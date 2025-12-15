指定
I need a simple MT5 indicator with two main functions. Once completed, it will be tested first—if qualified, I will make the payment promptly.
- Display real-time TICK counts (for BUY and SELL) and DELTA ,and green is buy red is sell, all as numbers on the candlestick chart. These numbers should allow adjustments for size, color, and spacing distance.
- Simultaneously display 2 lines on the sub-chart (representing the two scalp lines of buying/selling strength, similar to the STOCHASTIC indicator; draw a cross arrow in time when one strength is stronger than another), and VOLUMEs (displayed as delta bars).
我需要一个简单的MT5的指标，该指标的功能主要有2个。完成后先进行测试合格后，我会很快付款。
1，在蜡烛图上显示BUY（绿色）和SELL（红色）的实时TICK数量和DELTA（都是数字），绿色数字是买，红色是卖，而且这些数字能调整大小、颜色和间距。
2，同时在副图上显示2条线（买卖力量的2条scalp线，类似STOCHASTIC指标，哪个力量更强则及时的画出cross的箭头）和VOLUME成交量（显示成delta的条柱）。
