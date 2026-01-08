SinyallerBölümler
Fernando De Godoi Do Nascimento

NIVER INVESTIMENTOS

Fernando De Godoi Do Nascimento
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 36%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:50
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
41
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
36 (87.80%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
5 (12.20%)
En iyi işlem:
4.26 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.59 USD
Brüt kâr:
38.03 USD (3 789 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1.80 USD (177 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (7.89 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
10.61 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
1.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
8.51%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.40%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
41
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
61.41
Alış işlemleri:
13 (31.71%)
Satış işlemleri:
28 (68.29%)
Kâr faktörü:
21.13
Beklenen getiri:
0.88 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.06 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.36 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.59 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.59 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
36.23%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.59 USD (0.56%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.56% (0.59 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.07% (0.09 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NAS100 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NAS100 36
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NAS100 3.6K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +4.26 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +7.89 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.59 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.86 × 603
VantageFX-Live
21.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
22.00 × 1
Project Mafê 15 Years – Technical Analysis Based Signal

This signal presents the execution of a technical analysis–based trading strategy, developed to operate on MetaTrader 5.

The signal started on January 5, 2026, with an initial capital of USD 100, and will be monitored until January 29, 2027, a period defined in advance as part of the project planning.

The project name refers to a personal objective of the developer, which is to use the performance achieved over this period as part of the financial planning for his daughter Mafê’s 15th birthday celebration, scheduled for that date.

⚠️ Risk warning: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is possible to lose part or all of the invested capital.

Methodology

The strategy is based exclusively on technical analysis, without the use of high-risk trading systems.

Indicators used:

  • MMA 9

  • MMA 17

  • MMA 72

The moving averages are used to:

  • Identify market structure

  • Assess the prevailing price direction

  • Support the identification of relevant technical zones

Trading logic:

  • Trades are executed based on the analysis of highs and lows formed during previous sessions:

    • Asian Session

    • European Session

    • New York Session

These areas are treated as technical support and resistance zones, which may or may not be respected by the market.

Risk Management

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No loss recovery techniques

The strategy prioritizes risk control and capital preservation, accepting drawdowns as a natural part of the trading process.

Subscriber Information

This signal:

  • Does not constitute investment advice

  • Reflects only the trades executed on the provider’s account

  • May produce different results depending on:

    • Broker

    • Latency

    • Slippage

    • Subscriber risk settings

Each subscriber is fully responsible for:

  • Evaluating whether the signal fits their risk profile

  • Adjusting lot size according to their capital

  • Understanding and accepting the risks involved

Final Considerations

Before subscribing, it is recommended to review:

  • The full trading history

  • Drawdown levels

  • Trade frequency

  • Observed risk-to-reward characteristics

This signal should be followed with proper risk awareness and understanding of financial market risks.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.08 16:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 15:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 15:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
