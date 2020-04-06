Welcome to the world of Snake Strategy





The Snake Strategy is a trading method inspired by the classic Snake game. This approach is based on patience, caution, and thoughtful growth management.

As the Creole proverb says, "Sé grain di riz ka fai sak dit riz" (it is the grains of rice that make the sack of rice)...





The Concept of the Snake Strategy:

The Snake Strategy uses a martingale approach to manage trading positions. This method is designed to help you navigate market fluctuations by adopting a systematic approach.





Usage Recommendations:

Recommended Instrument: EUR/USD Suggested Starting Capital: €1000 Profit Management: It is generally advised to withdraw profits regularly for optimized capital management.





Why Choose the Snake Strategy?

By using the Snake Strategy, you benefit from a methodical approach that combines discipline and risk management. This strategy aims to provide a structured management of trading positions and to optimize opportunities for gradual growth.







