SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / ProNick KP
Kanong Paliphatrangkura

ProNick KP

Kanong Paliphatrangkura
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 125 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 23%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
36
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
27 (75.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
9 (25.00%)
En iyi işlem:
59.80 USD
En kötü işlem:
-25.75 USD
Brüt kâr:
281.84 USD (11 082 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-115.85 USD (2 575 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (123.89 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
123.89 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.29
Alım-satım etkinliği:
3.97%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
30.70%
En son işlem:
16 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
36
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
4.50
Alış işlemleri:
30 (83.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
6 (16.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.43
Beklenen getiri:
4.61 USD
Ortalama kâr:
10.44 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-12.87 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-36.41 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-36.41 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
23.45%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
9.68 USD
Maksimum:
36.85 USD (4.68%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.83% (36.41 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.99% (15.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
US30 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 95
US30 71
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.4K
US30 7.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +59.80 USD
En kötü işlem: -26 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +123.89 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -36.41 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live17" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
17.00 × 1
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

This System is focusing on high-liquidity assets: Gold, Crude Oil, and Major Indices. Precision-based technical strategy utilizing Supply/Demand zones and multi-timeframe analysis, from H4 down to M15, to identify the high-probability. The execution is based on precision and market context, ensuring optimal entry points. This system aims for high Reward-to-Risk ratios and keep market exposure minimal by exiting trades quickly once targets are met. Disciplined execution with no emotional bias. 

·   Trades: US30, XUAUSD, XTIUSD

·   Max Controlled Drawdown: 10%

·   Expected Profit: Monthly 10% +

·   No Martingale, no hedging, no emotional trading

·   Recommended Minimum Deposit: $500 or More

·   Recommended Leverage: 500 and More (MT4)

 

For optimal results, ICMarkets with ‘raw spread account’ is strongly recommended!

İnceleme yok
2026.01.13 09:15
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 12:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 12:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 11:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 11:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 10:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 10:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 05:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 05:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.11 15:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 15:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 15:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.11 15:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 15:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
ProNick KP
Ayda 125 USD
23%
0
0
USD
856
USD
1
0%
36
75%
4%
2.43
4.61
USD
5%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.