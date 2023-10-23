Stochastic Rsi Alert

3

Stochastic RSI Indicator - Master the Art of Timing

Elevate your trading game with the "Stochastic RSI Indicator." This powerful tool marries the Stochastic oscillator with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), offering precise insights into market dynamics. It's your key to mastering the art of timing in trading.

About the Indicator: The Stochastic RSI Indicator combines two robust indicators - Stochastic and RSI - to provide traders with an exceptional tool for identifying entry and exit points in the market. The Stochastic component measures the momentum and speed of price movements, while the RSI tracks the strength and direction of those movements. Together, they create a comprehensive analysis that's unparalleled in its accuracy.

Indicator Settings:

  • K Period: Define the period for the Stochastic K calculation to fine-tune your strategy.
  • D Period: Set the period for the Stochastic D calculation for smoother and more informed trading.
  • RSI Period: Specify the RSI period for your analysis.
  • Stochastic Period: Define the Stochastic period to match your trading style.
  • RSI Applied Price: Select the applied price for RSI calculation.
  • Overbought Level: Customize the overbought threshold.
  • Oversold Level: Personalize the oversold threshold.
  • Buy Trend Level: Set your preferred buy trend threshold.
  • Sell Trend Level: Establish your sell trend threshold.
  • Sell Crossover Level: Specify the sell crossover level.
  • Buy Crossover Level: Define the buy crossover level.
  • Sell Divergence Level: Set the sell divergence level.
  • Buy Divergence Level: Determine the buy divergence level.
  • Minimum Divergence Distance: Define the minimum divergence distance.

Alert Type Settings:

  • Enable Alert for Overbought and Oversold Entry Signal: Stay informed with alerts for overbought and oversold entry signals.
  • Enable Alert for Overbought and Oversold Exit Signal: Receive timely alerts for overbought and oversold exit signals.
  • Enable Alert for Trend Signal: Stay ahead of trends with alerts for trend signals.
  • Enable Alert for Crossover Signal: Get alerted to crossover signals.
  • Enable Alert for Divergence Signal: Detect divergence signals and act with precision.

The Stochastic RSI Indicator is your ultimate guide to timing your trades with precision, offering insights that are essential for well-informed trading decisions.

Unlock the potential of timing your trades with unrivaled precision. Get started today with the Stochastic RSI Indicator.


筛选:
jun_pichi
35
jun_pichi 2025.02.24 11:10 
 

サムネイルの画像にも表現されていますが、ダイバージェンスした時に線を描きます。 ですがバグだと思いますがインジケータを複数表示させるとおかしな位置にダイバージェンスの線が描かれます。 そういった線がたくさん描かれるのが面倒なので設定で最初から表示ON/OFFできればまだいいのですが、そういった機能は無いようです。

またこれもバグの一種だと思いますが、このインジケータを使用すると他のインジケータの表示を消してしまったりということが起きます。技術的なアップデートが必要だと思います、今後に期待します。

