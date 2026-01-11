SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / PhoenixGold
Inyoman Adi Sastrawan

PhoenixGold

Inyoman Adi Sastrawan
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 13%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
150
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
119 (79.33%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
31 (20.67%)
En iyi işlem:
5.86 USD
En kötü işlem:
-23.60 USD
Brüt kâr:
145.96 USD (8 774 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-151.54 USD (8 648 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (19.35 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
19.35 USD (15)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
150
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.08
Alış işlemleri:
100 (66.67%)
Satış işlemleri:
50 (33.33%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.96
Beklenen getiri:
-0.04 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.23 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.89 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-0.94 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-23.60 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
13.26%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
35.86 USD
Maksimum:
66.48 USD (121.36%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
63.03% (66.48 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 150
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 126
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +5.86 USD
En kötü işlem: -24 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 15
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +19.35 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.94 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.10 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.66 × 29516
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
Exness-MT5Real17
2.82 × 17
This signal is generated by a rule-based Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold), with a focus on risk management, volatility control, and disciplined execution.

The system uses multi-timeframe trend confirmation and pending order execution to trade selectively. Trading activity may be reduced or paused during extreme market volatility.

The EA does not use martingale or grid strategies and applies strict risk and exposure limits. Open trades are managed automatically to protect capital.

⚠️ Trading Gold involves high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.11 08:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 08:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.11 08:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
