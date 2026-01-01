LeastSquaresGaussMarkov2

Solves a general Gauss-Markov linear model (GLM) problem

minimize || y ||_2 subject to d = A*x + B*y

x

where A is an n-by-m matrix, B is an n-by-p matrix, and d is a given n-vector. It is assumed that m <= n <= m+p, and rank(A) = m and rank( A B) = n.

Under these assumptions, the constrained equation is always consistent, and there is a unique solution x and a minimal 2-norm solution y, which is obtained using a generalized QR factorization of the matrices (A, B) given by

A = Q*(R), B = Q*T*Z.

(0)

In particular, if matrix B is square nonsingular, then the problem GLM is equivalent to the following weighted linear least squares problem

minimize || inv(B)*(d-A*x) ||_2

x

where inv(B) denotes the inverse of B. LAPACK function GGGLM.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::LeastSquaresGaussMarkov2(

matrix& B,

matrix& D,

matrix& X,

matrix& Y

);



bool matrix::LeastSquaresGaussMarkov2(

matrix& B,

vector& D,

vector& X,

vector& Y

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::LeastSquaresGaussMarkov2(

matrixf& B,

matrixf& D,

matrixf& X,

matrixf& Y

);



bool matrixf::LeastSquaresGaussMarkov2(

matrixf& B,

vectorf& D,

vectorf& X,

vectorf& Y

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::LeastSquaresGaussMarkov2(

matrixc& B,

matrixc& D,

matrixc& X,

matrixc& Y

);



bool matrixc::LeastSquaresGaussMarkov2(

matrixc& B,

vectorc& D,

vectorc& X,

vectorc& Y

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::LeastSquaresGaussMarkov2(

matrixcf& B,

matrixcf& D,

matrixcf& X,

matrixcf& Y

);



bool matrixcf::LeastSquaresGaussMarkov2(

matrixcf& B,

vectorcf& D,

vectorcf& X,

vectorcf& Y

);

Parameters

B

[in] Second matrix B of the GLM problem.

D

[in] Matrix D whose column is the right-hand side for the system of equations, matix D must contain only one column. Vector D contains one column of right-hand side.

X

[out] Matrix or vector X with solutions of GLM problem.

Y

[out] Matrix or vector Y with solutions of GLM problem.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Output vector X has size m, and output vector Y has size p. For matrix overloads, X has m rows and Y has p rows, with the same number of columns as D.