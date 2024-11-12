Bitcoin MT5 Bot
- 专家
- Antonio Simon Del Vecchio
- 版本: 1.12
- 更新: 28 二月 2025
- 激活: 10
奖励: 购买后联系我，可免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 2 个账户）
用 Bitcoin MT5 Bot 自动化您的比特币交易！
利用专为比特币交易设计的交易助手抓住加密货币市场的机会。
Bitcoin MT5 Bot 是一款高级交易助手 (EA)，经过优化，可在 MetaTrader 5 平台上进行比特币交易。它采用趋势策略和风险控制，分析多个时间周期的趋势和超买/超卖水平，以最大化在波动的加密货币市场上的获利机会。
主要优势
- 自动风险管理： 根据账户余额和市场状况调整头寸大小，确保您的资本安全。
- 每分钟扫描： 通过每分钟持续分析，比特币价格的快速变化可以被迅速捕捉。
- 适应性强： 易于调整至不同的时间周期和策略，允许完全自定义。
技术特点
- 趋势、超买和超卖分析： 检测并跟随比特币趋势，评估超买和超卖条件，以便在牛市和熊市中进行交易。
- 盈利优化： 根据目标利润和风险水平自动计算头寸大小。
- 动态回撤控制： 控制损失，提高长期交易稳定性。
建议使用要求
- 建议资本： $1000
- 建议杠杆： 1:100 或更高
- 建议资产： BTCUSD
工作原理
Bitcoin MT5 Bot 实时分析比特币价格趋势，根据高级技术信号和超买/超卖配置调整头寸大小并执行交易。
免责声明： 加密货币交易具有风险。Bitcoin MT5 Bot 不保证盈利，可能会导致部分或全部资本损失。
不要错过自动化您的比特币交易的机会！ 今天就获取 Bitcoin MT5 Bot 并优化您的交易。
I'm writing this first review after 16 days of use and I'm putting a screenshot of the trad dump in the comments. I must admit I have mixed feelings about using this EA. There is no stoploss as such. You set the percentage of the account size you want to risk. Initially I set 5% but 5 out of 9 trades I lost and ended up in the negative. After talking to the developer I found out that the program is basically designed to lose 100% of the account. The developer is willing to make you setup for 5% risk for a fee.So I set it to 50% and 1,2% target profit for one trade and let EA work on 1K account. In 9 her and 12 tradu there was not a single loss and a profit of about $100. 10% profit in 9 days is very nice but it only takes one loss and the account is half. Which scares me. For the next two weeks I will try to reduce the risk to 40% and the profit to 1,5%. I must add that I trade at 1:2 leverage because the IC market does not allow more.After that I will do an Edit review.
6.2. Edit:Unfortunately, this EA did not appeal to me. Unfortunately, it happened to me several times that one trade was open for 10 days. When it returned to the purchase price, I stopped it, of course with a loss. Almost immediately another trade was opened, which lasted 5 days and was closed with a loss.