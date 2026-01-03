- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|BTCUSD
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|BTCUSD
|18K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 25
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 5
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.10 × 29
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.33 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.53 × 128
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|24.10 × 194
🔱 JaysFi – Precision Trading Signals
JaysFi delivers high-probability trading signals for Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, and Crypto, built on market structure, price action, and macro fundamentals—not hype, not indicators overload.
We focus on institutional logic, risk-controlled entries, and clear execution plans designed for intraday and swing traders who value consistency over gambling.
What you get:
✔️ Gold, Forex & Crypto trade setups
✔️ Clear entry, stop loss & take profit
✔️ Market structure & breakout-based analysis
✔️ Fundamental alignment for higher conviction
✔️ Discipline-first risk management
JaysFi is not about more trades.
It’s about the right trades.
