大家好，我目前正在使用美国的 Forex.com 作为我的外汇交易经纪商。最近我在使用 EA 自动交易，但 Forex.com 给我发送了一封邮件，提醒我 EA 在他们的监管下可能出现问题。以下是他们邮件中的主要内容。 Hello everyone, I am currently using Forex.com in the United States as my trading broker. Recently, I have been running an EA, but Forex.com sent me a message stating that my EA may have issues under U.S. regulatory rules. Below is the main content from their email. ① 资金不足的问题 你的账户可能可用保证金不足，导致 EA 不断尝试下单。 1