问，具备全面风险控制和自动适应逻辑。它结合了运行稳定性、配置灵活性以及可根据市场条件自动调整行为的全球管理结构。 主要特征 交易品种：BTCUSD 推荐周期：H1 内部过滤器，可调节灵敏度 具有自适应距离的渐进式入场 可配置交易方向（仅买入、仅卖出或双向） 固定、算术或几何手数模式 按账户余额百分比计算的全局止盈和止损 账户增长时自动调整手数 最大持仓数量限制 开仓前的内部风险验证 版本 13.00 新增功能 新的入场灵敏度结构（级别 1–5） 根据市场条件动态调整持仓间距 新增参数 EscalaVelocidad （速度比例），可调节系统响应 改进了资金和保证金验证 用于优化的多目标评估模型 总体说明 EA 采用渐进式交易逻辑，根据市场行为调整风险敞口与出场条件。不使用单独的 TP 或 SL，而是通过全局控制实现一致的风险管理。 推荐配置 交易品种：BTCUSD 周期：H1 建议最低资
Grid Volatility
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
专家
可直接使用的配置： EURUSD、GBPUSD、SP500、XAUUSD、Volatility 10 Index、Volatility 75 Index、Boom 1000 Index，... 新的设置文件会持续在我的频道中发布 ： MT5 Set Files 价格即将上涨。 掌控波动性，使用 Grid Volatility！ Grid Volatility 是一个高级智能交易系统，结合了网格策略和冲动蜡烛检测，用于波动性市场的交易。它经过优化，旨在通过自动管理仓位大小来最大化利润并最小化风险。 在这里发现更多智能交易系统： 查看所有 EA 主要优势 - 针对波动市场的优化： 通过可靠的网格策略利用市场波动。 - 自动仓位大小调整（可选）： 根据账户余额自动调整仓位大小（如果启用此功能）。 - 动态风险控制： 实施基于余额百分比的通用止损风险管理策略。 - 仓位类型选择： 可以选择只开买单、只开卖单或同时开两种仓位。 - 三种仓位大小策略： 可选择三种策略来调整仓位大小，适合保守和激进交易者。 - 冲动蜡烛检测： 基于冲动蜡烛分析识别最强的交易机会。 技术特点 - 仓位管理：EA 根
Stop Guardian
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
实用工具
介绍 Stop Guardian：通过移动止损和利润关闭提升您的风险管理。 Stop Guardian 是一个旨在优化您交易策略中风险管理的智能交易系统 (EA)，结合了移动止损和基于利润的自动平仓系统。 主要功能 自动风险管理 ：通过移动止损自动调整持仓，保护利润并减少损失。 可定制设置 ：允许您根据策略调整移动止损参数（移动启动和移动步幅）。 自动平仓 ：一个名为 *Profit To Close All Positions* 的参数可以让EA在账户总利润达到设定值时自动平掉所有持仓。该功能确保您的利润得到保障。 交易识别 ：使用一个魔术号（Magic）来管理和调整特定交易。 可定制参数 魔术号（Magic） ：这个数字标识EA将要管理的仓位。您必须为想让 Stop Guardian 控制的交易分配相同的魔术号。注意：对于手动开立的仓位，魔术号为0。确保将该值设为0，以便EA管理您的手动交易。 移动启动 ：定义移动止损开始激活的利润水平（以点数计算）。例如，如果设为100，当交易达到100点利润时，移动止损将会启动。 移动步幅 ：设置移动止损激活后跟随价格的距离（
FREE
Plant and Harvest Pro
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
专家
奖励 : 购买后联系我，可免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 2 个账户） Plant and Harvest Pro：在自动交易中实现播种与收获的力量 您是否希望您的交易像生命的自然循环一样，每个仓位都是您播下的种子，以收获利润？现在介绍 Plant and Harvest Pro ，这款专家顾问将市场转变为您的个人耕作田地。 智能播种 Plant and Harvest Pro旨在识别在市场中“播种”（开仓）的最佳时机。它利用基于趋势和蜡烛图分析的高级算法，确保每个仓位都是经过精心计算和精准投资的。 利润收获 一旦条件达到最佳，EA会高效地帮您“收获”利润。Plant and Harvest Pro专注于最大化您的收益，自动调整手数并执行战略性的平仓操作，确保您每次交易都能获得最佳回报。 平衡与增长 借助其自动调整系统，Plant and Harvest Pro根据您的账户余额调整交易，使您能够实现可持续增长。无论您偏好保守策略还是更为激进的方式，这款EA都能适应您的交易风格。 可配置的时间框架 Plant and Harvest Pro允许您根据最佳适应您策略的蜡烛图间隔调整市场分
Grid Deriv
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
专家
奖励 : 购买后联系我，可免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 2 个账户） Grid Deriv 是一款自动网格交易系统，旨在捕捉极端的价格波动。它基于布林带进行首次进场，当价格出现剧烈偏离时，通过反向加仓的逻辑捕捉深度回撤，基于波动性扩张后的均值回归策略。 主要特点： 首次进场基于布林带突破。 后续订单在价格反方向加仓。 根据整体盈亏自动平仓。 可选的加仓方式：Fixed、Linear 或 X2（几何递增）。 支持时间过滤与布林带参数配置。 关键参数： Initial lot size (0 = minimum lot): 网格的初始下单手数（若为 0，则使用品种最小手数）。 Lot mode: 每次加仓使用的手数模式（Fixed、Linear 或 Power of 2）。 Max orders per grid: 网格中最多允许的订单数量。 Global TP / SL: 总盈亏达到指定值时平仓所有订单。 Close at middle band: 若启用，当价格穿越中间布林线时关闭整个网格。 策略说明： 当价格突破布林带上轨或下轨时，系统发出初始订单。若价格继续反向运动，并
SmartGold AI
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
专家
奖励 : 购买后联系我，可免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 2 个账户） SmartGold AI – 用于检测爆发性突破的自适应智能系统 SmartGold AI 是一款专注于在盘整期后捕捉价格突破的智能交易顾问（EA）。它采用 智能且自动化 的系统，识别具有高突破概率的压缩区域，并在价格突破方向开仓。其逻辑还包括动态调整的止盈、全局止损或首次入场单的追踪止损。该EA专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 M5 时间框架下进行交易而优化。 主要特点 基于智能识别的窄幅盘整后的突破逻辑 支持买入和卖出，带有可配置的过滤条件 通过百分比设置的全局止损和止盈进行风险管理 对首次入场单使用追踪止损系统 在达到整体盈利目标后平掉所有仓位 支持受控方式加仓 可选的新闻过滤和交易时间控制 交易策略 SmartGold AI 使用基于人工智能的方法来识别价格行为中的盘整模式。一旦检测到有效突破（向上或向下），即在相应方向开仓。 如果价格朝不利方向运行，只要达到最小距离要求，EA可以继续加仓，同时保持市场趋势逻辑一致。当达到整体盈利目标时，所有仓位将被同时关闭。 若出现亏损，还将触发基于账户余额百分比的
Market Sniper Pro
Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
5 (1)
专家
购买后请留言以获取用户手册。 Market Sniper Pro 是一款专业的智能交易顾问（EA），专为突破交易和自适应仓位管理而设计。它结合了突破检测、基于 ATR 的分批加仓以及全局风险控制，提供结构化和纪律化的交易方式。 主要特点 可配置的手数大小以及基于余额的自动扩展 突破入场逻辑，可自定义 lookback 和 buffer 分批加仓，基于 ATR 估算间距并设有最小点差 全局止盈和止损，以余额百分比计算 点差、交易时间及新闻事件过滤 可选的图表显示，包含关键统计数据 策略 EA 会检测近期高点和低点的突破，并通过 buffer 过滤信号。如果突破后价格回调，系统会根据 ATR 估算的间距及最小点差评估新的分批加仓机会。管理方式为篮子管理：当达到设定的全局目标和限制（以余额百分比计算）时平仓。可选择在达到当日目标后停止当天剩余时间的交易。 推荐设置 交易品种： GBPUSD（默认优化）；也可优化其他品种 时间周期： 用户可自定义 最低入金： 从 100 USD 起（默认优化为 1000 USD） 杠杆比例： 1:100 或更高 经纪商： 任意低点差、快速执行的 MT5 经纪
Cristóbal Manuel
434
Cristóbal Manuel 2025.01.09 09:49 
 

dont recomended¡¡ btcusd its so complex for that simple alg

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22357
来自开发人员的回复 Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2025.01.09 16:34
Hello Cristóbal Manuel, Thank you for your feedback. I understand that BTCUSD can be a challenging market, which is precisely why this EA was designed to analyze both main trends and the specific patterns that form in overbought and oversold zones. It is in this advanced pattern detection that the true potential of the algorithm lies, going far beyond what a basic trading system can offer. I want to emphasize that success with this EA depends on three key factors: 1) The quality of the EA, designed to logically and systematically analyze the market.
2) Proper configuration tailored to each trader's style and needs.
3) Market conditions, which always play a role in the results and must be considered as part of any trading strategy. When explaining how it works, I prefer to use simple terms to make it accessible to everyone. However, for technical and privacy reasons, I don’t always delve into the more advanced details. If you feel the EA could better suit your strategy with some adjustments, I’m available to address specific questions. But let’s be honest: don’t expect miracles. We all know that aiming for very high returns in a short time involves taking high risks, while a low-risk approach requires more conservative settings. This EA offers the flexibility to adapt to both approaches, depending on your goals. With the right combination of these factors, many users have achieved consistent results. I hope this information helps, and I’m here if you need anything. Best regards,
Antonio
KingroadCZ
139
KingroadCZ 2025.01.08 19:00 
 

I'm writing this first review after 16 days of use and I'm putting a screenshot of the trad dump in the comments. I must admit I have mixed feelings about using this EA. There is no stoploss as such. You set the percentage of the account size you want to risk. Initially I set 5% but 5 out of 9 trades I lost and ended up in the negative. After talking to the developer I found out that the program is basically designed to lose 100% of the account. The developer is willing to make you setup for 5% risk for a fee.So I set it to 50% and 1,2% target profit for one trade and let EA work on 1K account. In 9 her and 12 tradu there was not a single loss and a profit of about $100. 10% profit in 9 days is very nice but it only takes one loss and the account is half. Which scares me. For the next two weeks I will try to reduce the risk to 40% and the profit to 1,5%. I must add that I trade at 1:2 leverage because the IC market does not allow more.After that I will do an Edit review.

6.2. Edit:Unfortunately, this EA did not appeal to me. Unfortunately, it happened to me several times that one trade was open for 10 days. When it returned to the purchase price, I stopped it, of course with a loss. Almost immediately another trade was opened, which lasted 5 days and was closed with a loss.

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22357
来自开发人员的回复 Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2025.01.20 15:48
Hello KingroadCZ, Thank you for taking the time to write your review and share your thoughts. I'd like to clarify a few points to help other users better understand how the EA works and how to get the best results. 1) Regarding the Stop Loss, while it’s not the traditional individual trade approach, the EA does implement a loss control mechanism. Instead of using a Stop Loss for each individual trade, it manages all open positions collectively, addressing overall losses. This approach might seem different, but it’s designed to optimize performance across all positions. 2) The EA is not designed to lose 100% of the account. You can configure the percentage of risk you'd like to take based on your preferences. If you choose to risk a lower percentage, it's essential to optimize the other parameters of the EA for solid performance. On my website, you'll find several set files available for download, and if you'd like a more personalized setup, I can guide you through the process at no additional cost. If you prefer that I handle the optimization (whether for Bitcoin or other assets), I can do that as a premium service. However, the ideal approach is for you to learn how to optimize the EAs yourself, which is a simple technique that doesn't require ongoing payment. 3) Regarding leverage, 1:2 is perfectly fine for trading Bitcoin on MT5, so there's no issue with that setting. I hope this information helps, and I appreciate your feedback, as it allows me to continue improving my products. If you have any further questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out. Thanks again for the review, Antonio
Ariston Carvalho
280
Ariston Carvalho 2024.11.23 16:15 
 

I am using for a week by now and I am having good profits (1% or more per day) with low DD. Antonio is very helpfull and patient to help. I hope this EA can perform well on the low season as well!

Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
22357
来自开发人员的回复 Antonio Simon Del Vecchio 2024.11.23 17:55
Thank you for your feedback! I'm glad to hear you're getting good results with the EA and that your experience has been positive. The goal is always to provide effective tools and support you along the way. I hope the performance continues to meet your expectations, even during more challenging seasons. Feel free to reach out if you need any assistance or adjustments!
Alexander Seidel
1025
Alexander Seidel 2024.11.22 18:41 
 

Über 6 % Profit am ersten Tag lassen hoffen…

