- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.55 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.67 × 119
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|12.22 × 300
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|12.84 × 129
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|16.45 × 71
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|24.03 × 157
|
Earnex-Trade
|24.07 × 293
Gold Scalping Assassin is a high-frequency XAUUSD scalping system using a controlled grid strategy (NO martingale).
The system executes precise entries during high-liquidity sessions, managing positions with lot sizing per balance and intelligent grid logic.
🔧 Trading Parameters
✔ Instrument: XAUUSD only
✔ Strategy: High-frequency scalping
✔ Grid system: YES (fixed lot, no martingale)
✔ Account type: ECN / Raw Spread required
✔ Minimum deposit: $750
✔ Risk model: 0.01 lot per $750 balance
✔ Recommended leverage: 1:500
✔ No martingale
✔ No lot multiplication
Designed for traders who want active gold trading with controlled risk.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves risk.
Grid strategies can experience drawdown during strong trends.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
