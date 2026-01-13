SinyallerBölümler
XAU Power NY Session
Jinarto

XAU Power NY Session

Jinarto
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 19%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
13
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
11 (84.61%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (15.38%)
En iyi işlem:
1.97 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.81 USD
Brüt kâr:
11.50 USD (1 191 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3.06 USD (244 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (4.91 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
4.91 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.70
Alım-satım etkinliği:
6.24%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
95.52%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
4.56
Alış işlemleri:
13 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.76
Beklenen getiri:
0.65 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.05 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.53 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-1.81 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1.81 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
18.98%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.12 USD
Maksimum:
1.85 USD (3.50%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
3.50% (1.85 USD)
Varlığa göre:
13.30% (5.92 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 947
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.97 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +4.91 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.81 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
4xHubInternational-Server
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
97 daha fazla...
XAU Power NY Session is a systematic XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal built to capture New York session volatility with disciplined, rule-based execution.

Trades are executed algorithmically with strict risk control and session filtering to avoid low-quality market conditions. The signal is designed for traders who prefer a transparent, consistent approach to gold trading rather than discretionary decisions.

Subscription: $30 / month
Recommended starting size: 0.01 lot
Leverage: 1:500
Suggested minimum balance: $30–$50 (higher balance recommended for smoother drawdown)
Infrastructure: New York VPS + IC Markets for low-latency execution

Questions about settings or risk guidance: feel free to message the developer.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.14 05:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 04:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 01:36
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.14 01:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.14 00:36
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.14 00:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.14 00:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.13 19:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 19:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 19:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 19:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 19:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
XAU Power NY Session
Ayda 30 USD
19%
0
0
USD
43
USD
1
100%
13
84%
6%
3.75
0.65
USD
13%
1:500
Kopyala

