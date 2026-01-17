SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Scalping Assasin
Tomas Kuprinskas

Gold Scalping Assasin

Tomas Kuprinskas
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 100 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 9%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
35
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
34 (97.14%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (2.86%)
En iyi işlem:
23.56 USD
En kötü işlem:
-11.75 USD
Brüt kâr:
206.86 USD (7 001 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-15.60 USD (388 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
26 (137.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
137.00 USD (26)
Sharpe oranı:
1.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
12.83%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.08%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
35
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
16.28
Alış işlemleri:
30 (85.71%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 (14.29%)
Kâr faktörü:
13.26
Beklenen getiri:
5.46 USD
Ortalama kâr:
6.08 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-15.60 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-11.75 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-11.75 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
8.50%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.11 USD
Maksimum:
11.75 USD (0.51%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.51% (11.86 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.89% (43.59 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 191
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 6.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +23.56 USD
En kötü işlem: -12 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 26
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +137.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -11.75 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.55 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.67 × 119
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.22 × 300
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
12.84 × 129
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
16.45 × 71
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
24.03 × 157
Earnex-Trade
24.07 × 293
2 daha fazla...
Gold Scalping Assassin is a high-frequency XAUUSD scalping system using a controlled grid strategy (NO martingale).

The system executes precise entries during high-liquidity sessions, managing positions with lot sizing per balance and intelligent grid logic.

🔧 Trading Parameters

✔ Instrument: XAUUSD only
✔ Strategy: High-frequency scalping
✔ Grid system: YES (fixed lot, no martingale)
✔ Account type: ECN / Raw Spread required
✔ Minimum deposit: $750
✔ Risk model: 0.01 lot per $750 balance
✔ Recommended leverage: 1:500
✔ No martingale
✔ No lot multiplication

Designed for traders who want active gold trading with controlled risk.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
Grid strategies can experience drawdown during strong trends.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.19 16:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.19 16:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.19 08:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 08:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 00:34
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 00:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 00:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.17 09:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 09:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 09:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 09:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 09:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
