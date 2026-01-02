SinyallerBölümler
Nunthasak Aunkaew

Fund Mode MT5

Nunthasak Aunkaew
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
-0.03 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
70.78%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.32%
Düzelme faktörü:
-1.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.00
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.03 USD
Maksimum:
0.03 USD (0.03%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
5.93% (5.93 USD)

Dağılım

Veri yok

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 15" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

EA Fund Mode – Professional Gold Trading Signal (XAUUSD)
A disciplined and risk-controlled trading system designed for long-term consistency.

📈 Trading Strategy

  • Trades Gold (XAUUSD) only

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Strategy: Price Action (Engulfing-based)

  • ❌ No Grid

  • ❌ No Martingale

  • Focused on capital protection and steady growth

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Fixed lot size (no lot multiplication)

  • Built-in Stop Loss on every trade

  • Daily Drawdown Limit protection

  • Maximum Drawdown Limit protection

  • Automatic stop trading when risk limits are reached

Designed to avoid account blow-ups and overtrading

💰 Capital & Lot Recommendation

  • Minimum recommended balance: $500

  • Starting lot size: 0.01

  • Broker type: ECN account only (low spread required)

🎯 Performance Target

  • Targeting up to 5% per day under normal market conditions

  • Performance may vary depending on market volatility and broker conditions

⏰ Trading Schedule

  • Runs 24 hours a day, fully automated

⚠️ Important Notes for Copiers

  • Results are not guaranteed

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Always use proper risk settings

  • This system prioritizes risk control over aggressive gains


İnceleme yok
2026.01.02 04:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 04:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 04:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 04:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 04:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
