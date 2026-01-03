SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / JaysFi
Jayson Lara Esporna

JaysFi

Jayson Lara Esporna
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 18%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
1.77 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
1.77 USD (17 650 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (1.77 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1.77 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
87.50%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
24.97%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
49 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (100.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
1.77 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.77 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
9.88% (0.79 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD 2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD 18K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.77 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1.77 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 25
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.10 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Earnex-Trade
0.33 × 80
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.53 × 128
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
24.10 × 194
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

🔱 JaysFi – Precision Trading Signals

JaysFi delivers high-probability trading signals for Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, and Crypto, built on market structure, price action, and macro fundamentals—not hype, not indicators overload.

We focus on institutional logic, risk-controlled entries, and clear execution plans designed for intraday and swing traders who value consistency over gambling.

What you get:
✔️ Gold, Forex & Crypto trade setups
✔️ Clear entry, stop loss & take profit
✔️ Market structure & breakout-based analysis
✔️ Fundamental alignment for higher conviction
✔️ Discipline-first risk management

JaysFi is not about more trades.
It’s about the right trades.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.03 07:14
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.03 07:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.03 06:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.03 06:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.03 06:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.03 06:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.03 06:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
JaysFi
Ayda 30 USD
18%
0
0
USD
12
USD
0
0%
1
100%
88%
n/a
1.77
USD
10%
1:100
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.