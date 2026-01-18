- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
106
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
84 (79.24%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
22 (20.75%)
En iyi işlem:
129.90 USD
En kötü işlem:
-127.30 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 077.68 USD (9 281 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-430.36 USD (4 244 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (99.25 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
148.35 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.25
Alım-satım etkinliği:
107.39%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.52%
En son işlem:
49 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
78
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
5.08
Alış işlemleri:
58 (54.72%)
Satış işlemleri:
48 (45.28%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.50
Beklenen getiri:
6.11 USD
Ortalama kâr:
12.83 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-19.56 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-104.10 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-127.30 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
31.91%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.28 USD
Maksimum:
127.30 USD (5.44%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.44% (127.30 USD)
Varlığa göre:
7.54% (219.90 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|58
|EURUSD.s
|48
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|492
|EURUSD.s
|155
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|4.1K
|EURUSD.s
|959
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +129.90 USD
En kötü işlem: -127 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +99.25 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -104.10 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PUPrime-Live 5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
STOP GAMBLING. START COPYING VERIFIED ALGORITHMIC EXCELLENCE.
Are you ready to transform your trading account with the power of institutional-grade technology? Welcome to Irma Gold Pro—the premier trading signal designed for the 2026 market, specializing in the high-volatility environments of XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD.
This is not a "black box" system. This is IRMA: The Intelligent Retracement Management Algorithm. While retail traders get trapped in market noise, IRMA identifies institutional footprints and executes high-probability trades with mathematical precision.
THE IRMA ADVANTAGE:
- MAXIMUM POWER: Optimized for 1:500 leverage, allowing for aggressive equity growth while maintaining strict risk controls.
- SMART RECOVERY LOGIC: Unlike standard EAs that hit stops during minor fluctuations, IRMA uses an advanced recovery framework to navigate market retracements and exit in profit.
- Pro DIVERSIFICATION: By trading the world's most liquid pair (EURUSD) alongside the ultimate safe haven (Gold), we maintain a balanced and resilient equity curve.
WHY COPY THIS STRATEGY? We don't use dangerous Martingale or toxic HFT flow. Every trade is a calculated strike based on statistical edges. This strategy is engineered for those who want to see their capital scale using professional-grade tools.
THE FUTURE OF YOUR TRADING STARTS NOW. Spaces are limited to ensure execution quality for all followers. Hit COPY now and join the elite group of traders leveraging the IRMA algorithm for consistent market dominance.
Let the logic trade. Let the gold grow.
