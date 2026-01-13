SinyallerBölümler
smith moses

EasyGold Ea

smith moses
0 inceleme
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 -31%
PUPrime-Live
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
460
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
223 (48.47%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
237 (51.52%)
En iyi işlem:
11.19 GBP
En kötü işlem:
-14.46 GBP
Brüt kâr:
292.49 GBP (1 407 038 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-323.57 GBP (1 520 678 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (10.06 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
29.32 GBP (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
61.97%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
97.61%
En son işlem:
9 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
369
Ort. tutma süresi:
37 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.39
Alış işlemleri:
220 (47.83%)
Satış işlemleri:
240 (52.17%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.90
Beklenen getiri:
-0.07 GBP
Ortalama kâr:
1.31 GBP
Ortalama zarar:
-1.37 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-6.30 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-15.04 GBP (5)
Aylık büyüme:
-31.03%
Algo alım-satım:
69%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
66.40 GBP
Maksimum:
79.41 GBP (70.27%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
70.27% (79.41 GBP)
Varlığa göre:
10.96% (9.00 GBP)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 348
XAUUSD.s 86
USDCAD.s 22
USDJPY.s 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD -54
XAUUSD.s 26
USDCAD.s -12
USDJPY.s 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD -117K
XAUUSD.s 3.8K
USDCAD.s -421
USDJPY.s 15
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +11.19 GBP
En kötü işlem: -14 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10.06 GBP
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6.30 GBP

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PUPrime-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Introducing a powerful XAUUSD Scalping EA engineered to trade Gold at the strongest support and resistance zones, where smart money enters the market.

This EA is built for speed, accuracy, and discipline, executing high-probability scalps during optimal market conditions. With a 95% backtest success rate and verified live trade performance, it removes emotion and guesswork from gold trading.

🔥 Why This EA Stands Out

✔ Trades XAUUSD only – fully optimized for Gold
✔ Enters at institutional-grade support & resistance levels
Fast scalping strategy designed for volatile gold moves
Proven backtest + live trading evidence
✔ Smart risk management to protect capital
✔ Fully automated – no manual intervention needed

💡 Who This EA Is For

  • Traders who want consistent scalping opportunities

  • Traders tired of late entries and false breakouts

  • Anyone looking to automate gold trading with precision

⏳ Don’t Chase the Market — Let the Market Come to You

Gold respects levels. This EA waits patiently and strikes only when price reacts at the strongest zones.

👉 Activate your edge on XAUUSD today.
👉 Get instant access and start trading Gold with confidence.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.13 00:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 00:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.13 00:09
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
